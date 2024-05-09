Van man accused of driving across Kessock Bridge the wrong way

A 49-year-old man is due in court accused of dangerous driving along the A9 Inverness to Thurso road yesterday.

Police confirmed they received multiple calls from members of the public regarding a white van which was driving on the wrong side of the dual carriageway.

The incident occurred at around 6.50pm along a stretch of the A9 over the Kessock Bridge near Inverness.

Drivers recalled the vehicle was a white MAN box van with grey side curtains.

Later on Wednesday, it alleged the van purposefully backed up into another car, a Renault Clio. The driver of the Clio was uninjured.

A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Kessock Bridge van incident

Officers attended the scene and closed the road as a precaution and are now appealing for information or dash cam footage that could assist in their inquiries.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “We’d like to thank all the motorists that got in touch with us last night and informed us about the ongoing incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would be keen to review any dashcam footage that may have captured the white van between 6.40pm and 7.15pm on Wednesday evening.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3302 of May 8.