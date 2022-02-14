Readers’ letters: Police dramas are top-notch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK can boast some excellent TV police dramas – The Sweeney, The Bill, Juliet Bravo, Z-Cars – along with the up-to-date ones like Happy Valley and The Responder.

Therefore it is sad to see dross like Shakespeare & Hathaway, Hetty Wainthropp – who uses a moped – and, worst of all, the unfunny Scot Squad, which was made for out-of-work pantomime actors.

As attitudes change, I fear many of the dramas will be dumbed down to almost childlike proportions, which is why many of us love the repeats of the older ’70s series – well, apart from Love Thy Neighbour and Spike Milligan’s dreadful Curry & Chips.

I was amazed the BBC were allowed to show The Responder, given how realistically it probably portrays real life in some of our inner cities.

I found the Line Of Duty stuff so boring, and was hoping the main characters would all be investigated themselves – for pretending to be actors.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh

PM lacking conscience

Downing Street’s spin doctors are still in top gear, with the latest diversion of “people won’t need to isolate if they test positive for Covid” – which removes a current legal requirement.

If you catch the virus, just carry on as normal – go to work, to the pub. How many others will you infect? What about long Covid or new variants?

Removing these restrictions too early will most likely lead to a further surge in cases and more deaths. This is totally unacceptable.

The PM is only trying to save his job, and appears to have no justification, or conscience, for the misery he has caused by his hypocrisy.

JH