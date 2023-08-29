Gallery: Happy memories of schooldays at Danestone Primary School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Happy memories of schooldays at Danestone Primary School

Many youngsters across Aberdeen will have just started school for the first time, but Danestone pupils in 1986 were the first pupils at a brand-new school in the city suburb. Take a look at our photos of the first few years of Danestone Primary School.

By Kirstie Waterston
A big welcome for all their Primary One school friends from the first three pupils at the new Danestone Primary School, Bridge of Don, which opened its doors in 1986. From left, Hannah Hesp, Lynsey Anderson, and Andrew Pirie, show off their special welcoming sign.
Danestone Primary School was built at the heart of one of Aberdeen’s fastest-growing new communities when it opened its doors in April 1986.

A design of its time, Danestone Primary was a single-storey open-plan building to accommodate 210 pupils, with head teacher Jean Corse at the helm.

But there was a little controversy ahead of its opening – it was already too small for the growing suburb.

Plans to double its size and make room for a further 210 pupils were approved before it was even open, to accommodate the growing suburb.

When it opened after the Easter holidays in 1986, there were just 75 pupils, but the role was set to increase exponentially through the increase in housebuilding.

The first three pupils at Aberdeen’s newest school were Hannah Hesp, Lynsey Anderson and Andrew Pirie, who made a special welcoming sign for classmates.

Did you go to Danestone, perhaps you’ll recognise some familiar faces in these nostalgic photos from the ’80s and ’90s?

Pictures: Danestone Primary School

1986: First day fun for Primary 1 and 2 pupils, from left, Sharon Dawson, Vicky Morran and Caroline Sinclair who thought the sandpit in their new classroom at Danestone Primary School was great fun. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Beware wet paint…Catriona Brown, front, and primary 4/5 class pupils at Danestone were hard at work producing star gift tags for their Christmas presents, Image: DC Thomson
1987: Primary 6/7 pupils at Danestone Primary put their neighbourhood under the microscope when they came up with a blueprint of a community to provide a few pointers for their parents ahead of a public meeting. The project included a computer survey of community needs. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Danestone Primary pupil Diana Walker, front left, shows the snowflake patterns primary 5/6 have been making for Christmas decorations. With teacher Christine Wilson are, from left, Emily Hesp, Richard Cargill, Derek Alexander and Steven McConnachie. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Classmates at Danestone, Lee Cruickshank, left, and Emma Mitchell are deafened by Hannah Hesp’s drumming during the primary 3/4 Christmas music rehearsals. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Graeme Munro, a member of the Friends of Danestone Primary School Award Trust, presents Emily Hesp, left, and Andrew Pearson with awards for being the pupils who worked hardest in primary school work for the year 1989-90. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Primary seven children from Danestone Primary School get ready to perform Star of Wonder at the school’s Christmas concert, Spirit of Christmas. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Gillian Roy, 10, lifts some of the supplies donated to Danestone Primary to be handed over to hospital and relief workers in Romania as part of a humanitarian appeal following conflict in the country. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Danestone pupils Emily Scott-Wilson, Mathew Cameron, Steven Alexander, Andrew Greig, and Craig Shirron can’t resist tucking in to some tasty Hallowe’en treats. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Two pupils of Danestone Primary School, Rachael Douglas, left, and Elaine Duncan, with some of the £1,800 worth of books which the school won in the Partners in Excellence scheme. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Youngsters at Danestone Primary School had to vote for the girl and boy they thought were the best workers, with honours shared by two girls. Winners were 11 year olds Graeme Bell, Michelle Shirron, left, and Tracey Barclay. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Danestone Primary School music teacher, Helen Fraser, with her primary 7 music class who composed a song on the subject of Freedom which was runner-up in a national competition. Showing the certificate they were awarded for their Sing Freedom song is Barry Gilmour and Mrs Fraser, while to their right, Lisa Scott, Gillian Ray and Claire Taggart supplied the musical accompaniment. Image: DC Thomson
1993: It was all smiles for the pupils of Danestone Primary as they set off for a trip to Aviemore. Image: DC Thomson

