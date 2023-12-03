Under-fire Michael Matheson updates Skye holiday home advert to meet his own government’s rules

SNP health chief Michael Matheson had to bring his Skye holiday home advert up to date after apparently failing to follow his own government’s rules.

The senior politician had not declared his licence and energy rating as he should, according to legislation passed by the government in which he serves as a cabinet secretary.

The mistake, reported by the Sunday Mail, comes as he continues to fend off demands to step down over an £11,000 data bill run up by his family watching football using his parliamentary iPad.

His cottage, understood to be on the Waternish peninsula, generates between £10,000 and £15,000 a year but does not make a profit, his register of interests states on the Scottish Parliament website.

His cottage, worth up to £200,000, was being advertised on rental sites but was only brought up to date with legislation after the Sunday Mail drew attention to it.

‘Disregard’

Labour said he showed “disregard” for the government’s rules and should “step aside”.

The short-term let legislation came into force in October last year.

Highland Council gave Mr Matheson a temporary licence in September this year, it was reported.

Fiona Campbell, of the Association of Scotland’s Self Caterers, told the Mail that government ministers should “lead by example” and comply with the law, even though her group fought against short-term lets legislation.

Mr Matheson’s register of interests states: “I own, jointly with my wife, a house in the Highland Council local authority area, with a market value of between £150,001 and £200,000. The property generates an income of between £10,001 to £15,000 per annum. However, it does not make a profit due to running costs.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The cottage now complies fully with Scottish Government regulations. It is now one of many other rental homes currently going through the short term lets licensing scheme.”

In October, the P&J revealed how a new app was being planned to make it easier to challenge Highlands and islands short-term lets.

Campaigners insist new laws in Scotland are needed to tackle the housing crisis in visitor hotspots.

Critics say recent rules are overly harsh and damage the tourism sector by encouraging short-term let owners to sell.

Earlier this year we reported more than 1,700 jobs were vacant in Skye due to a shortage of affordable housing.