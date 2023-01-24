Colin Farquhar: Streaming has changed the arts, but cinemas can and will endure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Colin Farquhar: Streaming has changed the arts, but cinemas can and will endure

By Colin Farquhar
January 24, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 24, 2023, 5:23 pm
The Screen Machine mobile cinema, parked up in Raasay (Image: Regional Screen Scotland)
The Screen Machine mobile cinema, parked up in Raasay (Image: Regional Screen Scotland)

If we still want cinema spaces to exist, however they might look, they can and will survive, writes Colin Farquhar, more than three months on from the closure of Belmont Filmhouse.

October 6. That was the day I found myself sitting in Belmont Filmhouse’s Screen 3, being told that Centre for the Moving Image, its parent company, was entering administration.

The cinema wouldn’t open its doors that day, and the staff were being made redundant with immediate effect.

I meandered for another month, working for the administrator, until October 31. I tried to be professional, and engaged, while helping them close down a cinema I’d worked in for almost 15 years. December 4 would have brought that anniversary. On November 1, I received my last payslip, and my P45.

Since then, life has been busy. I’ve moved. I’ve begun driving lessons. I’ve had two short breaks to London. I’ve started two new jobs, and I’ve had my first Christmas with a new partner. Life has been very different, but very good, even with a Belmont-shaped hole in the middle.

I’ve also been able to keep working, for now at least, on the passions that are closest to my heart – cinema and the arts.

I’ve always been very blessed that, for most of my adult life, I’ve been able to work within organisations that I love, and that I believe to do good work for others, and for their communities. Continuing that has been important to me.

There are reasons to be cheerful

I walked through our city centre last week. On Belmont Street, I passed Belmont Cinema’s front doors for the first time in 2023. Still closed for now, I hope I’ll see them open again, but the pandemic, shifting habits and the ensuing economic slowdown have been hard on cinemas, quite uniquely, I think.

Across the sector, cinemas have seen mixed results. A few arthouses and indies have roared back to life; others, Belmont Filmhouse included, have floundered under low incomes, and increased costs.

The Belmont Filmhouse closed unexpectedly in October 2022 (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

There are reasons to be cheerful, though. Despite the hardship, UK cinema attendances are recovering.

Box office isn’t where it was pre-pandemic, but it wasn’t that far away in 2022, with Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick drawing the big bucks. And 2023 will be better.

Cinema enables so much

I’ve been able to work with community cinemas in the months that I’ve been apart from the Belmont. Regional Screen Scotland, which I’m working with over the next few months, supports a huge network of them across the country, as well as running the Screen Machine, a mobile cinema which tours the Highlands and Islands, Argyll and Bute and, sometimes, Aberdeenshire.

The popularity of the cinema has fluctuated over the years, but they are still beloved spaces in our towns and cities (Image: LightField Studio/Shutterstock)

It gives me the chance to see the direct impact which these screens, and cinemas (of all shapes and sizes) have on people. The films and the spaces and the social occasions around them give them a lot of joy. Cinema enables so much, and will – must – continue to.

I’ve also been given the opportunity to take charge of two short film programmes in Aberdeen, one for the Fittie Film Club, and one for Granite Noir festival, which returns in late February. That gives me hope that cinema can survive outside major box office blockbusters, which are currently driving most of the admissions.

Things have changed – but the Belmont might eventually be back

Back on Belmont Street, I wandered further down the road, after a momentary pause at the cinema’s front door. I heard a woman telling her friend that “just a little further along the street, there was a cinema.

I have to finally admit that streaming services have fundamentally changed the landscape

“It’s really sad,” she said, after a pause. It is, but if you keep telling people you miss it, it might be back.

The film programme for Granite Noir, by nature, requires a focus on the genres of murder and mystery, which have really found their home on streaming over the past few years. At the moment, these types of films are being muscled out in cinemas, as multiplexes put the blockbuster offerings in front of as many people as possible. But who wouldn’t want to see a film like Vertigo in a cinema setting?

At the Fittie Film Club, our first film will be Limbo, on January 27. A comedy about Syrian New Scots, showing two days after Burns Night, it was actually the first film with a live, in-person, director Q&A shown at Belmont Filmhouse following Covid lockdown.

Director Ben Sharrock arrived slightly weary and sunburned after a hot day in Inverness. He was charming, as is the film, which I had watched the morning of the screening, alone, in Belmont’s Screen 1. To be able to stand in front of a screen and introduce it once again will be a pleasure.

The idea that cinema is dead, or that the “great age” of going to the cinema is “dying”, as Sam Mendes recently put it, is, in my humble opinion, wrong. But, it might be changed, at least for now.

Adult-orientated dramas are struggling to find their theatrical audience. I have to finally admit that streaming services have fundamentally changed the landscape. But cinema will endure.

Colin Farquhar is former head of cinema operations for Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen

