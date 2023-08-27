Westhill embraces refugees after wary welcome – with new arrivals now ‘expressing gratitude’ by doing odd jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westhill embraces refugees after wary welcome – with new arrivals now ‘expressing gratitude’ by doing odd jobs

Businesses are now being asked to donate equipment so that the asylum seekers can do more to help out with local projects.

By Ben Hendry & Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco
Refugees are being made to feel welcome in Westhill.
Refugees are being made to feel welcome in Westhill. Image: Westhill and District Rotary Club

Like many in Westhill, businessman Dave Dent admits he was “horrified” when he learned that about 150 male refugees would be coming to the town.

The asylum seekers, all aged 18-45, are being put up in the Hampton Hotel while waiting for their asylum claims to be processed.

This can take as long as a year.

Community leaders raised concerns about the impact on Westhill, a town with a population of 10,000 and already-stretched resources.

Tory MP Andrew Bowie argued that Westhill was “not suitable to house that number of asylum seekers”.

What rankled even more was that locals felt the move had been sprung on them with no time for any sort of public feedback.

We covered the community’s concerns this spring. Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Has Westhill warmed to refugees?

Dave says it has “taken a lot to get used to” the new arrivals.

But since the men came to the north-east, things have changed – and the wariness is beginning to fade.

How was the turnaround achieved?

Quite simply, Westhill residents are getting to know the refugees.

They’ve learned that the men – from war-torn nations like Iran, Afghanistan and Iraq – are fleeing deadly regimes and trying to rebuild ruined lives.

The Taliban took control of Kabul in late 2021, changing life for many in Afghanistan.

‘Why us? Why a town of 10,000?’

And in a spirit forged during the pandemic, various local groups are coming together to help the asylum seekers settle in.

Dave, who is a well-known subsea entrepreneur, is now appealing for other businesses to donate essentials that will help the men contribute to the area.

He is seeking suitable clothing and shoes, overalls, gloves, kit bags and tools to allow them to “carry out odd jobs”.

David Dent when he was managing director of Proserv Offshore. Image: DC Thomson

The offshore industry veteran reflected on the mood in the town a few months ago.

He said: “I was horrified.

“I have to say, everyone I spoke to was in the same boat. This was forced on us with no consultation.

“Some people are still wondering, ‘Why us? Why a town of 10,000?’

“It’s taken a lot to get used to.”

What is Westhill community doing to help refugees feel welcome?

But, with the men forced to idle away the hours as they await processing, a collective realisation soon dawned: “If we don’t help them, who will?”

Soon, churches banded together.

Dave, also a member of the Westhill and District Rotary Club, got involved as community groups stepped up too.

He explained: “It goes back to the pandemic. The community came together as we were concerned about senior citizens being isolated. Everyone came together.

“Then the asylum seekers situation was dropped. It was very easy getting everyone together.”

There were political rows about the refugees coming to Westhill:

‘If we don’t reach out to them, they’re stuck in a hotel’

The arrivals took up residence in the hotel in April.

After donning their thinking caps, locals came up with ways to help the men feel more at home – and to help improve the town too.

Dave added: “We can get these guys to give us a hand with projects in the community.

“If we don’t reach out to them, and they’re stuck in a hotel, all these guys, I think we’re asking for trouble.

“They’re humans after all.

“And the people I’ve spoken to are escaping regimes… If we are helping them integrate, we’re helping ourselves.”

Aberdeenshire Council, Westhill and Elrick Community Council, the local Men’s Shed and Westhill Lions are all helping out too.

Posted by Westhill and Elrick Community Council on Wednesday, 24 May 2023

The Westhill refugees have been provided with clothes, other necessities, games and second hand bicycles by way of welcome.

And they have been busying themselves; helping out with a small bike repair enterprise, lending a hand at a picnic gathering and taking part in “various gardening projects” at the Ashdale Hall.

The Gordon Park hotel.
The Gordon Park hotel. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They also helped with the recent Westhill litter pick.

And in the next few weeks, the men will start English lessons.

Do you have more ideas to help the refugees feel at home? Let us know in our comments section below

Westhill refugees ‘want to express their gratitude’ for welcome

Dave is leading the donations plea so that they can help out at the town’s Orbital Trail, and carry out some much-needed weeding around the new saplings in Carnie Woods.

A red squirrel at Carnie Woods near Westhill
A red squirrel at Carnie Woods near Westhill. Image: Aberdeen City Council

He added: “Regardless of the differing views on the UK’s approach to supporting asylum seekers, it’s in everyone’s interest that we make the best of the situation.

“In speaking to these men, it’s clear they are keen to play a part in the local community and express their gratitude by doing something useful while they wait to be processed.

“In most cases, they’ve arrived here with nothing but the clothes on their backs…”

Dave concluded: “Residents of Westhill have already demonstrated community spirit and generosity…

“Now as a result of their welcome, Westhill has been recognised as an exemplar of integration by the Home Office.”

If you can help the Westhill refugees feel even more welcome by donating tools, clothing or PPE then email davidwdent25@gmail.com

Conversation