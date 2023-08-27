Westhill embraces refugees after wary welcome – with new arrivals now ‘expressing gratitude’ by doing odd jobs

Like many in Westhill, businessman Dave Dent admits he was “horrified” when he learned that about 150 male refugees would be coming to the town.

The asylum seekers, all aged 18-45, are being put up in the Hampton Hotel while waiting for their asylum claims to be processed.

This can take as long as a year.

Community leaders raised concerns about the impact on Westhill, a town with a population of 10,000 and already-stretched resources.

Tory MP Andrew Bowie argued that Westhill was “not suitable to house that number of asylum seekers”.

What rankled even more was that locals felt the move had been sprung on them with no time for any sort of public feedback.

Has Westhill warmed to refugees?

Dave says it has “taken a lot to get used to” the new arrivals.

But since the men came to the north-east, things have changed – and the wariness is beginning to fade.

How was the turnaround achieved?

Quite simply, Westhill residents are getting to know the refugees.

They’ve learned that the men – from war-torn nations like Iran, Afghanistan and Iraq – are fleeing deadly regimes and trying to rebuild ruined lives.

‘Why us? Why a town of 10,000?’

And in a spirit forged during the pandemic, various local groups are coming together to help the asylum seekers settle in.

Dave, who is a well-known subsea entrepreneur, is now appealing for other businesses to donate essentials that will help the men contribute to the area.

He is seeking suitable clothing and shoes, overalls, gloves, kit bags and tools to allow them to “carry out odd jobs”.

The offshore industry veteran reflected on the mood in the town a few months ago.

He said: “I was horrified.

“I have to say, everyone I spoke to was in the same boat. This was forced on us with no consultation.

“Some people are still wondering, ‘Why us? Why a town of 10,000?’

“It’s taken a lot to get used to.”

What is Westhill community doing to help refugees feel welcome?

But, with the men forced to idle away the hours as they await processing, a collective realisation soon dawned: “If we don’t help them, who will?”

Soon, churches banded together.

Dave, also a member of the Westhill and District Rotary Club, got involved as community groups stepped up too.

He explained: “It goes back to the pandemic. The community came together as we were concerned about senior citizens being isolated. Everyone came together.

“Then the asylum seekers situation was dropped. It was very easy getting everyone together.”

There were political rows about the refugees coming to Westhill:

Spoke to STV News yesterday about asylum seekers coming to Westhill where I mostly disagreed with Andrew Bowie’s claims. They were inaccurate & inflammatory. Further, it was a Home Office decision where contrary to popular belief, was made without cllrs. When we first found out, pic.twitter.com/2eQ6TSIzOy — Cllr Fatima (Zahra) Joji 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@fatima_joji) April 4, 2023

‘If we don’t reach out to them, they’re stuck in a hotel’

The arrivals took up residence in the hotel in April.

After donning their thinking caps, locals came up with ways to help the men feel more at home – and to help improve the town too.

Dave added: “We can get these guys to give us a hand with projects in the community.

“If we don’t reach out to them, and they’re stuck in a hotel, all these guys, I think we’re asking for trouble.

“They’re humans after all.

“And the people I’ve spoken to are escaping regimes… If we are helping them integrate, we’re helping ourselves.”

Aberdeenshire Council, Westhill and Elrick Community Council, the local Men’s Shed and Westhill Lions are all helping out too.

The Westhill refugees have been provided with clothes, other necessities, games and second hand bicycles by way of welcome.

And they have been busying themselves; helping out with a small bike repair enterprise, lending a hand at a picnic gathering and taking part in “various gardening projects” at the Ashdale Hall.

They also helped with the recent Westhill litter pick.

And in the next few weeks, the men will start English lessons.

Westhill refugees ‘want to express their gratitude’ for welcome

Dave is leading the donations plea so that they can help out at the town’s Orbital Trail, and carry out some much-needed weeding around the new saplings in Carnie Woods.

He added: “Regardless of the differing views on the UK’s approach to supporting asylum seekers, it’s in everyone’s interest that we make the best of the situation.

“In speaking to these men, it’s clear they are keen to play a part in the local community and express their gratitude by doing something useful while they wait to be processed.

“In most cases, they’ve arrived here with nothing but the clothes on their backs…”

Dave concluded: “Residents of Westhill have already demonstrated community spirit and generosity…

“Now as a result of their welcome, Westhill has been recognised as an exemplar of integration by the Home Office.”

If you can help the Westhill refugees feel even more welcome by donating tools, clothing or PPE then email davidwdent25@gmail.com