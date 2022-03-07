Readers’ letters: Reopen Union Street for now

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I am pleased to hear the pedestrian experiment on Union Street is coming to an end.

This will bring back a bit of movement to the “Walk”.

I am no pessimist, defeatist or dinosaur, I just don’t know where all these councillors and developers are getting all their magic wands from to suddenly make the place sparkle again.

During the trial period the pavements were short of footfall – never mind the road.

There was a fair amount of comments and criticism made when Poundland announced they were moving to the Trinity Centre. Well, it looks like even they are not about to open.

There has been so much talk about revitalising the centre of Aberdeen again, but not a grain of information on what is actually going to be done.

Lots of folk say we just can’t sit and stagnate, so I say to them let’s open up Union Street again until such time as we have a positive and laid-out plan that the majority of Aberdeen citizens agree with and a plan that will work.

Doug Haggart, Peterculter

Shameful behaviour

While Scott Begbie is right to condemn the crass comments by Tory minister Kevin Foster about Ukrainian refugees picking fruit in the UK, I wonder if your Tuesday columnist is aware of the comments by Nationalist MSP Michelle Thomson and ex-SNP president Mike Russell drawing parallels between the war in Ukraine and the struggle for Scottish independence?

As Ukraine is bombed and its citizens slaughtered indiscriminately, all politicians here should be focused on doing what we can to help, not scoring cheap and tasteless political points.

Jonathan Mitchell