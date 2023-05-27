The Flying Pigs: Fae Nutbush to Northfield, Tina Turner was a true global icon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: Fae Nutbush to Northfield, Tina Turner was a true global icon

No matter where you're from, Tina Turner was a legendary musical and fashion inspiration.

Floral tributes for the late Tina Turner (Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Floral tributes for the late Tina Turner (Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner, Simon Fogiel and John Hardie.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken aboot youse but I wiz real sad this wik at the passing o’ Tina Turner. Nae mony folk ken this, but she his lang been a hero o’ mine. Back in the day, fan I used tae bide in Ellon, I even performed in a tribute act tae her. I wis the New Inn’s answer tae the queen o’ rock and roll – Ythan Tina Turner.

The Flying Pigs

She come roaring oot o’ Nutbush, Tennessee, survived a horror show o’ an abusive husband, got rid, and made a bigger, better life for hersel on her own terms.

As such, she wiz an inspiration tae fowk like me who hiv come stotting oot o’ Northfield, (fit is jist like Nutbush, but wi’ a Spar) and hiv seen the back o’ enough useless mannies tae start a fitba team. Aye, American fitba.

I first seen her on the telly in the 1980s, fan she wis a’ready in her 40s, wearing the kind o’ wee frock yer ma widna let ye get as a teenager. Her influence is still keenly felt by a’ the yummy mummies like masel fa like tae wear a spangly mini-dress lang past the age they’ll even let ye intae a branch o’ Topshop.

Tina wis famous for her gravelly voice and a hairdo like a scurry’s nest, baith o’ which I often hae an’ a’, especially the morning efter a bosker o’ a nicht oot.

I mean, dinna get me wrang – despite these obvious parallels, I ken I am nae in the same league as Tina. I dinna hae her fame, for a start, only being well known to a limited number o’ folk. Such as the police and social work.

I dinna hae her incredible power as a performer, neither. Mind you, the boy fa rins the karaoke did eence say that my version o’ Private Dancer at Cafe Bardots wis “unbelievable”, so ye nivver ken.

And, in ither wyes, we are practically opposites. Tina sang about Steamy Windows – weel, I’m sometimes seen hinging oot my windaes, steaming.

And, files she hid the husky vocals, I hiv a vocal husky. It’s Big Sonya’s dog, Boris, fit I am looking efter files she spends a few wiks at His Majesty’s Pleasure (though fit pleasure he gets oot o’ it, I dinna ken).

He’s a lovely doggie, but he niver quits barking. Fan Sonja telt me his name, I says: “Fit wye, is it cause the breed comes fae Russia?”

“No,” she says “It’s cause he’s a great hairy galoot fa winna shut up and naeb’dy kens foo mony kids he’s got.”

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who is looking out his passport

We’ve taken our team into Europe! Yes, we have, oh, yes, we have!

I was down at Pittodrie on Wednesday night where I had the pilgrimage of seeing the Dandy Dons turn over the Baddies from Paisley 3-0. To put the icing on the cherry, the Jam Tarts only got a draw at Ibrox, which means Barry Robson’s men has got third place sewed up and, next season, European football for the Red Army is very much on the environs!

Let’s not forget to remember that after Jim Badloss got his jotters, there was more than a few pouting Thomases when Robbo took over in the Aberdeen hottub. But, he has turned the ship around with a steady hand on the pillar, and has fairly ended the campaign with the wind up his sails.

Things is looking good for next season – especially if Celtic gub the Icy Teas in the cup final next week! The Dons will have guaranteed European football until Christmas if the Bhoys win. And, even though Kenny feels constricted saying it, I says: “Come on you Hoops!”

The only fly in the appointment from Wednesday’s triumph was striker Bojan Miovski getting carried off on a stretcher after one of the St Mirren lads put in a shocker of a challenge on the Macadamian’s ankle. Bojan says, he says: “Nothing is broken” – but he’ll have a hard summer getting his self back to full fitness if, I suspect, he has damaged his filaments.

Meanwhile, the St Mirren boy who put the tackle in got his marching powders from the man in black, and is banned ‘til after their last match, meaning that his season is over. It just shows to go, there’s nothing new in the bountiful game.

I got a straight red in the second last game of every season I played in after I got together with the lovely Melody, a pheromone which has long puzzled the stats boffins, but is easily explained when you see how much dearer it is in June for two weeks all-inclusive in Corfu. Mental.

@FlyingPigNews

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]