Jim Hunter: Time for Holyrood to stop letting the Highlands and islands down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jim Hunter: Time for Holyrood to stop letting the Highlands and islands down

By Jim Hunter
March 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:06 pm
Scotland's Highland and island communities are still dealing with the lasting effects of historic persecution and discrimination, as well as modern inequalities (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Scotland's Highland and island communities are still dealing with the lasting effects of historic persecution and discrimination, as well as modern inequalities (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)

Might the neglect of the north be ended by one or other of the three SNP stalwarts now vying for the post of Scotland’s first minister? Jim Hunter wonders.

Visit Peel Park in Kirkintilloch, not far from Glasgow, and you find a timber sculpture modelled on the battle standards carried by Rome’s legions.

That sculpture is there because, nearly 2,000 years ago, this spot, commanding wide views of the hills that rise just to the north, was garrisoned by Roman soldiers.

Here, as far as those troops were concerned, was where civilisation ended. Behind them, Rome’s empire, with its roads, cities and trade networks, extended all the way to Africa and Iraq. In front was something else entirely; a territory not thought worth the effort needed to bring it under Roman rule.

The notion of the Scottish north as a place of lesser consequence than others further south, then, didn’t start with Holyrood’s failure to dual the A9, and its equally lamentable failure to provide the Hebrides with reliable ferry services.

The Romans, to be sure, were soon to abandon outposts of the Kirkintilloch type. But the Edinburgh-centred kingdom that was eventually to extend its rule into the Highlands and islands was no less inclined to disparage both the north and its inhabitants.

When, in the 1590s, Scotland’s King James VI tried to install a Lowland colony in Lewis, his colonising party was under orders to proceed “not by agreement” with islanders but “by extirpation of them”.

Thinking of this sort was in no way abandoned when, after the union of 1707, authority over the north began to be exercised from London instead of Edinburgh. Highlanders, it was said in the aftermath of the Jacobite Rebellion of 1745, were “animals”, “vermin”, “arrant scum” – terminology deployed to justify the British army’s burning of their homes and confiscation of their livestock.

Nor would the 19th century, initially at least, bring improvement. To Sutherland Estate factor Patrick Sellar, the people he evicted to make way for sheep were just so many “barbarous hordes”, deserving of no sympathy.

‘No part of Scotland has been given a shabbier deal by history’

But better times, however belatedly, were on the way. Starting in the 1880s, when folk across the north rose up in protest at what had been done to them by their lairds, the British state at last set about the job of putting right what had gone so badly wrong.

Clearance was ended by giving crofters security of tenure. Public money was invested in railways, roads, harbours, piers, improved housing, a Highlands and Islands Medical Service and – most crucially – the expansion of hydro power and the connection of virtually every north home to the National Grid.

But more required to be done – as was acknowledged by Willie Ross, secretary of state for Scotland in the Labour government that took office in 1964.

Former Scottish secretary Willie Ross (right) on a visit to Aberdeen in 1970. Image: AJL/DC Thomson

“For 200 years,” Ross told the House of Commons, “the Highlander has been on Scotland’s conscience. No part of Scotland has been given a shabbier deal by history.”

That was why the north was to get a generously funded Highlands and Islands Development Board (HIDB). Its remit, Ross explained, was to expand the area’s economy and stem depopulation by providing jobs of a sort that had previously been missing.

By no means was all that followed resoundingly successful. But something, at least, of Willie Ross’s commitment to the north was sustained through the rest of the 20th century and into the 21st.

New FM must stop progress being undone

That commitment has since gone. The SNP ministers who have been in charge at Holyrood since 2007 began by abolishing the Local Enterprise Companies which, in collaboration with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the HIDB’s successor, were in charge of job creation and much else.

Next came cuts in HIE’s budget, the abandonment of policies intended to disperse public sector jobs out of the Central Belt, and other moves indicative of a mindset which, if it stops short of treating Highlanders as the “barbarous hordes” of old, gives no priority to their requirements.

Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf taking part in the first SNP leadership hustings in Cumbernauld. Image: Andy Buchanan /PA

Might this neglect be ended by one or other of the three SNP stalwarts now vying for the post of Scotland’s first minister? Well, two of them – Ash Regan and Kate Forbes – have pledged to speed up reconstruction of the A9. And Ms Forbes, herself a Highlander, claims she’ll tackle the north’s housing crisis by establishing “a new body for housebuilding”.

That sounds more than a bit like the Housing Authority advocated by this column last September. And some such initiative is clearly needed. Week after week, The P&J carries stories showing that the progress made in the north in the decades since the HIDB’s establishment is being undone by a chronic and worsening shortage of affordable homes.

If the many folk whose lives are blighted by this shortage are at last beginning to be – in Willie Ross’s words of 60 years ago – on the conscience of the ministers, Ms Forbes included, who have so badly been letting them down, then that’s very much to be welcomed.

Jim Hunter is a historian, award-winning author and Emeritus Professor of History at the University of the Highlands and Islands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…
STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan ahead of their debate. Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire.
What a week: Trump says he'd end war and SNP candidates do battle
The Conservative Party's 'Stop the boats' signage has proved controversial to some (Image: Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: At least the Tories have given their lectern builder a job…
A genuine gift or a shameless scam - what is your view on mediumship? Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Mediums - one big con or the real deal?
There's no escaping unwanted conversations when you're stuck on a boat (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Not even snow could tempt me back on board a cruise ship
From left to right, STV's political editor Colin Mackay, with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan, ahead of their recent televised debate (Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA)
Euan McColm: Televised SNP leadership race bloodbath was a result of years of forced…
Teachers in Moray during strike action earlier this year (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Catherine Deveney: Contributions of good teachers are priceless – of course they deserve more…
Composer John Cage knew that the silences between the notes were just as important as the music itself (Image: Irek Pod/Shuterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Insignificant' moments shape us just as much as big ones
Too many women and couples who go through miscarriage don't know how to talk to their friends about it - and their friends don't know how to respond (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: We need to get better at talking about miscarriage
I grew up in an age of Miss World, Sam Fox on Page Three and Lager Lovelies but I'm pleased to say we are now living in a very different world. Image: DC Thomson design team/ Picturebank/ Shutterstock/ Elliot Moore / Flicker
Kerry Hudson: Time's up on domineering boyfriends and Lager Lovelies this International Women's Day

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented