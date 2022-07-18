Inverness pastor’s book says see beyond failings of church and be your ‘authentic self’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness pastor’s book says see beyond failings of church and be your ‘authentic self’

By Louise Glen
July 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
John Dempster.
John Dempster.

An Inverness church member has shared his moving experience of churches and spiritual growth in a new book, in order to bring more people to God.

John Dempster, a librarian, theologian and a newspaper columnist, said that he wanted to share the stories of his life, including that of his “spiritual trauma”, to help others.

Mr Dempster, who is the main writer on the Hilton Parish Church website, and contributes a weekly Christian column to his local newspaper, wrote the book to help people find “their authentic self”.

John Dempster has written his second book Choosing Joy.

Mr Dempster said: “I have told my story in Choosing Joy, with particular focus on my lifelong quest to find a way of being which is at the same time joyful, life-affirming and true to my own experience.

“The key message is that ‘You are loved, and you are just right the way you are.'”

He continued: “Within the book there are honest descriptions of spiritual trauma and the anxiety and depression which life has thrown at me. I am not telling these stories because I want sympathy I am telling these stories so that people can be freed.

“If I can help anyone – and if I can through my experience help anyone choose joy then this book has been worth it.”

‘Did not fit in to church’

Mr Dempster describes those points within his spiritual journey where he has been, or has felt as though, he was an outsider who did not fit in within the church.

He describes his life experiences with forgiveness, and wry humour, the effects of the Christian foundations he received in childhood.

He charts his time within the evangelical church, as well as in the reformed theology tradition, the charismatic movement, post-modernism, and most recently faith “deconstruction” and “reconstruction”.

Within his book, he recalls moments of joy, grace and inner wholeness when a great love beckons, something he describes as “true joy” for him.

Mr Dempster said that throughout all he has encountered both positive and negative within his lifetime, he has resolved to ‘choose joy’.

Here’s the video of last night’s launch of Choosing Joy. Thanks to Catherine Fuga-Carr who ran the Zoom session, and Graham Bullen who chaired the event. Graham also lightly edited this video – many thanks, Graham.Find out more about Choosing Joy here: https://www.choosingjoybook.co.uk/

Posted by John Dempster on Wednesday, 29 June 2022

He said: “This means living, regardless of my emotions, in the light of a fundamental love and joy lying at the heart of all things – which for me is God.”

He says Choosing Joy is for people who have been wounded by their traumatic experiences of church.

Struggle to be free

He said: “This book is for those with mental health issues and their families, for those undergoing deconstruction of their previous Christian belief; for those struggling to free themselves from the burden of other people’s expectations and to find their authentic selves.”

Steve Aisthorpe, author of The Invisible Church and Rewilding the Church, said: “Choosing Joy is a work of integrity and courage, soul-stirring and faith-enhancing.”

Choosing Joy: A Memoir of Spiritual Trauma Survived can be purchased from Mr Dempster at www.choosingjoybook.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]