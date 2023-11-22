Derek Tucker: Michael Matheson iPad scandal isn’t over until Scottish public says so

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Derek Tucker: Michael Matheson iPad scandal isn’t over until Scottish public says so

Desperately searching for an escape route from Michael Matheson's iPad debacle, did the SNP settle on the first minister's mother-in-law?

Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson and the Scottish Government have faced criticism over the handling of excessive iPad data roaming charges. (Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire)
Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson and the Scottish Government have faced criticism over the handling of excessive iPad data roaming charges. (Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire)
By Derek Tucker

I’m not sure whether it’s me or whether lies and obfuscation from politicians have become ingrained in our daily lives, but I can’t escape the feeling that there’s something highly suspicious about the timing of the harrowing interview with First Minister Humza Yousaf’s mother-in-law, who had been trapped in war-torn Palestine.

Elizabeth El-Nakla describes in detail her imprisonment at the hands of Israeli forces in its war with Hamas, and her subsequent dramatic escape into Egypt. The moving account of her and husband Maged’s terrifying four-week ordeal came a fortnight after she finally tasted freedom.

In common with virtually everyone who watched a clearly still distressed Mrs El-Nakla being interviewed alongside her daughter Nadia – Mr Yousaf’s wife and an SNP councillor in Dundee – I came away with a sense of growing anger and frustration at the events currently unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

But, then, the nagging suspicions started tugging at me. Why now? After two weeks of near-silence on her ordeal, what prompted Mrs El-Nakla to choose this moment to sit down with Sky News and recount in minute detail what must have been the ultimate nightmare?

Now, I’m the first to admit that 40 years in journalism has taught me to doubt everything I’m told until I see incontrovertible proof that it’s true. I’m by no means a conspiracy theorist, but I live life by the mantra that if something seems too bizarre to be true then it probably isn’t. Which brings me back to that interview.

Could it possibly be the case that it was arranged as a diversionary tactic to deflect attention from the ongoing controversy encircling Health Secretary Michael Matheson and, by association, his friend and cheerleader Mr Yousaf?

iPad scandal won’t disappear

Mr Matheson has faced two weeks of questions, condemnation and ridicule over his attempts to charge Scottish taxpayers almost £11,000 for data roaming charges incurred on his parliamentary iPad during a one-week holiday in Morocco last December.

Mr Matheson said that usage was all down to parliamentary business, and claimed the full amount on his expenses. Even when his wife belatedly mentioned that their two sons had used the iPad to stream TV coverage of the Old Firm football derby, Mr Matheson continued to assure the first minister that no one else had had access to it.

First Minister Humza Yousaf (left) has stood by Michael Matheson (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

It was only when the pressure from political opponents showed no sign of abating that the beleaguered minister made a statement to the parliament admitting the latest true version of events. And threw his sons to the wolves in the process.

Mr Yousaf, having offered full support to Mr Matheson, was left with no escape route other than to declare grandly that the matter was closed. But the stench of dishonesty now surrounding his government is so great that people no longer swallow that. The people will decide when the matter is closed, and that decision seems a long way off at the moment.

Was traumatic interview just a distraction tactic?

Now, I’m no technological whizz-kid – or, indeed, any other kind of kid these days – but even I know that running up £11,000 in data charges in just seven days is worthy of mention in the Guinness Book of Records.

Earlier this year, I spent six weeks abroad in a house with no wifi and managed to continue my normal phone usage without exceeding my 25GB allowance. So, it beggars belief that the government IT specialists who noted the vastly excessive data usage on Mr Matheson’s iPad checked only the days on which the usage was incurred, but didn’t look at the browsing history to find out HOW it was incurred.

We have all seen enough of the work of spin doctors to know that there would have been a huddle among the SNP’s management team, desperately searching for an escape route. I can quite imagine that one suggestion would have been the interview with Mrs El-Nakla, guaranteed to rack up a few sympathy votes for a first minister under increasing pressure.

I can also imagine that Mrs El-Nakla would agree to the interview to help her daughter. After all, what parent wouldn’t go through personal trauma to protect their children? Other than Mr Matheson, that is.

I really hope my reading of events is completely wrong and that the timing is just completely coincidental. But, at a time when integrity among politicians and their lackeys is at an all-time low, who can blame me for having doubts?

Derek Tucker is a former editor of The Press and Journal

More from Columnists

The societal pressure around giving gifts at Christmas time can weigh heavily. Image: triocean/Shutterstock
Kerry Hudson: It's OK to opt out of Christmas gift giving - maybe we…
The late Gaelic poet Sorley MacLean, pictured here in 1996. Image: Mike Williams
Angus Peter Campbell: Honour and keep Gaelic heritage alive - don't revise it
A cultural centre in Stornoway has worked with a London-based toy company to create a Gaelic edition of Scrabble. Image: An Taigh Cèilidh
Iain Maciver: With only 18 letters, Gaelic Scrabble games will be speedy
One UK supermarket chain got rid of a large number of its self-service checkouts in 2023. Image: salarko/Shutterstock
Eleanor Bradford: 2024 may be our most human year in a while
As well as providing us with an escape, the sci-fi genre can give us a fresh perspective on our own real-life society. Image: Lolostock/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: Want to learn how to make the world a better place? Read…
Parking on pavements can force wheelchair users or people with buggies into the road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: £100 pavement-parking fines are the minimum selfish Aberdeen drivers should have to…
Aberdeen's bus gate at Guild Street and Union Street. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
David Knight: Ineffective bus gate signage in Aberdeen is setting drivers up to fail
6
A snow bunting sporting winter plumage. Image: Jeremy Richards/Shutterstock
Ben Dolphin: What will happen to my beloved snow birds if summers keep heating…
Aberdeen's Christmas Village is back on Broad Street for another festive season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: London elite will never recover after Aberdeen Christmas Village dominated Hyde…
A little bit of improvisation meant Moreen didn't miss out on meeting Dustin Hoffman. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: An accidental lie-in nearly ruined my rendezvous with a Hollywood charmer

Conversation