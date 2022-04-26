Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
James Mackenzie: Elon Musk will never understand the vital need for online anonymity

By James Mackenzie
April 26, 2022, 12:25 pm
Elon Musk bought Twitter for approximately $44 billion (Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
In 1979, Victor Kiam liked his Remington razor so much that he bought the company.

In 2022, Elon Musk was annoyed enough about people winding him up online that he bought Twitter.

I should declare an interest: I adore Twitter, and my busy and carefully curated timeline is probably my most important online asset. I have found work through it, deep friendships, and even love. Most of my favourite jokes are a maximum of 280 characters long.

Twitter is a genuine community for me, and for so many others, and it’s also taught me so much. Don’t know anything about contemporary Native activism in North America? Follow a bunch of activists and learn directly from them, not just from the voices which (apologies to my friends at The P&J) the media decide to foreground.

That also makes Twitter an activist tool that would have been impossible to imagine even 20 years ago. Disparage it as “not the real world” if you wish, but please tell me how one climate-anxious Swedish teenager could have had her voice heard this widely before social media. Anyone’s tweet can go around the world if they have a good enough point and it’s well enough made.

Requiring real names and ID would be disastrous

It’s not all sunshine and flowers, though. Everyone’s experience of this vast attempt to create a collective human consciousness is shaped by their position in society, and their power – or lack of it.

Musk’s experience of it is, therefore, grotesquely unrepresentative. And so, to a lesser degree, is mine. Homophobia, misogyny, racism, transphobia: these are things I see done to other people, over and over.

One of Musk’s plans is to end anonymity on Twitter, a classic clueless billionare idea. Requiring real names, based on official ID, would be disastrous for every marginalised or oppressed person who relies on social media.

The only example that typically gets airtime is that of activists in repressive regimes: true, and a real problem, but that’s the tip of the iceberg.

If you have mental health issues you want to discuss without your boss or your family knowing, you might well have an anonymous account. If you’re queer or a sex worker and not out to your family, your anonymous account can be a lifeline. If you fled domestic abuse, a real-name account would, of course, expose you to online abuse and possibly stalking.

It wouldn’t even work on its own terms; the research is unarguable. As reported by the Columbia Journalism Review last year: “Anyone who has spent any time on Facebook is well aware that people are more than happy to say the most terrible things – to engage in abuse, harassment, and the peddling of disinformation – while using their real names.”

That same article links to research which found that “non-anonymous individuals are more aggressive compared to anonymous individuals”. But that’s not what this idea is really about, one would have to assume. Musk certainly doesn’t enjoy people repeatedly tweeting a picture of him with Ghislaine Maxwell, and maybe he’d like to know who to sue.

Living in fear of ‘free speech’

Requiring real-name accounts gets billed as “protecting free speech”, but, ironically, it would instead silence everyone who already has a reason to be afraid. It would be a cruel blow for everyone who finds genuine community on Twitter, in amongst the harassment.

Social media gets treated as ephemeral, trivial, and a source of cheap news stories. But it’s also precious, and it’s at risk

The harassment is another reason why those who experience the downsides of Twitter are particularly alarmed by Musk’s takeover. For a decade, I’ve watched the social media platform’s own official account propose new features and, every time, people reply: “Or you could just ban all the Nazis?”

That hasn’t happened, of course. But, for all the failings of the current Twitter moderation systems, people do get banned for abuse, no matter if you’ve heard of them or not. A ban means they essentially cease to exist online, whether they wrote TV comedies in the 1990s, edited hard right news sites, or were elected the 45th President of the USA.

Musk’s ideological “free speech” position – classic libertarianism from a man whose billions are, in large part, built on government money – means people are legitimately worried the vaults will be opened and all these monsters will come pouring out.

So, people are scared. Social media gets treated as ephemeral, trivial, and a source of cheap news stories. But it’s also precious, and it’s at risk.

Will Musk really risk tanking Twitter?

Things are probably less likely to change than some fear. I doubt Musk will read all our direct messages, or that the much-requested edit button will allow bad actors to turn kitten tweets shared a million times into anti-Semitic messages.

Kiam had an interest in Remington’s razor blades remaining sharp. The terms of Musk’s deal to take over Twitter put him at great risk if he tanks the company.

How much profit really is there in making the platform into an unmoderated cesspit for Nazis? Ask the people who set up competitor companies on precisely that basis, and whose sites are busy only with tumbleweed.

But, I’d still be much happier if Twitter was collectively and democratically owned, not just a bauble for capitalism’s clown prince.

James Mackenzie is a freelance media and public affairs consultant and former head of communications for the Scottish Greens

