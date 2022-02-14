Readers’ letters: Police dramas are top-notch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Police dramas are top-notch

By EE readers
February 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Happy Valley
Happy Valley

The UK can boast some excellent TV police dramas – The Sweeney, The Bill, Juliet Bravo, Z-Cars – along with the up-to-date ones like Happy Valley and The Responder.

Therefore it is sad to see dross like Shakespeare & Hathaway, Hetty Wainthropp – who uses a moped – and, worst of all, the unfunny Scot Squad, which was made for out-of-work pantomime actors.

As attitudes change, I fear many of the dramas will be dumbed down to almost childlike proportions, which is why many of us love the repeats of the older ’70s series – well, apart from Love Thy Neighbour and Spike Milligan’s dreadful Curry & Chips.

I was amazed the BBC were allowed to show The Responder, given how realistically it probably portrays real life in some of our inner cities.

I found the Line Of Duty stuff so boring, and was hoping the main characters would all be investigated themselves – for pretending to be actors.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh

PM lacking conscience

Downing Street’s spin doctors are still in top gear, with the latest diversion of “people won’t need to isolate if they test positive for Covid” – which removes a current legal requirement.

If you catch the virus, just carry on as normal – go to work, to the pub. How many others will you infect? What about long Covid or new variants?

Removing these restrictions too early will most likely lead to a further surge in cases and more deaths. This is totally unacceptable.

The PM is only trying to save his job, and appears to have no justification, or conscience, for the misery he has caused by his hypocrisy.

JH

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]