IN PICTURES: ‘Dream come true’ as Truck and Van Show returns to Peterhead

Many gathered in excitement at the Aberdeenshire trucking event spurred on by the sunshine – however no one was more enthused than the event’s organiser.

Today’s Truck and Van Show as part of Peterhead’s Scottish Week is the second year the event has been back up and running.

What was once a regular fixture for the long running gala came to a halt after the show in 2012.

However, it was brought back last year by organiser and keen truck enthusiast, John Smith.

Over 50 trucks and vans were parked up for the event and delighted visitors as drivers caught up with fellow colleagues.

‘Couldn’t have asked for a better day’

For Mr Smith, the event holds many fond memories.

“I went to it as a kid,” he said. “I was at the last one in 2012 I believe and I always wanted it to come back.

“I’ve always been involved with trucks. My dad was a truck driver, my grandfather was a truck driver and it was just from there.

“I remember helping my dad clean his before I was old enough to drive one. I wanted it back.”

It appears he is not the only one.

Throngs of people visited the show sponsored by John Petrie Pallets enjoying the “toasty” weather and taking in the trucks, vans and competitors from Arena Strength and Fitness Gym going head-to-head for the strongman competition.

The vehicles will be scored in 15 different classes as well as best in show with trophies and prize money up for grabs.

Mr Smith, 40, was quick to thank everyone who helped to put the event together.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day. I’m grateful to anybody that’s helped me out with it.

“It’s one of them it’s pretty sad to say but it’s like a dream and it’s come true.”

Chance for everyone to come together

The event is one of many being held in the town today with a market and Brickmania event on the go and also the Best of Buchan Awards being hosted in the evening.

Looking forward to the long line of events, chairwoman of the Peterhead Scottish Week committee, Karen Day, said: “The town always comes out and supports us despite the weather forecast we were given, the sun is shining.

“It’s part of our heritage, it’s an integral part of the summer holidays and it’s a fabulous platform for tourism for the area and also it celebrates all the different businesses.

“It’s the only time you see a huge amount of footfall in the town but also it’s like a celebration homecoming you meet people you haven’t met since last year.”

Truck and Van Show and Brickmania in pictures

All photographs were taken by our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.