The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen serenaded by impromptu ship’s horn concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen serenaded by impromptu ship’s horn concert

In the end, this powerful work known as 'Ship's Horn' was all the more stunning for arriving unannounced and unexplained.

Aberdeen harbour.
Aberdeen harbour.
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

J Fergus Lamont, author of ‘The Gannet City – How kebab shops will save Union Street’

This corner of the country is not usually renowned for its musical innovation, but this week saw a stunning example that made all who heard it sit up and take notice.

You may not have heard it, if you’re a sounder sleeper than myself, or do not reside in Torry, Kincorth, Ferryhill, Bridge of Don or Cove, but I speak of course of the powerful premiere of the experimental audio piece ‘Ship’s Horn’, which premiered at 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Emanating from the city’s harbour area, this was a powerful minimalist avant-guard work akin to the experimental drones of La Monte Young and John Cage; or the industrial sound-scapes of German noise terrorists Einsturzende Neubauten. The piece lasted for 20 minutes, consisting of a loop of seven short notes followed by one longer note – in B flat.

The Flying Pigs

Drifting out into the foggy night, the mournful, dirgelike refrain spoke of a powerful melancholia, moving all who heard it to take to social media and share their immediate and sleep-deprived thoughts on the piece’s meaning. One local woman remarked, clearly a student of eschatology, that it was “an end of the world alarm”. Others pondered if this haunting work was the signal that the LEZ area was now live. Others thought it a warning of imminent catastrophe, or an indication that Aberdeen Football Club had signed a new manager. Not that the two would be mutually exclusive.

In the end, this powerful work was all the more stunning for arriving unannounced and unexplained.

The composer of the piece remains unknown, a sort of phonic Banksy, but the cognoscenti believe it to have been the work of a group known only as ‘Port of Aberdeen’, and that it is part of a tryptich of installations commencing with a piece called ‘Electrical fault’ and concluding with one entitled  ‘How the **** do you switch it off?’.

I was stunned and moved and rate it one of the most powerful musical experiences I have ever encountered, and I include in that Free at The Dee 2002 featuring Gareth Gates.

Though I was half asleep when it began, by the conclusion of the 20 minute Ship’s Horn tour-de-force, I was sufficiently energised to hurl open my bedroom window and applaud wildly and enthusiastically whilst shouting ‘Bravo! Encore!” into the misty night. Then, when and my ovation was spent, and the sudden absence of ear-shattering cacophony spoke silent volumes – ‘peace and quiet’ in it’s purest form – I slept.

Shelley Shingles, Showbiz correspondent and Miss Fetteresso 1983

Oh. Em. Actual. Gee! The feminist cause got a totes massive boost this week when BAFTA announced their most iconic video game characters. I’m not really much of a gamer myself, I’ve not really played anything since Jet Set Willy on my wee brother’s ZX Spectrum, but I was expecting the poll to be a glorified boy’s club. I was convinced the top 3 would be Sonic, PacMan and the totes adorbs Mario with his gorge moustache and natty red dungeons.

But no, it turns out that sisters are doing it for their pixellated selves, and our very own Lara Croft, from a game cried Tombraider, scored a victory for women across the world by landing top spot. You go girl! Some po-faced yawn-merchants are saying that it’s no wonder she came out on top, seeing as most gamers are sweaty-palmed teenagers glued to a screen in their bedroom all day. And some killjoys are claiming that glorifying Lara’s tiny waist and gravity-defying bosom is perpetuating an unattainable body image to vulnerable young girls. My response to these people is simple: Get a life! Honestly, I think it’s just jealousy. And who wouldn’t be well-jell of a woman who is a world famous archaeologist,  lives in a stately home full of trampolines, and looks like Angelina Jolie?

Of course, me and Angelina go way back. I first met her at the London Premiere of ‘World War Z back in 2013. She was on the red carpet in Yves St Laurent and I was doing some promotional work as one of the zombies, with a full face of prosthetics and a crazy wig . I’ll never forget what she said to me as we passed each other at the Pick ‘n’ mix: ‘Oh my gawd – for a second there I thought you were Boris Johnson!”

Wise words, from a great lady.

More from Columnists

A scene in Coronation Street where MND sufferer Paul Foreman's therapist has confirmed his speech and ability to eat solid food have deteriorated and suggests it might be time to use a feeding tube. Paul and Bernie Winter return home and break the news that he can no longer eat solid food for fear of choking. Image: ITV
David Knight: Corrie's painful but enlightening MND storyline shows need for assisted dying bill
Taylor Swift will play Murrayfield on The Eras Tour, which has broken records and made the artist a billionaire. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Cruel Summer for Swifties tricked by scam
Mo's lapse in home insurance had her panicking all weekend. Image: Helen Hepburn.
Moreen Simpson: Dinnae forget to renew your home insurance - I was up to…
Murdo Fraser and Joanna Cherry have become unusual allies due to the Scottish Government's new Hate Crime Act.
Euan McColm: The new Hate Crime Act astonishingly makes no space for the protection…
Natalie was 'devastated' to find out parents had been offered an 'alternative' class photo with her daughter Erin removed.. Image: Natalie Pinnell
Katie Forbes: I know what it's like to feel excluded for being different, the…
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry, Isle of Arran arrives in Oban Bay from the outer isles. 30th November '23 Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Iain Maciver: With ferry crisis and unjust hate crime bill, I'm not sure which…
The other week Scotrail fed back to the Scottish Parliament that the public is about 50/50 on whether alcohol should be reintroduced.. Image: Shutterstock
Colin Farquhar: Keep the booze ban on trains and keep journeys peaceful
Abhainn Beag in Knoydart. Image: Finlay Greig.
Angus Peter Campbell: The system isn't broken; it's working perfectly. Just not for you…
Alcohol And Drugs Action (ADA) have applied for a Home Office licence to be part of a pioneering Scottish drug-checking pilot, which will also involve Glasgow and Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Drug safety centre in Aberdeen sends vital message that users are people,…
Women from (WASPI) Women Against State Pension Inequality demonstrate outside Parliament.
David Knight: The government's banking on Waspi women dying off or giving up to…

Conversation