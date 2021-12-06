Readers’ letters: The Russians aren’t coming, they’re already here

Sir, – With regard to Joe Moir’s piece Are The Russians Here Already? There is no doubt about it: They are.

For a start the Poseidon aircraft based at RAF Lossiemouth monitor the movements of Russian spy planes on a regular basis, and the fighter jets often have to shadow and escort them from our airspace.

Likewise the British Navy is constantly tracking the movements of the Russian navy both above and below the seas around our coastline.

Also, the giant Russian trawlers which have fished our seas for years would, in the event of Scotland becoming independent, move in and decimate our fishing industry as there would be no British Navy, Air Force or Army to stop them.

I doubt any of this was on the agenda at the recent SNP conference though.

Alan Davidson, Woodside Crescent, Torphins, Aberdeenshire.

Bickering MSPs ruined my day off

Sir, – As someone who made the mistake of tuning into the opening exchanges of FMQs on my day off on Friday between both Douglas Ross MP/MSP and Anas Sarwar MSP. Why would anyone tune into FMQ’s – The Movie, if that were a trailer?

As someone who got their second vaccination on June 26 and now qualifies for the booster, I just would not have given the satisfaction of complaining about being turned away before the six-month limit as the original date was December 29 in any case.

Thankfully, the first minister realises the real heroes and heroines are the vaccination staff.

In the case of returning power after Arwen it is, thankfully, engineers that do that job, not politicians.

It has also been good to hear of the fantastic community spirit in many of the places affected by the storm.

Peter Ovenstone, Orchard Grove, Peterhead.

SNP need to look beyond noses

Sir, – The debate in Holyrood on Wednesday on the cases of hospital-acquired infections was enlightening.

The main argument from SNP politicians was that they had carried out reviews and acted on the recommendations.

Just as with the impact of Storm Arwen, the SNP are always chasing their tails, trying to fight fires rather than stopping them starting in the first place.

Jane Lax, Craigellachie, Aberlour.

Why independence would be disaster

Sir, – The abject failure of our devolved Scottish Government to provide a prompt and co-ordinated response to help people in rural Grampian in the wake of Storm Arwen tells you everything you need to know about what life would be like in an independent Scotland.

Soundbites and Saltire-waving are no substitute for practical action.

This is one crisis for which the SNP cannot blame Westminster.

Dr Ian A Gillanders, Queens Road, Aberdeen.

Care sector needs volunteers back

Sir, – In the past 20 months of Covid and clear lack of sufficient medical staff, the NHS were quick to put out a call for all retired medics and nurses to come back and help.

This proved to be a success, as was asking pharmacists to help with the vaccine programme.

The care sector are really understaffed, need urgent help and should reach out to retired carers to assist, even though it would only be to help out with meals, as it would involve retraining for other duties, and would release qualified staff to carry out other duties.

(Former carer) Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.