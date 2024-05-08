Alex Salmond: A9 dualling delay excuses are ‘pathetic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond: A9 dualling delay excuses are ‘pathetic’

The former first minister said he believes the project became less of a priority after he left government in 2014.

By Adele Merson
Alex Salmond appeared before the A9 dualling inquiry at Holyrood. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Alex Salmond appeared before the A9 dualling inquiry at Holyrood. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Excuses from the SNP government over delays to dual the A9 on time are “pathetic”, Alex Salmond told MSPs probing the long overdue project he first promised in 2008.

The former first minister condemned years of hold-ups on Wednesday in front of a Holyrood committee examining the failure to dual between Perth and Inverness by 2025.

It was Mr Salmond’s government who made the promise to upgrade the route 16 years ago at a cabinet meeting in Inverness and later in the party’s 2011 manifesto.

He told MSPs he believes the project became less of a priority after he resigned as first minister in 2014 and claimed “everything was on schedule” before then.

Mr Salmond described the “excuses” offered by the SNP government for the delays – including inflation and the war in Ukraine – as “pathetic”.

Inflation, Ukraine and a pandemic

The SNP announced in December that the project will not be completed until 2035 – a decade later than promised. 

On construction inflation, he said: “I’m afraid that’s part of the slings and arrows of doing anything.”

Mr Salmond continued: “I don’t think war is an acceptable reason. Again, that’s part of the impact on inflation.

“The only excuse that carries any weight is the pandemic.

“If this committee was considering a two-year delay in the A9 commitment, I think the government would have an effective alibi by saying they lost two years in the pandemic.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop launching the new programme for A9 dualling in Inverness earlier this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“But otherwise, I think the excuses are pathetic.”

He told the committee there was a change in priorities after 2014 and it became “less of an overriding commitment”.

Mr Salmond added: “I’m not saying people wouldn’t have wanted to do it but other things must have impinged on the capital budget.”

The former first minister claimed “everything was on schedule” between the manifesto commitment in 2011 and when he resigned in 2014.

And said that then infrastructure secretary Alex Neil would have advised him “straight away” if it wasn’t”, he added.

Swinney first raised alarm over costs

But we previously revealed that John Swinney, sworn in as first minister on Wednesday, raised alarm over the costs in 2008 while finance secretary.

This was on the very same day Mr Salmond made the landmark roads pledge in Inverness on August 8, 2008.

From left to right, Alex Neil, John Swinney and Alex Salmond at Holyrood in September 2013. Image: PA.

Minutes from the meeting show that Mr Swinney warned how challenging the promise would be to fulfil in engineering terms and would be “hugely expensive”.

Mr Salmond told MSPs he hopes the new first minister will be “anxious to redeem the commitment” to dualling he agreed as part of cabinet in 2008.

He added: “Because it’s a matter of principle, integrity, of honour and I’m sure that John will seek to redeem it as quickly as possible.”

Mr Salmond’s successor, Nicola Sturgeon, is expected to answer questions before the A9 inquiry on May 29.

Scottish Tory Highland MSP Edward Mountain, who sits on the committee probing the A9 dualling, said: “Alex Salmond made it clear to the committee that he and his cabinet were committed to the A9 dualling and the atrocious failures lie at the door of Nicola Sturgeon who also allowed the Greens into power before she resigned.”

