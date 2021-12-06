Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Incinerator ash plan a hazard to health?

By EE Readers
December 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
The former Cairnrobin quarry.
The former Cairnrobin quarry.

I could not believe the article regarding plans to process incinerator ash at Cairnrobin Quarry.  This is very serious and I wonder what research has been done about this.

I was on the planning committee for all the 18 years I served as a city councillor from  May 1999 until May 2017 when I retired. The first proposed incinerator was to be built  where that large storage shed now stands above the new South Harbour but this was  refused.

A few years later the application came in for the one now under construction at Tullos. When we visited the site I was horrified to see it in close proximity to Tullos Primary  School and lots of houses and flats.

I and several other councillors voted against this but we were outvoted. The council  arranged for an expert in incineration to come over from Norway to tell us how it is handled there, particularly the disposal of the ash.

The gentleman was very well versed on the subject and went into detail as regards how  bottom ash could be mixed with plastics and used to fill potholes in the roads and this  had been used in England.

Since that first planning application I had read up about incineration and near to the  end of the meeting we were allowed to ask questions, but nobody asked the question  about the disposal of the deadly fly ash.

I put up my hand and asked the question “How do you dispose of the fly ash in Norway?” At this the presenter appeared to get perplexed and took a minute or two to  answer and I and others were shocked when he truthfully said: “We have no facility to  dispose of fly ash in Norway so it is sent to a disused deep coal mine in Sweden.”

Fly ash is one of the most deadly substances on Earth and causes several types of  cancer. Surely Aberdeen City Council cannot intend storing fly ash in the disused Cairnrobin Quarry!

Muriel Jaffrey, Scotstown Gardens, Bridge of Don

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]