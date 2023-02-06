First Spectra artists arrive in Aberdeen to kick off festival of light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First Spectra artists arrive in Aberdeen to kick off festival of light

By Danica Ollerova
February 6, 2023, 2:19 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 5:49 pm
Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Artists This Is Loop and Sound Intervention have just unofficially kicked off this year’s festival of light, Spectra, in Aberdeen.

The award-winning and hugely-popular four-day event will officially light up the heart of Aberdeen on Thursday February 9.

Spectra will see iconic buildings and places illuminated with eye-catching projections, interactive sculptures and enchanting installations.

Union Terrace Gardens will be transformed into a sea of light, while giant humanoid figures will tower over Aberdeen Art Gallery and Marischal College.

And landmarks such as His Majesty’s Theatre and Broad Street will also shimmer and shine thanks to the striking artworks arriving in the city.

This Is Loop’s Pulse will be part of Spectra Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Harriet Lumby and Alan Hayes, of the Bristol-based creative duo This Is Loop, were one of the first Spectra artists to land in Aberdeen to set up their installation Pulse, a 45-metre-long light sculpture, on Broad Street.

Once it’s finished, 12 giant hoops covered in mirrors will stretch out into a winding tunnel, becoming a contemplative place for visitors of all ages.

Preparations are underway to welcome Spectra to Aberdeen

Despite arriving later than originally hoped (due to a cancelled flight), Alan reckons the team will finish setting up the large-scale immersive audio-visual installation by tomorrow afternoon.

Harriet said: “We wanted to create a large immersive piece that people could walk in and be amongst – not just look at from afar.”

“All of our artworks are quite architectural,” added Alan.

“We try very hard to make pieces look great in the daytime as well as the nighttime as that maximises the enjoyment for everybody.

“The response has been very good – it was really really busy in Nottingham a couple of days ago.”

This Is Loop’s Harriet Lumby and Alan Hayes. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Surrounded by stunning installations

The duo are delighted to be part of Scotland’s festival of light Spectra.

Alan said: “Light festivals are increasing in popularity and the enjoyment they bring to people in the dark winter months is really important – having something to get out and enjoy when it’s dark and miserable.”

Broad Street will also play host to Amanda Parer’s Fantastic Planet humanoid figure, something that This Is Loop are excited about.

“The more the merrier – we love to be surrounded by other artworks,” said Alan.

Harriet added: “We love seeing everyone else’s creativity. It’s also great because it changes the environment we put our pieces in so it feels reimagined each time.”

Alan agreed and concluded: “It’s one of the great things about having reflective surfaces all over our pieces – they take on the surrounding environment. So if there are other pieces around, they make ours better.”

This Is Loop’s Pulse is currently being built on Broad Street. Image: Supplied by Corner Shop PR.

Luminosi Trees to light up Union Terrace Gardens

Work has also begun in Union Terrace Gardens where Cumbria’s Sound Intervention are in the process of setting up another light and sound installation, Luminosi Trees.

The giant jellyfish-like structures with thousands of sound-responsive LEDs light up in vibrant colours and mesmerising patterns. Towering at six metres high, Luminosi Trees will surely look spectacular in Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens during Spectra.

spectra aberdeen
Luminosi Trees are in the process of being built for Aberdeen’s Spectra. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Luminosi Trees will soon illuminate Union Terrace Gardens as part of Spectra Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Corner Shop PR.

To find out more about Spectra, the art installations and how to find and enjoy them, visit spectrafestival.co.uk

More on Spectra…

