Joe Harper: Aberdeen fans must show spirit of ’95 in what is now battle against relegation

I would urge Aberdeen supporters to continue to back the Dons in the bid to haul the club out of the mire of potential relegation.

It is a terrifying time for Dons supporters as the threat of being relegated for the first time in the club’s proud 121-year history is now very real.

The danger was brutally hammered home by the dismal performance in the 1-0 loss at Dundee.

Aberdeen are now 11 games without a Premiership win, which is embarrassing.

The Reds, who are still searching for a new manager, are only three points above the relegation play-off spot currently held by Ross County.

If anyone thinks Aberdeen are better than Ross County and bottom club Livingston, they are wrong.

Aberdeen have dropped into a very dangerous situation and it has made me angry.

Very angry.

Dons supporters will also be furious, and rightly so.

However, despite that fury now is the time for supporters to stick by the team and continue their backing, which has been superb all season.

The Dons are in trouble and the club need the spirit of 1995 to drag them to safety.

Aberdeen faced relegation at the end of the 1994-95 season, but the Red Army mobilised and were key in keeping them up.

They turned out in force in the final games of that season to create a formidable atmosphere.

That inspired the Dons to win their last three league fixtures to jump clear of automatic relegation.

The Red Army then did the same in the subsequent relegation play-offs against Dunfermline as the Dons won 6-2 on aggregate to avoid the drop.

With Aberdeen floundering, they need the fans to do the same again.

While the fans have been superb this season, the Dons have been shambolic and the players better start delivering NOW.

I’ve been left tearing my hair out with frustration at the inconsistency of Aberdeen.

They were very good in the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock.

Against Killie, the Reds battled hard, were dangerous in attack and strong at the back.

At full-time after the defeat of Kilmarnock, I thought Aberdeen had turned a corner and the fightback would begin.

I was wrong as the Reds are back to square one after that shocker against Dundee.

This Aberdeen team are capable of delivering strong performances, but they are so few and far between, it has thrown the season into chaos.

The players better stand up and be counted before they send this club down into the Championship.

Aberdeen’s games between now and the end of the season will be battles – and the Reds must fight for their survival.

They travel away to Motherwell on Saturday, and the Steelmen will be fired up for it.

Motherwell will come out all guns blazing because they know Aberdeen are struggling.

Aberdeen must be ready to not only stand up to that, but also win the battle.

This side, expensively rebuilt last summer, are now in real danger of getting Aberdeen relegated for the first time in the club’s history.

If they do, the ignominy and shame of that will haunt them for the rest of their careers… and lives.

Over to you, Aberdeen. Time to stand up and be counted. It’s now or never!

Sympathy for interim boss Peter Leven

I feel a lot of sympathy for interim manager Peter Leven, who has been handed a team in freefall in the Premiership.

It was only five weeks ago Leven was in interim charge for the 1-1 draw with Celtic and did well.

Veteran Neil Warnock was then appointed to the end of the season to allow the board the time to appoint the right permanent manager.

But after Warnock stepped down after just 33 days and eight games, the pressure has ramped up on the board to deliver a new manager.

Warnock left having taken just two points from 18 in the Premiership.

The Dons were eighth in the table when Warnock arrived, but 10th when he exited.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows recently said the club aim to appoint a new manager during the upcoming international break.

They have to deliver on that by appointing a hungry manager with a strong track record who can pull Aberdeen away from relegation danger.

Ideally, appointing a new manager this month would have given the new boss a couple of months to assess the team before the summer transfer window.

But he will have far bigger fish to fry in trying to avoid the drop.

It is hardly the ideal scenario for a new manager to be walking into.

Aberdeen should have received 50-50 semi-final ticket split

It is disappointing that Aberdeen’s request of a 50-50 split of semi-final tickets for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic was rejected.

There should always be 50-50 split for semi-finals and finals.

If a club has not sold their 50% allocation by a certain date then the tickets should go to their opponents to sell – that is the fair way to do it.