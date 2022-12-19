Talks on new coalition to save Aberdeen’s Union Street ‘moving at pace’ following emergency summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talks are continuing “at considerable pace” as Aberdeen business leaders put their faith in a coalition dedicated to saving Union Street.

The idea of the specialist taskforce was one of the leading suggestions at the crunch summit on the future of the Granite Mile held in the Douglas Hotel last month.

It came amid warnings that action is needed “before there is nothing left to save”.

In the weeks that have passed, the concept of a coalition with “the sole remit to reverse Union Street’s fortunes” has picked up steam.

‘Firm belief’ that Union Street coalition will get results

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson, said: “The concept of a coalition was met with real enthusiasm at our recent emergency summit.

“We firmly believe that one organisation, wholly focused on tackling the problems facing Union Street, would have the best chance of success.

“We’ve been moving at considerable pace in discussions with stakeholders and will be able to unveil the details in the new year once all the pieces are in place.”

How ‘zones’ could pave way forward

Around 170 people attended the crunch discussion session, and a list of 51 “key themes” has now been prepared.

In the meantime, immediate efforts will focus on “creative lighting, safety and cleanliness”.

And an urgent focus will also be placed on the idea of dividing Union Street into separate “zones”.

One of the longest high streets in the UK, there is a theory that clearly differentiating the west end, Union Street west, Union Street central and Union Street east could aid recovery efforts.

Mr Watson explained: “Concentrating on individual zones, rather than being daunted by looking at Union Street as a whole, would enable a more targeted and manageable approach where we could potentially see results happen more quickly

“This is something we believe the coalition could develop further.”

Efforts launched to tackle empty shops on Union Street

Last week, Aberdeen City Council agreed £500,000 plans to help tackle vacant units on the Granite Mile.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Inspired is working on “a short-term solution” to “improve the look of vacant premises on Union Street”.

Under the scheme, businesses and organisations are being encouraged to “adopt” a vacant unit and transform its exterior.