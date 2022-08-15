Calum Richardson: Small actions will make a big difference during the energy crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Calum Richardson: Small actions will make a big difference during the energy crisis

By Calum Richardson
August 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Hand pulling light switch and light bulb. (Photo: Billion Photos/Shutterstock)
Hand pulling light switch and light bulb. (Photo: Billion Photos/Shutterstock)

With the cost of living increasing daily across every sector of life and business, we really need to look at every aspect coming in and going out, to try to make life more manageable for everyone.

It doesn’t help when the government keeps increasing taxes and inflation. Between Brexit and Covid, it has snowballed out of control.

I have always run a tight ship and kept a good eye on all products that come into The Bay. Being sustainable can cost you more for certain things, like raw ingredients and energy, but it teaches you to be smart and calculated in your actions.

Energy costs have gone through the roof, no matter where you are, and, unfortunately, we need energy to live, or at least live comfortably.

I have a smart meter fitted at home and at The Bay, and monitor the energy used. I have done this for years, and saved a fortune as a result.

It actually makes me laugh to think of growing up as a young Stonehaven lad, constantly being told to turn the lights off if not using them, or to “close the door – you’re letting the heat out!”

“You don’t live in a barn,” was a phrase I heard often.

Energy costs are rising for homes and businesses (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

But, it’s sometimes the simple things that can make a huge difference. It may only be that each small action saves you a few pence, but add it all up and pennies become pounds. I really am sounding like my Dad now.

Better in your pocket than someone else’s

There are things you can do today that may look like an expensive action or purchase, but will save you money in the future, especially with the cost of energy now.

My electricity contract ran out earlier this year and, with the new tariff, we have gone from £900 to £3,000 a month

I would recommend that everyone changes all lights to LED. It costs a lot at the start, but is worth it in the long run.

Only have appliances on when you need them. We only put the oven on in the shop just before service, as it saves an hour of energy a day.

Paying close attention to your energy usage can help you to save money (Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

I used to sell slush ice drinks but, when I worked out the running cost of the machine per day compared to the number of drinks I sold, I removed it from The Bay that night.

My electricity contract ran out earlier this year and, with the new tariff, we have gone from £900 to £3,000 a month, so there is no time to ponder on the task and leave it for tomorrow.

In 2022, our lives are very different to those of our grandparents and parents, but I think we could all learn a lesson from our childhoods. Pennies become pounds: better in your pocket than someone else’s.

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven

Read more by Calum Richardson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]