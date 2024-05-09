Campbell Gunn: A9 may finally get focus it deserves post-SNP’s Central Belt saturation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campbell Gunn: A9 may finally get focus it deserves post-SNP’s Central Belt saturation

It is widely thought that Glasgow-based first ministers had some bearing on the loss of focus on the A9 and other Highland projects.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond, pictured here in 2007, the year the SNP came into power in Scotland, with dualling the A9 part of its manifesto. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock
Former First Minister Alex Salmond, pictured here in 2007, the year the SNP came into power in Scotland, with dualling the A9 part of its manifesto. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock
By Campbell Gunn

It isn’t often that a meeting of the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee is the highlight of the day at the Scottish parliament.

This is particularly true when it is held in such a momentous week as this one at Holyrood, when we saw the official resignation of a first minister, the election of his successor, and the formation of a new cabinet.

However, for people in the Highlands, at least, former First Minister Alex Salmond’s appearance before the committee to try to explain why the dualling of the A9 has been delayed yet again was of great interest.

The upgrade of the road, due to be completed by next year, may not now be dualled until 2035, it has been announced. This is despite it being a manifesto commitment when the SNP was first elected to government in 2007.

At that time, no completion date was given, but this changed after the SNP won its second term in office in 2011. Then, Infrastructure Secretary Alex Neil gave 2025 as the completion date, with the road to be upgraded in 11 sections.

What happened after that to delay the project by a decade, the committee wanted to know. Mr Salmond was unable to enlighten them much. When he left office in 2014, he claimed, the project was still on track, with no delay to the upgrade, and two of the sections already signed off and ready to go.

There was, he added, money available in the capital budget, and he dismissed suggestions that inflation, Brexit, or wars in Ukraine and the Middle East could be responsible. The only reasonable excuse, he said, was the Covid pandemic, but this could only be considered responsible for a delay of two years at most – not 10.

In Mr Salmond’s time as first minister, the minister responsible for the A9 project was Alex Neil. Mr Neil is no longer an MSP, but Mr Salmond suggested it might not be a bad idea to bring him back as some kind of “A9 czar”, to drive the upgrade forward.

Imbalance between Highlands and Central Belt may soon be redressed

The SNP Government actually has a very good record of completing major infrastructure projects. In its time in office, we’ve seen the building of the Queensferry Crossing, as well as completion of the M8, M74, and M80, along with the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

However, the failure to complete the A9 upgrade is the one serious blot on its record.

Everyone who drives on the A9 can recount stories of horror crashes or near misses

Mr Salmond was at pains to say the timetable was in good shape when he stepped down from office in 2014. As Belfast residents often say about the Titanic: “It was fine when it left here.”

It is widely thought, though Mr Salmond would not comment on it, that the fact that his two successors as first minister were both Glasgow Central Belt MSPs has had some bearing on the loss of focus on the A9 and other Highland projects. Hopefully the new leadership team of John Swinney and Kate Forbes will go some way to redressing this imbalance.

Safety is the real reason upgrade must happen

The completion of the road, when it finally comes, will undoubtedly be a major boost to the economy of the Highlands. But we should never lose track of the real reason for the upgrade: safety.

Those of us who use the road on regular occasions know how dangerous it can be. Everyone who drives on it can recount stories of horror crashes or near misses.

Serious and fatal road accidents are commonplace along the A9 route. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Indeed, at the start of the process, road safety was the major driving force, not the economy. And it’s worth remembering that, over the past 40 years, around 350 people have tragically lost their lives on the road.

One final point. I’m not a supporter of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party. But, his performance at the committee on Wednesday was a masterclass, and reminded us all what a loss he has been to frontline Scottish politics.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

