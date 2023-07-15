IN PICTURES: ‘Dream come true’ as Truck and Van Show returns to Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: ‘Dream come true’ as Truck and Van Show returns to Peterhead

Over 50 trucks and vans were parked up for the event and delighted visitors as drivers caught up with fellow colleagues. 

Oakleigh aged two and brother Foxx Conway, aged five. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
By Lottie Hood

Many gathered in excitement at the Aberdeenshire trucking event spurred on by the sunshine – however no one was more enthused than the event’s organiser.

Today’s Truck and Van Show as part of Peterhead’s Scottish Week is the second year the event has been back up and running.

What was once a regular fixture for the long running gala came to a halt after the show in 2012.

However, it was brought back last year by organiser and keen truck enthusiast, John Smith.

Over 50 trucks and vans were parked up for the event and delighted visitors as drivers caught up with fellow colleagues.

‘Couldn’t have asked for a better day’

For Mr Smith, the event holds many fond memories.

“I went to it as a kid,” he said. “I was at the last one in 2012 I believe and I always wanted it to come back.

“I’ve always been involved with trucks. My dad was a truck driver, my grandfather was a truck driver and it was just from there.

“I remember helping my dad clean his before I was old enough to drive one. I wanted it back.”

It appears he is not the only one.

Throngs of people visited the show sponsored by John Petrie Pallets enjoying the “toasty” weather and taking in the trucks, vans and competitors from Arena Strength and Fitness Gym going head-to-head for the strongman competition.

The vehicles will be scored in 15 different classes as well as best in show with trophies and prize money up for grabs.

Mr Smith, 40, was quick to thank everyone who helped to put the event together.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day. I’m grateful to anybody that’s helped me out with it.

“It’s one of them it’s pretty sad to say but it’s like a dream and it’s come true.”

Chance for everyone to come together

The event is one of many being held in the town today with a market and Brickmania event on the go and also the Best of Buchan Awards being hosted in the evening.

Looking forward to the long line of events, chairwoman of the Peterhead Scottish Week committee, Karen Day, said: “The town always comes out and supports us despite the weather forecast we were given, the sun is shining.

“It’s part of our heritage, it’s an integral part of the summer holidays and it’s a fabulous platform for tourism for the area and also it celebrates all the different businesses.

“It’s the only time you see a huge amount of footfall in the town but also it’s like a celebration homecoming you meet people you haven’t met since last year.”

Truck and Van Show and Brickmania in pictures

All photographs were taken by our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Truck & Van show at Peterhead Academy bus park.
Competitors impress the crowds by pulling the trucks with ropes.
Family day out.
North east strongest novice.
Tove, Leon (2) and Steven Thomson.
Making sure the truck is all sparkly for the show.
Capturing pictures of the trucks.
Aidan Walker aged 5
Posing for a group photo in front of the trucks.
Rosie McCulloch aged four at Brickmania.
Callan, aged four, and nine-year-old Noah Davidson.
Brickmania models.
Kirsten Bedigan with her stall.
Brickmania fans.
Isabella Cooper aged five.
Ian Prise with his models.
(L-R) Maks Bryl (7) and Krzysztof Musial (7)
Youngster admiring the lego.
Brickmania fan talks to the public.
Youngster looking at all the Lego sculptures.
Fern Strachan (7)
Douglas (2) and sister Harriet Morrison (5)
Brickmania fan shows of collection.
Mason Ferrari aged nine taking in the tiny town. 

