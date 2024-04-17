Iain Maciver: New anti-stove rules chill teuchters to the core

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: New anti-stove rules chill teuchters to the core

New rules, without any consultation or due process, will inevitably make life very difficult for anyone living north of Oban.

The Scottish Government appears to be planning a ban on wood-burning stoves in new-build properties. Image: Skylines/Shutterstock
By Iain Maciver

In this house, as a chilly winter still lingers, we were wondering whether we should install one and the reckless Scottish Government did what it does best.

It suddenly brought in new rules without any consultation or due process, which will inevitably make life very difficult for anyone living north of Oban. It’s the same old nastiness to teuchters.

First, government officials failed to maintain the ferries, then they made us wait years for them, then they made air travel unaffordable, then they ignored all the warnings about fuel poverty in island areas, then they almost destroyed fishermen’s livelihoods with the ill-thought-out and long since dumped Highly Protected Marine Areas legislation. And, now, just to put the boot in, they are banning solid-fuel stoves for anyone who can afford a new pad and anyone else, too, if the newly vicious Greens get their way before they are ousted, never to darken the door of the Scottish parliament again.

I could reel off other laws dreamt up by these toxic bedfellows as they try to stamp a greenish stain on the running of a government supposedly for all parts of this shivering nation. They got them badly wrong, but they aren’t the type of politicians who will admit that.

Do I admit I’m in a bad mood? Yup. If there had been any attempt at a consultation, there would have been a chance to discuss the pros and, of course, cons – of which there is a very long list.

First Minister Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf visited the islands at the beginning of April. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

All proposed legislation rules need to be balanced at the outset with a list of the possible and proven positives and the possible and proven negatives. The reality is that governments can only do that by going out and asking real people who are likely to be affected. I can imagine them. “Ask teuchters? No way. They always moan for no reason.”

The reason we moan is because we have to conclude that the once-proud Scottish nation has a rotten government that is now more incompetent than ever and doesn’t care about its people’s health or even what they think – especially in the north and north-west. It seems our politicians do not do much that’s useful. They can find an excuse to get out of anything – except office.

Green by name, green by nature

Humza Yousaf was up here in the islands a week or two back, and he could have hinted that he was planning to wallop us in the pocket again with yet another piece of unworkable and badly-conceived claptrap that will be scrapped by the next government – or it, too, won’t last long. “Hit the teuchters while we can” seems to be the unspoken mission statement of the utterly useless Nats-Greens partnership.

Does ‘Za have what it takes? Hmm. There is probably no truth in the rumour of his recent chat with a colleague. He is said to have moaned: “My popularity ratings are dropping. Do you think I should put more fire into my speeches?” “Actually,” she apparently replied, “I think you should put more of your speeches into the fire.”

Another word for Green is inexperienced and, by golly, are these demonstrably-inexperienced coalition partners not well named?

Because we now hear the new rules could ban peat burning. What do they think we do in a power cut up here? We have no gas in the leafy suburbs of Plasterfield, so many islanders turn to peat to get some heat through these bitter, long winters – in some cases, just to stay alive.

No wonder Western Isles Council has written this week demanding clarification of how this arrant nonsense is supposed to work. Another word for Green is inexperienced and, by golly, are these demonstrably-inexperienced coalition partners not well named?

How to make a teuchter really angry

The latest is that the Scottish Government is claiming there will be exemptions in “emergencies.” Since it doesn’t actually state what is an emergency and what isn’t, I think these rules were drawn up on the back of a fag packet, probably in a lunch break with Scottish Greens advisers, the allegedly ingenious but ultra-extremist Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater.

Experts in everything from sustainable heating to developing government orders are all saying, the way it is currently drafted, it is much too “woolly” to be practicable. “Woolly”? Don’t you dare insult our sheep. That’s when teuchters get really angry.

At least the sheep are able to stay warm. Image: Pinkcandy/Shutterstock

All the anger over the blundering Scottish Government’s ill-considered move against solid-fuel burners has reminded me that my neighbour along the road uses a wood-burning stove. It is so efficient and makes his house very cosy indeed. Unfortunately, the poor cove has this bug that is doing the rounds, and he’s been too sick to chop his own wood.

So, I need some advice. Do you think it would be a nice gesture for me to go and chop some firewood for him? Just axe-ing for a friend.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

