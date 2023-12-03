Under-fire Michael Matheson updates Skye holiday home advert to meet his own government’s rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Under-fire Michael Matheson updates Skye holiday home advert to meet his own government’s rules

The SNP Health Secretary was already under pressure after admitting his family was responsible for an £11k data bill watching football while in Morocco.

By Andy Philip
Michael Matheson has been under intense scrutiny. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
SNP health chief Michael Matheson had to bring his Skye holiday home advert up to date after apparently failing to follow his own government’s rules.

The senior politician had not declared his licence and energy rating as he should, according to legislation passed by the government in which he serves as a cabinet secretary.

The mistake, reported by the Sunday Mail, comes as he continues to fend off demands to step down over an £11,000 data bill run up by his family watching football using his parliamentary iPad.

His cottage, understood to be on the Waternish peninsula, generates between £10,000 and £15,000 a year but does not make a profit, his register of interests states on the Scottish Parliament website.

His cottage, worth up to £200,000, was being advertised on rental sites but was only brought up to date with legislation after the Sunday Mail drew attention to it.

‘Disregard’

Labour said he showed “disregard” for the government’s rules and should “step aside”.

The short-term let legislation came into force in October last year.

Highland Council gave Mr Matheson a temporary licence in September this year, it was reported.

Fiona Campbell, of the Association of Scotland’s Self Caterers, told the Mail that government ministers should “lead by example” and comply with the law, even though her group fought against short-term lets legislation.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Scottish Self Caterer’s Association, says everyone has to follow the rules. Image: Supplied.

Mr Matheson’s register of interests states: “I own, jointly with my wife, a house in the Highland Council local authority area, with a market value of between £150,001 and £200,000. The property generates an income of between £10,001 to £15,000 per annum. However, it does not make a profit due to running costs.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The cottage now complies fully with Scottish Government regulations. It is now one of many other rental homes currently going through the short term lets licensing scheme.”

In October, the P&J revealed how a new app was being planned to make it easier to challenge Highlands and islands short-term lets.

Campaigners insist new laws in Scotland are needed to tackle the housing crisis in visitor hotspots.

Critics say recent rules are overly harsh and damage the tourism sector by encouraging short-term let owners to sell.

Earlier this year we reported more than 1,700 jobs were vacant in Skye due to a shortage of affordable housing.

Conversation