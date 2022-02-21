Readers’ letters: Ex-Buddy has all to play for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Ex-Buddy has all to play for

By EE readers
February 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during his first game in charge at Motherwell.
Good luck to Aberdeen’s new manager Jim Goodwin – it didn’t turn out too badly the last time we got a manager from St Mirren!

I just hope he can inject some pace and creativity into a team sadly lacking in any imagination.

I gave up going to see them live during Mark McGhee’s tenure, but even watching them on the telly has just become so frustratingly boring.

Ian Craig

Sadness over cancellation

It was sad to read in the EE of February 17 that the Peterhead Prison museum fundraiser was not allowed to go ahead as the museum did not have the correct licence. The event(s) were hoping to recover money lost due to Covid.

That’s fair enough until you look around. We hear, allegedly, that billions of pounds have been given out to people and companies who did not qualify for help. We hear that repeated gatherings were held in Downing Street and surrounding areas.  What punishments, if any, will be dished out?

This is where Peterhead museum comes into its own. It did the correct thing. As a wise old owl said, no good turn goes unrewarded.

So, everyone out there, please support this cause.

Michael North, Summerhill

