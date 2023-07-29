Restaurant Review: Maggie’s Grill continues to deliver ultimate soul food in heart of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Maggie’s Grill continues to deliver ultimate soul food in heart of Aberdeen

You've not had a burger until you've dined at Maggie's Grill, where you'll find incredible food inspired by New Orleans, set against the backdrop of Marischal Square.

We put Maggie's Grill to the test and came away feeling full but happy. Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson
We put Maggie's Grill to the test and came away feeling full but happy. Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson
By Ellie House

“From field to fork and made with soul”; it’s a bold claim from the founders of Maggie’s Grill but then the duo have never done things by halves.

Launched in 2014 by Sebastian Lord and Richard Parfitt, Maggie’s Grill has bucked the trend of local eateries disappearing from the Granite City.

Perhaps it’s their Cajun style cooking, varied menu or the promise of the meat sweats if you can finish their barbecue platter which includes St.Louis spare rib; either way it’s fair to say the venue has proved a huge hit.

The rise of Maggie’s Grill

The Marischal Square base is actually the second venture for Maggie’s, with the original site found on Holburn Street.

It’s heartening to see an independent company thrive, and we soon found out why.

The Marischal Square venue is tantalisingly close to The P&J office, and made for the ideal spot for myself and my colleague, Rosemary Lowne.

Maggie’s Grill has thrived since setting up in Marischal Square. Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson

We headed over on a grey Tuesday evening as rain hammered off the pavement, and we were grateful for the short walk.

I would advise booking a table in advance, as Maggie’s gets busy pretty fast which we discovered as the evening wore on.

Luckily we got seated without a reservation, and Rosemary was quick to admire the view of Marischal College.

The interior of Maggie’s Grill is perfect for people watching. Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson

Depending on where you’re sitting in the restaurant, you can watch the display from the fountains or see passers by disappear into the quad.

It’s a great location, and shows off so many elements of Aberdeen in one swoop.

The interior itself is rustic without trying too hard; you could pop in for a casual bite or enjoy a special family occasion without feeling out of place.

Fantastic staff

Our server for the evening must be commended for helping us choose our dishes, particularly as I attempted to order off menu.

She was incredibly helpful in checking with the chef, and I was delighted when my request was granted for the main course – more of which in a moment.

If you can tear yourself away from people watching, you’ll notice that Maggie’s runs like a well oiled machine complete with a barbecue glaze.

The casual interior lends itself to almost any occasion. Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson

The staff are efficient and friendly without being overbearing, and have genuine enthusiasm for the job at hand – which isn’t always easy to achieve in the hospitality industry.

Back to the menu and there’s a fantastic variety of starters including Tex-Mex nachos, but my heart will be forever stolen by seafood.

Calamari was the only way to go, and Rosemary settled on Southern fried chicken tenders.

The dishes arrived surprisingly quickly and we dug straight in.

Generous portions

The portion of calamari was served with a delicious zingy dip, and the offering was exceptionally generous.

Not overly chewy, this felt like a light option and the flavours were delicious.

If you’re a lover of seafood, you’re in luck thanks to calamari available at Maggie’s Grill. Image: Paul Glendell /DC Thomson

It was certainly no rustle up job from the freezer, and Rosemary was equally complementary about the tenders.

So named because the meat really was tender, and again there was so much flavour going on.

Love me tender: You won’t be disappointed by chicken tenders at Maggie’s Grill. Image: Paul Glendell /DC Thomson

The outside was deliciously crispy and we both loved the rustic black serving bowls as opposed to traditional crockery.

Having finished our starters, the mains quickly appeared on the table.

After much debating, I had asked if I could sample the St Louis spare rib as an individual dish.

The chef granted my wish and oh boy, I’m so glad I asked.

The main event

Half a rack of ribs arrived with a mouth watering sticky barbecue glaze, alongside some creamy coleslaw and skin on chips.

Across the table, Rosemary had kept it classic with a buffalo burger.

There was silence for several minutes as we devoured our dishes, a sure sign that all is well.

The ribs were absolutely beautiful, and the meat fell away from the bone with ease.

I apologise to my fellow diners, there really is no polite way to eat ribs.

The coleslaw added some crunch to the proceedings, and I also loved the chips which were very much homemade.

Our advice, go hungry if you’re heading to Maggie’s Grill where you’ll find the buffalo burger. Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson

Again, the portions were huge and I asked for a doggy bag to take home my leftovers in.

Rosemary adored her burger, which oozed with blue cheese and hot sauce.

Complete with lettuce and sliced tomato, this was a burger to be proud of.

We both blinked in surprise upon coming up for air, for the restaurant had steadily filled up during the course of our meal.

Maggie’s Grill has that multi-generational appeal, and it was lovely to see young families, grandparents and even tourists dining out on Southern soul.

The verdict

Despite the sudden influx of customers, the staff didn’t miss a beat and we didn’t once feel forgotten during our meal.

I am sorry to say however, we just couldn’t face dessert.

We’re already eager to return to Maggie’s Grill. Image: Richard Parfitt

For my next visit which I’m already planning, I’m saving myself for the signature pecan pie with a side helping of brownie.

Food decanted into takeaway boxes, we managed to waddle to the door.

It was a fantastic meal and we’ll be back once we’ve fully recovered.

Information

Address: Maggie’s Grill, Unit 2, Marischal Square, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

T:  01224 635330

W: www.maggiesgrill.co.uk

Price: £60.25 for two starters, two mains, one ginger beer and one orange and lemonade.

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

More from Lifestyle

Geared up and ready to snorkel in Macduff: Lauren Smith, Gayle Ritchie and Marie Dare.
We explore one of the new Moray Firth snorkel trails near Macduff
Ailsa Dixon
Ailsa Dixon is bringing north-east words and music to the Edinburgh Fringe
One of the tempting dishes you can order at North in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Peterhead
Altnaharra-born aid worker Linda Norgrove was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
Dad of Linda Norgrove says Afghanistan has 'few glimmers of hope' since Taliban rule
Tom May, owner of Toms OCD, gets ready to start work on a client's car.
North-east man's urge to clean sparks business start-up Toms OCD
Owner Cheryl Barr outside Shorty's ice cream shop in Ballater, which has been subject to nasty online reviews. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'It feeds anxiety and worry': Ballater and Elgin venues reveal human cost of bad…
Wildfires in Rhodes.
What we learned this week: Death of Sinead O'Connor, wildfires in Greece and Tall…
Snorkelling in the rain in Loch Linnhe.
Sandeel encounter in Lochaber brings reflections on the web of life
The retweeting of a joke by Ricky Gervais was cited in a Coutts internal memo, according to Nigel Farage. Image: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP.
What A Week: Let's hope the Farage v Coutts joke isn't on us
A lovely sunset in Los Angeles, a place that Yvie feels very at home.
Yvie Burnett: I've finally caught up with the eBay obsession