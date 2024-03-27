John Ferry: It’s obvious Scotland’s Greens have given up on environmentalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

John Ferry: It’s obvious Scotland’s Greens have given up on environmentalism

All the research suggests advocating for Scottish independence stands in direct opposition to achieving net zero.

Co-leaders of the Scottish Greens Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie pose for a photo with Green Party politicians from across the UK. Have they strayed too far from their policy roots in Scotland? Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Co-leaders of the Scottish Greens Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie pose for a photo with Green Party politicians from across the UK. Have they strayed too far from their policy roots in Scotland? Image: James Manning/PA Wire
By John Ferry

The report was eye-openingly blunt.

“The Scottish Government is failing to achieve Scotland’s ambitious climate goals.” That is line one of the Climate Change Committee’s (CCC) new report on Scotland’s progress on reducing emissions.

The CCC is the official independent body set up to advise our politicians on progress made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It is a serious group, made up of top experts. What it says matters, and what it is saying about Scotland should concern all of us.

“Annual emissions targets have repeatedly been missed and the publication of Scotland’s draft Climate Change Plan has been delayed. As such, there is still no comprehensive delivery strategy for meeting future emissions targets and actions continue to fall far short of what is legally required,” says the CCC.

The Scottish Government has a legally binding target to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels. Scotland has missed eight of its annual emissions reduction targets in the past 12 years, and the CCC believes the Scottish Government is “lacking a comprehensive strategy that outlines the actions and polices required to achieve the 2030 target”.

By the end of this decade, the CCC would like to see Scotland treble the pace of rollout of public electric vehicle charging points, reduce car traffic by 20%, increase heat-pump installation rates by a factor of at least 13, and double onshore wind capacity. It also says woodland creation will need to more than double by the mid-2020s, while peatland restoration rates need to increase significantly.

My immediate thought after reading the report was: where are the Scottish Greens? The party joined the Scottish Government in August 2021, making big promises about tackling the climate emergency.

Why hasn’t it used its influence to force the Scottish Government to publish its draft climate change plan, which it promised to do by late-2023? Shouldn’t the Greens be threatening to walk out on governing if that plan is not prioritised and published ASAP?

Greens seem to have swapped environmentalism for nationalism

Perhaps Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, the co-leaders of the Scottish Greens, have grown too used to their ministerial salaries and other trappings of office. More likely, the party’s failure on what should be their defining mission points to another uncomfortable truth: the Scottish Greens long ago swapped environmentalism for nationalism.

In the time that the party has been in government with the SNP, the Scottish Government has managed to produce no less than 12 papers on independence, while failing to publish its plan on climate change. That tells you all you need to know about where the Scottish Government’s – and, by extension, the Scottish Greens’ – priorities sit.

Patrick Harvie (left) and then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the launch of new paper on Scottish independence in June 2022. Image: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

The Scottish Greens’ embrace of nationalism has led it to the extraordinary position of placing a higher priority on breaking up the UK than saving the planet. Indeed, I would go so far as to say that advocating for Scottish secession stands in direct opposition to achieving net zero.

Are we to believe that a Scottish government grappling with the technical challenges of creating all the infrastructure needed to run an independent state would have the institutional capacity to deliver on net-zero aims? It clearly would not.

It is estimated it will cost around £1.4 trillion in real terms over 30 years for the UK to achieve net zero, with the state coughing up about £350 billion of that

Neither would it have the fiscal capacity. Around the time of the Scottish Greens coming into government, the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) produced a report in which it estimated that it will cost around £1.4 trillion in real terms over 30 years for the UK to achieve net zero, with the state coughing up about £350 billion of that.

Could Scotland afford net zero on its own?

Meanwhile, this month, Scotland’s version of the OBR, the Scottish Fiscal Commission, produced a report which showed that more public spending per person will be needed in Scotland because we have lots of forests and peatland, and a relatively large land mass per capita.

It will cost billions of pounds for Scotland to achieve net zero, yet the Scottish Government’s key priority is to cut us out of our UK fiscal union, a move that would lead to austerity budgets the like of which we’ve never known. Never mind paying for net zero – making next month’s public sector wages bill would be challenge enough.

Scotland provides excess electricity to the rest of Britain as part of the existing power market. Image: Luca00/Shutterstock

Cutting us out of the UK also risks breaking up our electricity market. The British power market works on the basis that sparsely populated Scotland exports excess electricity to the heavily populated south, while subsidies for Scotland’s renewables industry and associated infrastructure flow north. Smash that market, and you cut off those subsidies, which would be catastrophic for Scottish renewable energy.

The CCC report is not just a call to arms on climate-change action, it is also a warning of the dangers of Scotland’s environmental movement getting hijacked for other purposes – namely a separatist policy that threatens to scupper our net zero ambitions.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

More from Columnists

VisitScotland has announced the planned closure of its 25 information centres over the next two years. Image: chrisdorney/Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: Closing tourist information centres is a worrying mistake for Scotland
Could Peterhead become a seafood hotspot and seaside destination with the right plan? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rebecca Buchan: Peterhead's £20m must be spent wisely - and locals deserve a say
From museums and art to delicious food, there's plenty for everyone in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Anyone saying there's nothing to do in Aberdeen doesn't get out much
The Scottish Government says the new hate crime bill ensures protection laws are fit for the 21st century. Critics say it risks infringing on free speech. Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: With Hate Crime Bill Scottish Government is yet again hindering not helping…
Sir Ian and Lady Helen Wood at the opening of Foresterhill's Lady Helen Parking Centre in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
David Knight: No easy solution to messy car-parking muddle at ARI
2
Greggs at Westhill shopping centre. Upsettingly, fans of the bakery chain were left to fend for themselves during its till outage on Wednesday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: Cunning cybercriminals hit us where it hurt - right in the…
Ian and Marie came to the rescue when Moreen took a tumble. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Nice neighbours come in handy when you've got bad knees
Recently refurbished office space in the west end of Aberdeen.
Stuart Fyvie: Retrofitting challenge for Aberdeen's older office buildings
Labour's Donald Dewar and Jim Wallace of the Liberal Democrats, pictured in 1997. Image: Dan Tuffs/Shutterstock
Euan McColm: Scotland deserves a higher calibre of MSP across all parties at Holyrood
Demonstrators dressed as chickens protest opposite Downing Street in London, calling on Rishi Sunak to name a general election date. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Tory conveyor belt of poor quality prime ministers is finally coming to…

Conversation