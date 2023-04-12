Iain Maciver: I’m volunteering to survey the best pubs and bars across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: I’m volunteering to survey the best pubs and bars across Scotland

The best regional hostelries around the country have already been chosen ahead of the national final.

Where does one apply for the job of pub judge? (Image: Viacheslav Nikolaenko/Shutterstock)
Where does one apply for the job of pub judge? (Image: Viacheslav Nikolaenko/Shutterstock)
By Iain Maciver

Surveys are very important, you know. Not just the surveys on your house when you want to find out how much you can sell it for, or whether it is in danger of falling down.

I mean all these surveys you see in the papers about the best holiday spot in the UK, or what you think about the government, or income tax, and so on. The latest one I have seen is about the most pricey cities to be a motorist.

So, it turns out that Preston and Bradford are the most expensive, if you count the cost there of insurance, car parking, vehicle repairs, and so on. Some of the cheapest places to be a motorist are in Penwith, the furthest away part of Cornwall, and the good old Western Isles. Ooh, nice to get a mention anyway.

Apparently, insurance for the islands’ postcodes is among the lowest in the UK, like the Scilly Isles and Orkney. I saw that it is often miscalculated because we are such low risk. So, Confused.com must be getting very confused.

Mind you, the cost of motoring here may be going up for some. Ian Ross, mechanic to the gentry and newspaper columnists, is not retiring but closing his Stornoway garage and moving his hoist to Bayble-by-the-Sea.

It will take longer to get there, but the banter and the generous discounts to regular customers may keep some of us making that journey to the back of beyond, and back. Heck, Ian, a plug that in the paper must be worth an oil change or two?

Talking of being on the oil, the National Pub and Bar Awards have come round again. Did you really not know? The first part is actually over, and the best regional hostelries around the country have already been chosen ahead of the national final, when the best pub in the whole of the UK will become a must-visit for any self-respecting boozer with mates who will be on call to be designated drivers.

Not that the islands will have any chance, with the “North West Scotland” region taking in places like Argyll and Bute and Stirlingshire. What is that all about?

Wait. Well, I never. The Cross Inn in Ness here on Lewis is in the final. Excellent.

The Cross Inn was closed for many years and is now back on the guga pub crawl scene like it had never gone away. The Ness Social Club, then the Cross Inn and… Er, that’s it.

The Old Mill Inn near Forres is a finalist in the National Pub and Bar Awards (Image: Spey PR)

Still, it is doing the business when it is impressing not just the mystery drinkers from the awards, but visitors, too. The comments on review sites like TripAdvisor are also taken into account. Nice one.

I see the Ben Nevis pub in Fort William has also been made a finalist. Well done to them, too. I would love to check it out, but the Fort is not on the NC500 route, so maybe next time.

Oh, dear, no finalists in Inverness this time. That is a surprise. We may just have to go to finalist Old Mill Inn, out near Forres in Moray. Is it too far to go to Aberdeen to check out the winning Siberia Bar there? We’ll see.

It must be a great job choosing the best pub in a region. Fancy going around every night and quaffing ale and downing drams – and putting it all on expenses. I could do that.

Claiming back the NC500

There will be no expenses claim, but I may do some of that soon when Mrs X and I go on our upcoming tour round the North Coast 500. Well, you have to, don’t you?

Why leave the magnificent sights of Scotland to tourists from Englandshire, and beyond, with their monster campervans, their capsule toilets and their dirty habits? OK, maybe not all of them, but enough to make us fed up of them.

So, we are planning a day or seven going round the coast of bonnie Scotland. The furthest up the west coast I have been is Lochinver and, I think, Golspie on the east. There is life, beaches and toilets beyond them, we are told.

Brora beach, on the east coast (Image: Craig McLeod)

Beaches? Oh, yes, I am planning a dip or two. I have my bathing suit. I call it a suit, but it’s just an upcycled pair of Y-fronts. See, I’m thinking of the environment all the time, even on holiday.

Not everyone understands the questions they are being asked in a survey. A man from Harris was called up by the people from the opinion surveys last year and was asked his views on the huge increase in fuel prices. He replied: “What huge increase? I always get £50 worth of fuel and no one has ever asked me for a penny more.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Sushi served at Yorokobi by CJ in Aberdeen (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: I've fallen head over heels for a restaurant
Audience members were removed from a theatre in Manchester after loudly singing along to a performance of The Bodyguard (Image: Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Theatre audiences should have some respect and act responsibly
Juries in Scotland are made up of 15 people (Image: Alexander Oganezov/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Jury duty could be the most eye-opening thing you never do
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to press outside the home she shares with Peter Murrell (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Unanswered questions will plague the SNP for the foreseeable
Life without mobile phones is almost unimaginable these days (Image: Momentum studio/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: In 50 years, mobile phones changed everything - for better or worse
Maria Lewis, owner of the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven, who has come up against lobster-related planning permission issues (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
David Knight: We've got stricter rules for lobsters than antisocial teens
Police Scotland searched the home and garden of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon this week (Image: Robert Perry/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Former FM's got a pokey wee gairden jist like the rest…
We should always challenge preconceptions and prejudice. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: The preconceptions of others
Police Scotland outside the Glasgow home of former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell. Image: Robert Perry/PA
Moreen Simpson: Fit's afoot at Holyrood? It seems the sharn has hit the pulley

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
MV Loch Seaforth's Wednesday morning and 2pm services have been cancelled.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Dylan Tas was left shocked by the messages. Image: Dylan Tas.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

MV Loch Seaforth's Wednesday morning and 2pm services have been cancelled.
More disruption for island communities as Stornoway to Ullapool CalMac ferries cancelled
Rovop has secured a £20m investment. Image: Rovop
Aberdeenshire subsea robotics firm Rovop bags £20m investment
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041285, Callum Law, Inverness. Picture shows stock still images of Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack from the HLW feature fiming earlier today. February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash
Orkney council cost of living
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player/manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson trying to make the best of Wick's midweek trip to Inverurie
David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Brechin City FC Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson on the ball
Brechin City's Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race…
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
'He's the youngest player in the Premiership this year' - Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old…
Scottish Sea Farms MD Jim Gallagher
Scottish Sea Farms appeals for better regulation to boost salmon industry
Peterhead were beaten 2-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoor. Image: SNS.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]