Lindsay Razaq: You’re never too old to need a strong, inspiring role model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Lindsay Razaq: You’re never too old to need a strong, inspiring role model

By Lindsay Razaq
August 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 7:08 am
Silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica celebrates after competing in the Women's 200m final during the World Athletics Championships (Photo: Lemmy K/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica celebrates after competing in the Women's 200m final during the World Athletics Championships (Photo: Lemmy K/SIPA/Shutterstock)

“But why couldn’t she vote, mummy? Why not?”

We are looking at a statue of suffragette Emily Wilding Davison, and the question is from my four-year-old daughter.

They’ve learnt about voting at preschool and Maya’s been to the polling station with her dad and I on a number of occasions, so she understands the basic premise. What she can’t get her head around, though, is the idea of women being excluded from the democratic process.

In one respect, this is wonderful. The huge strides we’ve made over the past century mean she already has the confidence to believe she can be anything she wants.

But, I’m also immediately struck by a heavy sense of duty to ensure that she doesn’t take the sacrifices of those who came before for granted, that she recognises her responsibility to carry the torch for those who come next, and isn’t complacent about the hills still to climb, both here in the UK and globally.

We discuss it a little further. Like me, she’s annoyingly inquisitive and won’t leave the subject alone until she’s fully grasped it.

The story is ugly. A blurb next to the sculpture reveals that Davison was force-fed 49 times during hunger strikes and then, in 1913, died after a collision with King George V’s horse, Anmer, at the Epsom Derby. Some say she was attempting to pin suffragette colours onto the animal, others that she deliberately threw herself into its path.

I hesitate before reading it out loud, worried it’s too much information for such a young mind, but I go ahead, because sometimes things are too important to sanitise.

Success inspires youngsters to believe in themselves

The plaque also shows photos of people lining the streets for Davison’s funeral, prompting further “why?”s. I tell Maya it’s because she had the courage to challenge the status quo, and inspired others to do the same.

She was a role model, I say, although, sadly, she was initially judged harshly for her actions. Indeed, Buckingham Palace’s telegram to the injured jockey Herbert Jones referred to the “abominable conduct of a brutal lunatic woman”.

We’ve been hearing a lot about female role models recently, following the Lionesses’ victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 football final. Quite right, too.

The England team celebrates their victory at the Women’s Euros 2022. Photo by Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock

How brilliant that this group of players delivered when it mattered, in some cases in the face of repeated sexist abuse online. And – notwithstanding questions over the lack of diversity in the England squad – their success will undoubtedly inspire many youngsters to believe they too can achieve at the highest level.

Another example that comes quickly to mind is Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who became the first person to win five world titles in an individual running event when she took 100m gold at the World Athletics Championships last month. Forever in the shadow of Usain Bolt’s celebrity, at 35, she’s now the oldest world champion in an individual track event.

I grapple daily with the insidious thought that my time in the sun has passed, that I won’t be able to achieve in the way I did before

Oh, and did I mention she’s a mother? Her son was born in 2017 and, two years later, she became the first mum in 24 years to claim a global 100m title.

Similarly, Britain’s Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill went on to win her third world heptathlon title in 2015 after giving birth to her first child the previous year. She then came second at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Role models are for all ages

At my current stage in life, as I’m beginning to consider what working mum Lindsay might look like going forward, I find the feats of these last two women particularly impressive. Because, with hard work and commitment to regaining both their physical prowess and emotional strength, they succeeded in reclaiming their dominance after having children.

I’m realising from personal experience that it’s very easy to lose faith in oneself after becoming a parent, to constantly second-guess, especially if you choose – as I have – to take a career break.

I grapple daily with the insidious thought that my time in the sun has passed, that I won’t be able to achieve in the way I did before – clearly a ridiculous notion when, deep down, I know I’m capable, and when I’ve got more work years ahead of me than those I’ve completed up to now.

Britain’s Jessica Ennis-Hill celebrates winning gold in the women’s heptathlon. Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire

So, having role models like these women (as well as my mum, other female relatives and friends) to look up to really helps. In fact, it is as vital to me now as ever, if not more so.

We tend to use the term “role model” in relation to children and young people, which obviously makes sense in that they are starting out, their whole lives stretching before them. The remit must be wider than that, however.

Let’s remember that – even though the support we may need at different points in our lives will change – we don’t and shouldn’t ever stop relying on others to guide us as we grow up and old.

Lindsay Razaq is a journalist and former P&J Westminster political correspondent who now combines freelance writing with being a mum

Read more by Lindsay Razaq

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Aberdeen FC's open top bus parade down Union Street with the Scottish League Cup in 2014 (Photo: Richard Frew)
Rebecca Buchan: Dons legacy fills Aberdonians with pride - it's time to properly honour…
1
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need
1
Comedian Jerry Sadowitz pictured in 2003 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Jerry Sadowitz cancellation shows we're in danger of policing ourselves to death
1
Hand pulling light switch and light bulb. (Photo: Billion Photos/Shutterstock)
Calum Richardson: Small actions will make a big difference during the energy crisis
1
All of our 'baskets' look very different depending on who we are and what we buy (Photo: 1000 Words/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Inflation will hit every household differently
0
Should we have to resort to pre-central heating tricks in order to stay warm during winter? (Photo: Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Why should ordinary people have to improvise to stay alive in cold…
0
Lots of people love picking up a bargain at charity shops.
George Mitchell: Why we should treasure our beloved charity shops
0
The Big Bounce has taken over Aberdeen (Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Can we try making Union Street inflatable?
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, pictured at the opening day of the 2022 Govanhill Festival in Glasgow (Photo: Andrew Cawley)
Euan McColm: Nobody has ignored Scotland more than Nicola Sturgeon
2
A disappointed cat looking for a moth playmate (Photo: vfchen/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A plague of moths cured me of my nostalgic notions
1

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…