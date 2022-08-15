Calum Richardson: Small actions will make a big difference during the energy crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the cost of living increasing daily across every sector of life and business, we really need to look at every aspect coming in and going out, to try to make life more manageable for everyone.

It doesn’t help when the government keeps increasing taxes and inflation. Between Brexit and Covid, it has snowballed out of control.

I have always run a tight ship and kept a good eye on all products that come into The Bay. Being sustainable can cost you more for certain things, like raw ingredients and energy, but it teaches you to be smart and calculated in your actions.

Energy costs have gone through the roof, no matter where you are, and, unfortunately, we need energy to live, or at least live comfortably.

I have a smart meter fitted at home and at The Bay, and monitor the energy used. I have done this for years, and saved a fortune as a result.

It actually makes me laugh to think of growing up as a young Stonehaven lad, constantly being told to turn the lights off if not using them, or to “close the door – you’re letting the heat out!”

“You don’t live in a barn,” was a phrase I heard often.

But, it’s sometimes the simple things that can make a huge difference. It may only be that each small action saves you a few pence, but add it all up and pennies become pounds. I really am sounding like my Dad now.

Better in your pocket than someone else’s

There are things you can do today that may look like an expensive action or purchase, but will save you money in the future, especially with the cost of energy now.

I would recommend that everyone changes all lights to LED. It costs a lot at the start, but is worth it in the long run.

Only have appliances on when you need them. We only put the oven on in the shop just before service, as it saves an hour of energy a day.

I used to sell slush ice drinks but, when I worked out the running cost of the machine per day compared to the number of drinks I sold, I removed it from The Bay that night.

My electricity contract ran out earlier this year and, with the new tariff, we have gone from £900 to £3,000 a month, so there is no time to ponder on the task and leave it for tomorrow.

In 2022, our lives are very different to those of our grandparents and parents, but I think we could all learn a lesson from our childhoods. Pennies become pounds: better in your pocket than someone else’s.

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven