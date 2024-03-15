Joe Harper: Aberdeen fans must show spirit of ’95 in what is now battle against relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen fans must show spirit of ’95 in what is now battle against relegation

Pittodrie legend Harper is angry at Aberdeen's shocking crash in form - but has urged fans to help the Dons avoid relegation.

Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen FC look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
By Joe Harper

I would urge Aberdeen supporters to continue to back the Dons in the bid to haul the club out of the mire of potential relegation.

It is a terrifying time for Dons supporters as the threat of being relegated for the first time in the club’s proud 121-year history is now very real.

The danger was brutally hammered home by the dismal performance in the 1-0 loss at Dundee.

Aberdeen are now 11 games without a Premiership win, which is embarrassing.

The Reds, who are still searching for a new manager, are only three points above the relegation play-off spot currently held by Ross County.

If anyone thinks Aberdeen are better than Ross County and bottom club Livingston, they are wrong.

Aberdeen have dropped into a very dangerous situation and it has made me angry.

Very angry.

Aberdeen's Jack McKenzie (C) handles the ball in the box to concede a penalty against Dundee. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie (C) handles the ball in the box to concede a penalty against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Dons supporters will also be furious, and rightly so.

However, despite that fury now is the time for supporters to stick by the team and continue their backing, which has been superb all season.

The Dons are in trouble and the club need the spirit of 1995 to drag them to safety.

Aberdeen faced relegation at the end of the 1994-95 season, but the Red Army mobilised and were key in keeping them up.

They turned out in force in the final games of that season to create a formidable atmosphere.

That inspired the Dons to win their last three league fixtures to jump clear of automatic relegation.

The Red Army then did the same in the subsequent relegation play-offs against Dunfermline as the Dons won 6-2 on aggregate to avoid the drop.

With Aberdeen floundering, they need the fans to do the same again.

While the fans have been superb this season, the Dons have been shambolic and the players better start delivering NOW.

I’ve been left tearing my hair out with frustration at the inconsistency of Aberdeen.

They were very good in the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock.

Against Killie, the Reds battled hard, were dangerous in attack and strong at the back.

At full-time after the defeat of Kilmarnock, I thought Aberdeen had turned a corner and the fightback would begin.

I was wrong as the Reds are back to square one after that shocker against Dundee.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath looks dejected at full time after losing 1-0 at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath looks dejected at full time after losing 1-0 at Dundee. Image: SNS.

This Aberdeen team are capable of delivering strong performances, but they are so few and far between, it has thrown the season into chaos.

The players better stand up and be counted before they send this club down into the Championship.

Aberdeen’s games between now and the end of the season will be battles – and the Reds must fight for their survival.

They travel away to Motherwell on Saturday, and the Steelmen will be fired up for it.

Dundee's Luke McCowan scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Motherwell will come out all guns blazing because they know Aberdeen are struggling.

Aberdeen must be ready to not only stand up to that, but also win the battle.

This side, expensively rebuilt last summer, are now in real danger of getting Aberdeen relegated for the first time in the club’s history.

If they do, the ignominy and shame of that will haunt them for the rest of their careers… and lives.

Over to you, Aberdeen. Time to stand up and be counted. It’s now or never!

Sympathy for interim boss Peter Leven

I feel a lot of sympathy for interim manager Peter Leven, who has been handed a team in freefall in the Premiership.

It was only five weeks ago Leven was in interim charge for the 1-1 draw with Celtic and did well.

Veteran Neil Warnock was then appointed to the end of the season to allow the board the time to appoint the right permanent manager.

But after Warnock stepped down after just 33 days and eight games, the pressure has ramped up on the board to deliver a new manager.

Aberdeen Caretaker Manager Peter Leven the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen caretaker manager Peter Leven the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: SNS.

Warnock left having taken just two points from 18 in the Premiership.

The Dons were eighth in the table when Warnock arrived, but 10th when he exited.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows recently said the club aim to appoint a new manager during the upcoming international break.

They have to deliver on that by appointing a hungry manager with a strong track record who can pull Aberdeen away from relegation danger.

Ideally, appointing a new manager this month would have given the new boss a couple of months to assess the team before the summer transfer window.

But he will have far bigger fish to fry in trying to avoid the drop.

It is hardly the ideal scenario for a new manager to be walking into.

Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen should have received 50-50 semi-final ticket split

It is disappointing that Aberdeen’s request of a 50-50 split of semi-final tickets for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic was rejected.

There should always be  50-50 split for semi-finals and finals.

If a club has not sold their 50% allocation by a certain date then the tickets should go to their opponents to sell – that is the fair way to do it.

Conversation