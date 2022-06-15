Calum Richardson: Fair wages and good work-life balance are key to mental wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calum Richardson: Fair wages and good work-life balance are key to mental wellbeing

By Calum Richardson
June 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 12:52 pm
Struggles with mental health are not uncommon - exercise can be a help
Struggles with mental health are not uncommon - exercise can be a help (Photo: Yulia_Bogomolova/Shutterstock)

Poor mental health is an issue that has grown at a fierce speed over the past few years, and takes too many lives away.

Mental health struggles have always been around, but many people once felt uncomfortable talking about them. This was especially true for men, as admitting a weakness in your armour is not the macho thing to do.

As a chef, the pressure of working in a kitchen – the pace of that environment – and trying to also balance life at home can affect mental health.

Columnist Calum Richardson speaks about employee mental health: "Businesses need to respect their staff and make sure they get paid well for what they do."

But, I do believe that the tide is turning, with people talking more easily, to each other and to professional help that is out there.

The stigma of admitting you are not firing on all cylinders and feeling down is lifting. The end result is that people are happier, or feel they have support, meaning fewer unnecessary suicides and more open roads to recovery.

Real living wage integral to good quality of life

Views on work-life balance have changed, too, with hospitality businesses reducing their hours and the number of days staff work, so they can live a life outside of the kitchen. But, this can create other problems, as the cost of living is increasing every day just now. Working fewer hours means less money, but people are facing bigger bills.

Businesses need to respect their staff and make sure they get paid well for what they do. This is why The Bay pays the real living wage rate, and why I am on the steering group for hospitality in Scotland, to try to make sure everyone in the industry is paid fairly.

Podcast, audio books or music can help you to switch off and relax while walking
Podcast, audio books or music can help you to switch off and relax while walking (Photo: PavelKant/Shutterstock)

At The Bay, we recognise that keeping active and having good fitness helps with stress and maintaining good mental health, as well as physical wellbeing, so we offer full gym memberships for all our staff.

Outside of the gym, summer is a great time of year to go out for a walk, get fresh air and some vitamin D when the sun does shine. It’s my happy place, where I can switch off.

Talk, listen and find the tools you need

I listen to podcasts and audio books when walking – it’s a revelation for me. Being dyslexic, I have read about three books in my life, but I have now listened to 15 books this year alone.

Remember that it’s good to talk

There are some amazing tools and support out there that can help make things feel and look a lot better if you are at a low point – you just need to reach out.

Remember that it’s good to talk. Bottling things up is a pressure cooker waiting to explode; it’s best to lift the lever and let some steam out.

  • If you are struggling with your mental health, you can call Samaritans to talk on 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org at any time

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven

