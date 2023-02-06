First Spectra artists arrive in Aberdeen to kick off festival of light

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Artists This Is Loop and Sound Intervention have just unofficially kicked off this year’s festival of light, Spectra, in Aberdeen.

The award-winning and hugely-popular four-day event will officially light up the heart of Aberdeen on Thursday February 9.

Spectra will see iconic buildings and places illuminated with eye-catching projections, interactive sculptures and enchanting installations.

Union Terrace Gardens will be transformed into a sea of light, while giant humanoid figures will tower over Aberdeen Art Gallery and Marischal College.

And landmarks such as His Majesty’s Theatre and Broad Street will also shimmer and shine thanks to the striking artworks arriving in the city.

Harriet Lumby and Alan Hayes, of the Bristol-based creative duo This Is Loop, were one of the first Spectra artists to land in Aberdeen to set up their installation Pulse, a 45-metre-long light sculpture, on Broad Street.

Once it’s finished, 12 giant hoops covered in mirrors will stretch out into a winding tunnel, becoming a contemplative place for visitors of all ages.

Preparations are underway to welcome Spectra to Aberdeen

Despite arriving later than originally hoped (due to a cancelled flight), Alan reckons the team will finish setting up the large-scale immersive audio-visual installation by tomorrow afternoon.

Harriet said: “We wanted to create a large immersive piece that people could walk in and be amongst – not just look at from afar.”

“All of our artworks are quite architectural,” added Alan.

“We try very hard to make pieces look great in the daytime as well as the nighttime as that maximises the enjoyment for everybody.

“The response has been very good – it was really really busy in Nottingham a couple of days ago.”

Surrounded by stunning installations

The duo are delighted to be part of Scotland’s festival of light Spectra.

Alan said: “Light festivals are increasing in popularity and the enjoyment they bring to people in the dark winter months is really important – having something to get out and enjoy when it’s dark and miserable.”

Broad Street will also play host to Amanda Parer’s Fantastic Planet humanoid figure, something that This Is Loop are excited about.

“The more the merrier – we love to be surrounded by other artworks,” said Alan.

Harriet added: “We love seeing everyone else’s creativity. It’s also great because it changes the environment we put our pieces in so it feels reimagined each time.”

Alan agreed and concluded: “It’s one of the great things about having reflective surfaces all over our pieces – they take on the surrounding environment. So if there are other pieces around, they make ours better.”

Luminosi Trees to light up Union Terrace Gardens

Work has also begun in Union Terrace Gardens where Cumbria’s Sound Intervention are in the process of setting up another light and sound installation, Luminosi Trees.

The giant jellyfish-like structures with thousands of sound-responsive LEDs light up in vibrant colours and mesmerising patterns. Towering at six metres high, Luminosi Trees will surely look spectacular in Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens during Spectra.

To find out more about Spectra, the art installations and how to find and enjoy them, visit spectrafestival.co.uk

