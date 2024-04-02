‘I thought it was the apocalypse’: Ship horn blasting from harbour keeps Aberdonians awake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I thought it was the apocalypse’: Ship horn blasting from harbour keeps Aberdonians awake

Coastguard reveals reason for the noise that could be heard across Torry, Ferryhill and even as far as Bridge of Don.

By Louise Glen
The noise could be heard in Torry.
A ship’s horn in Aberdeen Harbour has kept residents in Torry and Ferryhill awake all night, as they struggled to cope with the noise.

The horn started going off at around 3am this morning, and residents in the nearby area said they struggled to get back to sleep, as it continued to go off.

The ship’s emergency signal was played out with seven short blasts, followed by a long blast of the horn.

However, speaking to the Coastguard this morning, we have discovered the reason behind the noise – a faulty horn.

While many thought it might be that there was an emergency onboard the vessel, the coastguard – who were aware of the incident – said it was a “false alarm”.

While they were not called to attend – a Coastguard spokesman said he was aware of the incident.

Aberdeen Harhour
The horn was heard across the area. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Speaking from the Aberdeen station, he said: “The noise was coming from a vessel in dry dock in Aberdeen.

“It appears it had a fault in its horn system.

“It was a false alarm.”

He joked: “They couldn’t find the off switch.”

Horn in Aberdeen Harbour kept people awake

On social media, residents asked what the noise was shortly before 3am this morning.

After asking what the noise was, other residents described what was going on.

One said: “[It was a] boat alarm.

“Woke me up too, it was seven short blasts one long blast which I think states an emergency on board.”

Another woman said: “I’ve been woken up by it as well. Apparently, it can mean abandon ship, or collision. ”

One woman said: “That was weird! Felt like the end of the world alarm.

“I thought it was the apocalypse.”

One worker said: “That’s what we all need an alarm for Torry so we don’t all sleep in for work.”

Dozens more people describe being woken up during the night.

People in Bridge of Don said they could also hear it.

One said: “Why is it not stopping?”

Another said: “Because it was an emergency.”

We have asked the Port of Aberdeen to comment.

Aberdeen drivers face travel misery amid closures and roadworks

 

