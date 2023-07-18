Rebecca Buchan: Buchan Queen tradition may need to evolve but scrapping it would be a mistake

If anyone is wondering what has happened to our bonnie summer weather, I will point them to the fact that this week is Scottish Week.

It is a long-held belief that every time Peterhead celebrates its annual gala, the skies turn from blue to grey.

But that has never stopped it from being a huge success, or the locals from turning out in their droves. The weather, after all, is part of what makes the event traditionally Scottish.

Sixty-one years ago, 10 towns around the country took part in a nationally-backed initiative to boost community spirit, morale and tourism by holding their own weekly gala. And, while the event did not catch on everywhere, it’s something which has only grown in strength over the last six decades within the Bloo Toon.

Though many things have changed with the times, one which has remained a sure constant – like the weather – was the starring role of the Buchan Queen and her Princesses. Until now.

For the first time in its history, Scottish Week is without its royalty in 2023.

Citing the cost-of-living crisis and the reluctance from employers to give the women involved a week off work as the cause, the committee was faced with a lack of applicants this year.

So, instead of dolled-up young lassies in matching outfits becoming the faces of this year’s events, Scottish Week stalwarts Elaine Cay and Graham Barron are taking on the task themselves. While I have no doubt in my mind that the pair will do a cracking job, there is something about the lack of pageantry which upsets me.

I am more than aware that the Buchan Queen tradition is controversial in more ways than one, but it has evolved over time.

Starting off life as little more than a beauty contest, you can understand why people may consider the concept outdated – but I believe it is far more than that.

It’s one of the key threads which has run through Scottish Week since its inception: a huge part of the tradition, and one which I believe helps the growth of these girls into young women.

Firstly, the dedication required to preside over every event for seven days takes a lot of stamina. The Buchan Queen not only needs to turn up, but they need to be well-presented, polite and welcoming. Come rain or shine, they are expected to be confident, enthusiastic and sociable. All characteristics which will hold them in good stead for the future.

But, above all, they are cementing their place in Peterhead’s history.

Buchan Queens are important, relatable role models

Growing up, like most kids, I’m sure, I used to excitedly count down until the summer holidays. The anticipation was about more than just having six weeks off school; those weeks were also when the town would come alive for seven days of family-friendly fun. And the bit I looked forward to the most was going to see the Queen.

The excitement started when we used to open The Buchanie and see the double-page spread of professional headshots taken of the potential Queen candidates. The voting process was something the whole community could take part in, until the big night when the final selections were made.

As a little girl, these were role models I looked up to, and their local roots made them even more relatable. These girls were not just pretty, confident, sociable and smart, they were proud of their local heritage, too.

My mum wore the crown not once but twice in her youth, and it’s something she still speaks fondly of to this day. So I have no doubt that the impact the experience has on these girls goes way beyond the buzz they get during that one week in summer.

My understanding is that there is going to be a rethink on how to approach Scottish Week for next year. And, as with many aspects of the gala, we have to move with the times.

In my opinion, though, the tradition of the Buchan Queen is one worth working to keep. Look at how other customs have evolved over the years, such as Shetland’s Up Helly Aa allowing female torchbearers for the first time this year.

Strong links to the past are a key part of what helps to keep community spirit alive in places like Peterhead, so let’s make sure we don’t sever them.

We can rethink the meaning of the crown, by all means, but it would be a shame to retire it.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press & Journal and Evening Express