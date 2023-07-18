Rebecca Buchan: Buchan Queen tradition may need to evolve but scrapping it would be a mistake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Rebecca Buchan: Buchan Queen tradition may need to evolve but scrapping it would be a mistake

You can understand why people may consider the Buchan Queen concept outdated, but it is far more than a beauty contest.

2020's socially-distanced Buchan Princesses, Carolyn Carville (left) and Rhiannah Slamaker, with Buchan Queen Natasha Clueit in the centre (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
2020's socially-distanced Buchan Princesses, Carolyn Carville (left) and Rhiannah Slamaker, with Buchan Queen Natasha Clueit in the centre (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
By Rebecca Buchan

If anyone is wondering what has happened to our bonnie summer weather, I will point them to the fact that this week is Scottish Week.

It is a long-held belief that every time Peterhead celebrates its annual gala, the skies turn from blue to grey.

But that has never stopped it from being a huge success, or the locals from turning out in their droves. The weather, after all, is part of what makes the event traditionally Scottish.

Sixty-one years ago, 10 towns around the country took part in a nationally-backed initiative to boost community spirit, morale and tourism by holding their own weekly gala. And, while the event did not catch on everywhere, it’s something which has only grown in strength over the last six decades within the Bloo Toon.

Though many things have changed with the times, one which has remained a sure constant – like the weather – was the starring role of the Buchan Queen and her Princesses. Until now.

For the first time in its history, Scottish Week is without its royalty in 2023.

Citing the cost-of-living crisis and the reluctance from employers to give the women involved a week off work as the cause, the committee was faced with a lack of applicants this year.

So, instead of dolled-up young lassies in matching outfits becoming the faces of this year’s events, Scottish Week stalwarts Elaine Cay and Graham Barron are taking on the task themselves. While I have no doubt in my mind that the pair will do a cracking job, there is something about the lack of pageantry which upsets me.

I am more than aware that the Buchan Queen tradition is controversial in more ways than one, but it has evolved over time.

Starting off life as little more than a beauty contest, you can understand why people may consider the concept outdated – but I believe it is far more than that.

It’s one of the key threads which has run through Scottish Week since its inception: a huge part of the tradition, and one which I believe helps the growth of these girls into young women.

Firstly, the dedication required to preside over every event for seven days takes a lot of stamina. The Buchan Queen not only needs to turn up, but they need to be well-presented, polite and welcoming. Come rain or shine, they are expected to be confident, enthusiastic and sociable. All characteristics which will hold them in good stead for the future.

But, above all, they are cementing their place in Peterhead’s history.

Buchan Queens are important, relatable role models

Growing up, like most kids, I’m sure, I used to excitedly count down until the summer holidays. The anticipation was about more than just having six weeks off school; those weeks were also when the town would come alive for seven days of family-friendly fun. And the bit I looked forward to the most was going to see the Queen.

The excitement started when we used to open The Buchanie and see the double-page spread of professional headshots taken of the potential Queen candidates. The voting process was something the whole community could take part in, until the big night when the final selections were made.

As a little girl, these were role models I looked up to, and their local roots made them even more relatable. These girls were not just pretty, confident, sociable and smart, they were proud of their local heritage, too.

Suzanne Murdoch (centre) was Buchan Queen in 1981, along with Buchan Princesses Anthea McLean (left) and Linda Robertson (Image: Aberdeen Journals)

My mum wore the crown not once but twice in her youth, and it’s something she still speaks fondly of to this day. So I have no doubt that the impact the experience has on these girls goes way beyond the buzz they get during that one week in summer.

My understanding is that there is going to be a rethink on how to approach Scottish Week for next year. And, as with many aspects of the gala, we have to move with the times.

In my opinion, though, the tradition of the Buchan Queen is one worth working to keep. Look at how other customs have evolved over the years, such as Shetland’s Up Helly Aa allowing female torchbearers for the first time this year.

Strong links to the past are a key part of what helps to keep community spirit alive in places like Peterhead, so let’s make sure we don’t sever them.

We can rethink the meaning of the crown, by all means, but it would be a shame to retire it.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

More from Columnists

Aberdeen's Shiprow has become and eating and drinking destination in recent years (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Business visionaries who can see beyond the present to the possibility will…
Regular users of the A9 route will be used to this view, following a lorry until overtaking is possible (Image: Pawel Pietraszewski/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: A9 accidents show the needlessly relentless pace of modern life is…
2023 Wimbledon runner-up Novak Djokovic walks off court (Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As Novak Djokovic knows, the changing of the guard comes for all…
Making big decisions on behalf of our loved ones can be incredibly difficult for families (Image: Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Complexity of figuring out best care for elderly relatives is frightening
Accidents - and often fatal ones - are common along the A9 (Image: Jasperimage)
Erica Munro: A9's inconsistency takes danger to a whole new level
A record 466 Golden Retrievers from more than 12 countries gather at their ancestral home at the Guisaschan Estate near Tomich in the Highlands. Image: Sandra Mailer/Shutterstock.
What A Week: Retrievers stage get together and fur flies in Hollywood
Flushing out greenhouse gases may have just got a little easier, according to the James Hutton Institute (Image: Marcel Derweduwen/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen scientists are taking the p*** - literally
The transition from primary to secondary school is often emotional - for children and their family members (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Keep childhood friends close throughout all stages of life
Angus MacNeil has said he will not rejoin the SNP's Westminster group until October at the earliest (Image: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Euan McColm: Fracturing SNP from within will hinder not help fight for independence
The BBC has been at the centre of a scandal over the last week (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: BBC scandal has underlined how badly our society tackles abuse