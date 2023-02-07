Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the goal trail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident striker Bojan Miovski will continue to terrorise defences again after heeding his advice.

Robson revealed he told Miovski to use his “running power”, while also telling strike duo Miovski and Luis “Duk” Lopes they needed to be more consistent and “turn up” for every game.

Leading goal-scorer Miovski netted a brace in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell as the Reds ended a five-game losing streak.

The double took the North Macedonian’s goal tally to 16 in all competitions this season.

However, the 23-year-old had suffered a goal drought from open play in recent months.

The double against Well was only the second match in 13 outings where Miovski had netted from open play.

Miovski’s only other goal from open play was the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers last month.

He had scored two penalties during that Premiership open play scoring dry patch dating back to November.

Robson offered pointers to the striker on how to maximise his run power and make dangerous runs into the box.

He reckons Miovksi looks like a “different player” after acting on those words of wisdom.

Robson said: “We said to Bojan he needs to bring his running power. That he has to do more of that with direct runs, diagonal runs… all those sorts of things.

“When he does that you can see the spaces are starting to open for Bojan.

“He will get his goals again.

“Bojan looked a different player.”

Goals dry up during transfer window

The Dons beat off competition from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Poland, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland to sign Miovski for £535,000 from MTK Budapest in the summer.

Aberdeen’s marquee summer signing, Miovski sits third in the Premiership scoring charts.

He has hit 14 league goals, behind Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (19) and Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland (17).

French top-flight Stade de Reims were reportedly tracking Miovski with a view to a potential £4 million January transfer window move.

👏 The assist from Leighton Clarkson. 👌 The finish from Bojan Miovski. pic.twitter.com/gSnKHbH3Kx — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 5, 2023

There were also reports in Italy that Serie A club Lazio were monitoring Miovski.

However, there was no movement as the goals dried up during the transfer window for Miovski, with just one goal in the first 10 games after the return from the winter break.

Striker Miovski is contracted to Aberdeen on a long-term contract until summer 2026.

Robson is in interim charge of the first team as chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board look for a new manager.

The Reds have been inundated with applications from the UK and Europe.

Chairman Dave Cormack has now returned to America, but will remain at the heart of the search for Jim Goodwin’s replacement.

Aberdeen’s manager search is still in the early stages as they sift through the CVs of applicants and identify potential targets who have not applied.

The Dons hierarchy are willing to take their time to ensure they appoint the right manager to take the club forward.

Robson, assisted by Steve Agnew, has yet to confirm if he will throw his hat in the ring to become permanent manager.

Miovski and Duk warned they must ‘turn up’ in every game

Robson ended the Dons’ losing streak at the weekend with Miovski and strike partner Duk both on the scoresheet.

Cape Verde international Duk, 22, headed home in the first half against Motherwell for his 12th goal of the season.

It was Duk’s first goal in five games.

Robson revealed he also offered hard-hitting advice to the strike duo of Miovski and Duk that they have to “turn up” for every game when playing for Aberdeen.

He said: “When you have had the week we recently had, confidence goes a bit.

“But they are two good players.

“They played well earlier on in the season.

“But what I said to them is that when you play for Aberdeen you can’t just turn up in one game and not be here the next.

“It is a continuous thing and they understand that.

“They are two brilliant boys and I am really pleased for them the way they have played the last couple of games.

“They have responded well.”