Drivers well aware of new Highway Code rules in P&J Quiz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Transport

Drivers well aware of new Highway Code rules in P&J Quiz

By Philippa Gerrard
February 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Highway Code Quiz result

Dangerous situations, accidents and confusion on the roads were all big concerns for the AA, after a 2021 survey exposed the public’s lack of knowledge about the new Highway Code changes – but P&J readers have proved them wrong.

It seems that general knowledge about the new rules is far more widespread than was initially anticipated.

In a quiz launched by the Press & Journal last week, the vast majority of respondents were knowledgeable about the new Highway Code rules.

This is in direct contrast to the AA’s survey from last year which recorded that just a third of the public were aware of the rule changes.

Highway Code quiz results

In the 10 days since our quiz went live, 200 respondents have taken part.

The first question quizzed readers right away about one of the biggest new changes; under the new rules, motorists now have to give way to cyclists and pedestrians at junctions.

Previously, pedestrians only had right of way if they were already on the road.

HIghway Code quiz

More than 90% of respondents got this question right.

Another question targeting the new rule changes asked readers if there was ever a reason for cyclists to be in the middle of the road.

Highway code results

More than 80% responded with the correct answer here.

The new code advises cyclists to ride in the centre of lanes on quieter roads, in slow moving traffic and when approaching junctions to make themselves as visible as possible.

Worries about confusion over the new rules

In late 2021, the AA was vocal about its concerns that information about the new changes had not been widely advertised.

According to a survey of 13,500 drivers it carried out, only a third knew about the changes at all.

There were concerns raised that this would lead to accidents and confusion on the roads in the days following the changes.

Want to know more? Read the full Highway Code changes here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]