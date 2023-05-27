Meet the Aberdeen couple who quit their jobs and sold up to tour Europe in a campervan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Aberdeen couple who quit their jobs and sold up to tour Europe in a campervan

Agne Kilpyte and Inga Metrikyate became so fed up with the cost-of-living crisis they decided to change their lives completely.

By David Mackay
Collage image showing selfie of Agne, Inga and dog Archie in driver's cab on left, and interior view of converted van showing sofa area on the right.
Agne Kilpyte, pictured left, Inga Metrikyate and dog Archie are preparing for life on the road. Image: Agne Kilpyte

We’ve all had days where we dream of packing up and hitting the road.

And Aberdeen couple Agne Kilpyte and Inga Metrikyate have done just that – after getting fed up of rising bills in the cost-of-living crisis and repetitive jobs.

They’ve swapped life in the Granite City rat race for life on the open roads of Europe.

The Lithuanians, who have both spent about 15 years in the north-east, toured car boot sales selling almost all their belongings to save up precious pennies.

They have now poured all that money into buying a £15,000 van they’ve converted into being a mobile home for them and Cocker Spaniel Archie.

And Agne and Inga are preparing for their “advanture” of a lifetime while encouraging anyone else feeling worn down by modern life to also be brace and take the plunge.

‘You just have to go for it’

Agne, 22, and Inga, 31, are both originally from Lithuania but met while living in Aberdeen.

While Inga ran her own business Crystal Clear Cleaning, Agne worked as an engineering coordinator for offshore support firm Capital Document Solutions.

Agne and Inga want to create memories that will last a lifetime. Image: Agne Kilpyte

However, faced with rising bills in their Torry flat making their earnings become ever-more stretched, the couple started dreaming of another way of life.

Agne said: “The starting point was the couple of months before New Year. The company I worked for got bought over and lots of people started leaving.

“It just got me thinking, do I want to me sitting in the same place, doing the same thing, staring at the computer or watching the same cars out of the window from 8.30am to 5pm?

Inga Metrikyate selling the couple’s belongings at a car boot sale. Image: Agne Kilpyte

“Aberdeen just isn’t the same anymore, not like in the years before Covid. It’s very expensive, we were working just to survive.”

First steps for European ‘advanture’

Agne and Inga decided to go all-in on life on the road across Europe to create memories to last a lifetime.

They bought a £15,000 Volkswagen Crafter van and have spent a further £10,000 converting it into a home on wheels.

Gone is the barren interior that once transported a young Turriff mountain biker to competitions across Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

@our_advanture_inga_agnes

RV building please follow for more content #selfbuild #rvlife #camping #adventure #lithuanian 🇱🇹

♬ FEEL THE GROOVE – Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

And in its place are plush carpets, a small kitchen unit, neat storage, curtains, sofa and a bed with the cosmetic changes even stretching to a new dashboard unit.

Agne said: “We’ve got solar power banks to make sure we’ve got electricity for everything.

“There’s so little space though, we literally have to be very careful about what we can bring and we sold the rest at car boot sales.

“We’ve had to learn to do everything ourselves, YouTube has been our friend.”

Where first for Agne and Inga?

After leaving Aberdeen this week, Agne and Inga expect to arrive in Lithuania this weekend after a 1,800-mile drive across the continent.

After some time catching up again with family, they expect to head south to either Greece or Turkey to soak up some sun.

The couple expect to have everything they need on the road. Image: Agne Kilpyte

Agne and Inga are blogging their “advanture” journey on YouTube and TikTok in the hope it will generate some cash for them on the road for at least a year.

And they have encouraged anyone with similar nagging thoughts of dramatically changing their lifestyle to be brave.

Inga said: “I know that feeling, we were there in the New Year wondering whether we were going to actually do it.

“You just have to try it, go for it. There’s always the opportunity for something else if it doesn’t work out the way you want it to.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

