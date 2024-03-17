David Knight: Can police be trusted to decide what constitutes ‘minor’ crime in the north?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: Can police be trusted to decide what constitutes ‘minor’ crime in the north?

There must be 'minor' complaints which fall into a grey area, where it is a matter of opinion whether they merit an investigation.

The pilot scheme to downgrade minor crime and concentrate on more important cases was trialled in the north-east but is now being rolled out across Scotland. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
By David Knight

I knew it was an open-and-shut case before it started. After all, if we ask police officers to carry out less work, what do we expect?

They bite your hand off, obviously. You don’t have be Sherlock Holmes or even Inspector Clouseau to come to that conclusion.

And, so, it came to pass: a trial scheme was undertaken by north-east police, who were ordered to drop investigations into one in 20 “minor” crimes. Now it is being rolled out across the rest of Scotland’s police forces as official policy, which is hardly a great surprise given the haste with which it was all done and dusted.

The pilot scheme must have gone really well, but for whom? For us or them? I have a pretty strong hunch about that.

In theory, according to the official line being punted out, police officers will be able to devote more attention to bigger crimes, which should benefit all involved – although not the criminals, hopefully.

The proof is in the pudding, of course, and I wonder if this bold claim will be borne out by the statistics and public opinion a year down the line. If we get to hear about it, that is, because the governing authorities in Scotland are hardly renowned for their transparency.

Will people in vulnerable communities blighted by crime feel any safer? And will the yobs and crooks feel emboldened by a perception that officers don’t want to be bothered with small-time crime?

Perception quickly becomes fact. Just look at how the incessant “don’t bother the NHS” mantra caused countless deaths among non-Covid people who were seriously ill.

How to define ‘minor’

The nagging issue for me is that I have a big problem with the definition of the sort of “minor” offences which will no longer be investigated.

The official explanation is that they are not worth the time and effort when offering little chance of success, due to lack of witnesses or other corroborating evidence. But what might seem minor when discussed in the police canteen is actually pretty major in the kitchens of ordinary families who are victims of crime.

It may be categorised as petty or at the bottom of the scale to police professionals – vandalism and other sorts of low-level offending, for example – but causes untold stress and misery to those on the receiving end.

A police officer in Aberdeen puts a bottle of wine in the bin after stopping someone from drinking in the street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Anti-social behaviour is another, but I don’t think police or council officials bother with this scourge of normal decent life anymore either. Or not as far as I can see; I’m not aware of any crackdowns to make those of an anti-social disposition change their behaviour.

In some of these supposedly “minor” cases, a specific investigation might well turn out to be disproportionate, but it should be probed a little deeper to start with.

The police appears to be skint like everyone else, so the likelihood of such a response to costly yet low-level crime is remote

Or, a follow-up strategy using targeted police patrols and other activities, where appropriate, might work wonders for public confidence. It’s a simple solution, but costs money in terms of manpower.

The police appears to be skint like everyone else, so the likelihood of such a response to costly yet low-level crime is remote.

Can the police be trusted with these decisions?

The reason behind this fundamental shift in crime-fighting is not solely down to sensible policing to benefit communities, but more to do with the politics of working within tight budgets.

When a senior officer trotted out examples of the types of cases which would no longer be investigated, it all seemed plausible on the face of it. Bumper damage in a car park; ornaments stolen from a garden; a phone missing from an unattended handbag in a park.

But there must be a multitude of other “minor” complaints which fall into a grey area, where it is a matter of opinion whether there is merit in an investigation.

Can the police be trusted with these decisions? And how can an ordinary victim challenge the system? There’s no chance, because the police are acting as judge and jury.

Emma Caldwell was murdered in 2005 at the age of 27. Her killer was only brought to justice last month. Image: Family handout/PA Wire

Just look at extreme examples of how police mess up, even in major cases; Emma Caldwell’s murder, for example.

The senior officer’s glib assurance that this new policy was only an extension of what officers always did in the past informally had a hollow ring to it.

By the very act of formalising a strategy of no action on some lesser crimes, they are lowering the bar on police standards. The pressure will be on to bin as much minor stuff as possible in order to meet their targets.

Whatever next? Ditching investigations into mid-level crimes somewhere between minor and serious?

And, surely, inevitably, the net could widen to include a bigger variety of crime. Give an inch, take a mile, as they say.

Many communities already feel abandoned by local authorities and police, so is this another nail in the coffin?

Whatever next? Ditching investigations into mid-level crimes somewhere between minor and serious? It’s an arresting thought.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

