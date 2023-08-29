Gallery: Happy memories of schooldays at Danestone Primary School

Danestone Primary School was built at the heart of one of Aberdeen’s fastest-growing new communities when it opened its doors in April 1986.

A design of its time, Danestone Primary was a single-storey open-plan building to accommodate 210 pupils, with head teacher Jean Corse at the helm.

But there was a little controversy ahead of its opening – it was already too small for the growing suburb.

Plans to double its size and make room for a further 210 pupils were approved before it was even open, to accommodate the growing suburb.

When it opened after the Easter holidays in 1986, there were just 75 pupils, but the role was set to increase exponentially through the increase in housebuilding.

The first three pupils at Aberdeen’s newest school were Hannah Hesp, Lynsey Anderson and Andrew Pirie, who made a special welcoming sign for classmates.

Did you go to Danestone, perhaps you’ll recognise some familiar faces in these nostalgic photos from the ’80s and ’90s?

Pictures: Danestone Primary School

