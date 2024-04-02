‘I thought it was the apocalypse’: Ship horn blasting from harbour keeps Aberdonians awake

A ship’s horn in Aberdeen Harbour has kept residents in Torry and Ferryhill awake all night, as they struggled to cope with the noise.

The horn started going off at around 3am this morning, and residents in the nearby area said they struggled to get back to sleep, as it continued to go off.

The ship’s emergency signal was played out with seven short blasts, followed by a long blast of the horn.

However, speaking to the Coastguard this morning, we have discovered the reason behind the noise – a faulty horn.

While many thought it might be that there was an emergency onboard the vessel, the coastguard – who were aware of the incident – said it was a “false alarm”.

While they were not called to attend – a Coastguard spokesman said he was aware of the incident.

Speaking from the Aberdeen station, he said: “The noise was coming from a vessel in dry dock in Aberdeen.

“It appears it had a fault in its horn system.

“It was a false alarm.”

He joked: “They couldn’t find the off switch.”

Horn in Aberdeen Harbour kept people awake

On social media, residents asked what the noise was shortly before 3am this morning.

After asking what the noise was, other residents described what was going on.

One said: “[It was a] boat alarm.

“Woke me up too, it was seven short blasts one long blast which I think states an emergency on board.”

Another woman said: “I’ve been woken up by it as well. Apparently, it can mean abandon ship, or collision. ”

One woman said: “That was weird! Felt like the end of the world alarm.

“I thought it was the apocalypse.”

One worker said: “That’s what we all need an alarm for Torry so we don’t all sleep in for work.”

Dozens more people describe being woken up during the night.

People in Bridge of Don said they could also hear it.

One said: “Why is it not stopping?”

Another said: “Because it was an emergency.”

We have asked the Port of Aberdeen to comment.