Colin Farquhar: I’m sick of the same old conversations – we already have the power to make Aberdeen a better place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Colin Farquhar: I’m sick of the same old conversations – we already have the power to make Aberdeen a better place

By Colin Farquhar
February 7, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 7:40 pm
Columnist Colin Farquhar stands in front of Taqa House - now known as Pavilion 1 - in Westhill (Image: Colin Farquhar)
Columnist Colin Farquhar stands in front of Taqa House - now known as Pavilion 1 - in Westhill (Image: Colin Farquhar)

We don’t need permission to take the future of Aberdeen into our own hands and make it the city it deserves to be, writes Colin Farquhar.

I’m sitting in the boardroom of an old oil and gas office in Westhill – Taqa House, the former home of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company. It is a shell.

Glass and suspended ceilings, four storeys high, commanding views over Wester and Easter Ord, toward South Deeside – 42,000 square feet of emptiness.

The hope is that this can be the home of a new artists’ community in Aberdeen, where people can practise and exhibit their work, potentially to the public, and be inspired by fellow artists, creating networks and grassroots collectives.

Taqa House – or Pavilion 1, as we have been calling it – doesn’t strike you as the most accommodating place for artists when you first see it. It’s a huge building, and quite imposing.

From inside the building, you look north into what feels like an energy retail park. The TotalEnergies and Subsea 7 offices are just along the B9119. But, to the south, the building looks over green grass, fields and farms, to the hills.

You can reimagine the space, especially when you never saw what it once was – a bustling office environment. All that glass floods the rooms with light. You can watch the sun dip behind the horizon.

For me – someone who spent so much time in a cinema, with very little external light to speak of – at the right time of day, Pavilion 1 is almost heavenly.

Artists come to view the building and I walk them round, showing them the rooms and the views, the cupboards and the walls. When I hear their plans for the space, what they can do and create, I imagine it as a gallery, or a school, or a workshop. Full of people and life and stuff that amuses and shocks and talks to you.

We can recreate and improve our Aberdeen

The project is part of a new job I started, just before the turn of the year, with Outer Spaces. We take former commercial properties – offices or retail spaces, for example – and give them to people who can make them brighter, and who can create bright work to take out into the world.

The role has made me think more broadly about how we can recreate our city, our Aberdeen, and make it better, particularly after a number of knocks for the region over the past few months.

We’ve failed to be designated a green freeport, losing out to Cromarty Firth and Forth Ports. A bold question this may be, but does it matter? What would being designated a freeport do for our struggling city centre? How would it see those shops, sat empty for some time now, filled? There has to be another way.

The newly refurbished Union Terrace Gardens will soon host Spectra festival (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)

Regardless of what our governments do, regardless of slights and knocks, we must get on with the job of making Aberdeen a more vital and welcoming place to live. Regardless of the absence of freeports, or Eurovision, or even a thriving local high street – an issue which is not unique to us – our local economy is still strong.

Let us focus on a positive. Before the New Year, Union Terrace Gardens underwent what was termed a “soft reopening”; barriers delicately removed under the cover of darkness, the park pushed back into the city, reconnecting us. The question is, in the future, will it bustle? Can a brushed-up urban space drag people back into the city centre?

This coming weekend will see the gardens illuminated by Spectra 2023 – another transformation, after the longer-term renovation. It will look beautiful, I’m sure, and we’ll at last have had the grand opening that is worthy of the space.

Let art make our lives brighter

What other things can we reimagine, softly or not, around what we sadly perceive as a formerly beautiful city centre, instead of just a beautiful one? I think of the empty John Lewis building at the head of George Street. I think of an empty former police headquarters. I think of a certain empty, but loved, cinema.

We must stop ourselves from going through the same slightly banal conversations about Aberdeen in 2023, and actually make some progress

Can we redevelop and reconnect with communities in our city? Can we take the empty and unloved bits of our city, and across Scotland, and change them, so they are once again relevant to the people around them?

What can an unused office building or shopfront become? It can become vibrant. It can become sustainable. It can contribute hugely to the wellbeing of those around it.

The future of the former John Lewis building remains uncertain (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

We must stop ourselves from going through the same slightly banal conversations about Aberdeen in 2023, and actually make some progress. The emergency summit just before the turn of the year produced 51 ideas for the city centre – lots of them are sensible and positive.

In Westhill, an empty oil and gas building will soon be filled once again. There will be photographers and painters, sculptors and dancers, makers and manipulators.

Why not let them have the rest, too, even if only for a short time? Let art make our lives brighter for a while.

Colin Farquhar is former head of cinema operations for Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Would the former PM take on board a cautionary tale, or carry on as before? (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Liz Truss could gain a lot of perspective from a TV marathon
Giant tentacles on Marischal Square were a highlight of Spectra in 2020 (Image: David Dalziel/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Brilliance of Spectra will send doom-mongers scuttling back into the gloom
Andrew Tate is currently detained in Romania (Image: Alex Nicodim/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Misogyny is taking hold in Scottish schools while gender reform distracts and…
Romance isn't just dancing on the streets of Paris - though that is pretty romantic (Image: Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Roses are red, romance isn't dead - love is all about small…
Members of the public enjoy 2022's Spectra festival in Aberdeen city centre (Image: Scott Baxter/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: Who is going to stand up and fight for Aberdeen and the…
Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.
RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me
Former Aberdeen FC manager Jim Goodwin applauds fans as they unveil a 'Goodwin out' banner (Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Taken-for-granted football fans are entitled to be angry
Going for gold - whatever that means for you - helps to give motivation and focus (Image: Efetova Anna/Shutterstock)
Calum Richardson: Sometimes failure is the wake-up call needed to win big
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been accused of more than 20 counts of workplace bullying (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Can you believe Dominic Raab-to-the-Bone might be a bully?

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
3
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented