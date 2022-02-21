Readers’ letters: Ex-Buddy has all to play for

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Good luck to Aberdeen’s new manager Jim Goodwin – it didn’t turn out too badly the last time we got a manager from St Mirren!

I just hope he can inject some pace and creativity into a team sadly lacking in any imagination.

I gave up going to see them live during Mark McGhee’s tenure, but even watching them on the telly has just become so frustratingly boring.

Ian Craig

Sadness over cancellation

It was sad to read in the EE of February 17 that the Peterhead Prison museum fundraiser was not allowed to go ahead as the museum did not have the correct licence. The event(s) were hoping to recover money lost due to Covid.

That’s fair enough until you look around. We hear, allegedly, that billions of pounds have been given out to people and companies who did not qualify for help. We hear that repeated gatherings were held in Downing Street and surrounding areas. What punishments, if any, will be dished out?

This is where Peterhead museum comes into its own. It did the correct thing. As a wise old owl said, no good turn goes unrewarded.

So, everyone out there, please support this cause.

Michael North, Summerhill