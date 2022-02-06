Drivers well aware of new Highway Code rules in P&J Quiz

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dangerous situations, accidents and confusion on the roads were all big concerns for the AA, after a 2021 survey exposed the public’s lack of knowledge about the new Highway Code changes – but P&J readers have proved them wrong.

It seems that general knowledge about the new rules is far more widespread than was initially anticipated.

In a quiz launched by the Press & Journal last week, the vast majority of respondents were knowledgeable about the new Highway Code rules.

This is in direct contrast to the AA’s survey from last year which recorded that just a third of the public were aware of the rule changes.

Highway Code quiz results

In the 10 days since our quiz went live, 200 respondents have taken part.

The first question quizzed readers right away about one of the biggest new changes; under the new rules, motorists now have to give way to cyclists and pedestrians at junctions.

Previously, pedestrians only had right of way if they were already on the road.

More than 90% of respondents got this question right.

Another question targeting the new rule changes asked readers if there was ever a reason for cyclists to be in the middle of the road.

More than 80% responded with the correct answer here.

The new code advises cyclists to ride in the centre of lanes on quieter roads, in slow moving traffic and when approaching junctions to make themselves as visible as possible.

Worries about confusion over the new rules

In late 2021, the AA was vocal about its concerns that information about the new changes had not been widely advertised.

According to a survey of 13,500 drivers it carried out, only a third knew about the changes at all.

There were concerns raised that this would lead to accidents and confusion on the roads in the days following the changes.

