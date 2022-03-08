Readers’ Letters: Never a bridge too far with this crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ Letters: Never a bridge too far with this crew

By P&J readers
March 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
The construction of Kessock Bridge in 1979.
Sir, – Your Past Times picture (Press and Journal, February 22) of the construction of the Kessock Bridge in 1979 brought back fond memories.

I worked on that project for the bridge construction company Redpath Dorman Long.

Many of the workforce on the Kessock Bridge previously worked on the Cromarty Bridge with Fairclough/Hercules Piling and later worked on both the Kylesku Bridge for Morrison Construction/Weldex and the Dornoch Bridge crossing for Christiani Neilson/Morrison Construction. A hardy bunch who worked in all Highland weather conditions that could be challenging at times.

John Marley, Cairns Park, New Alyth, Perthshire.

Forfeit the World Cup for Ukraine

Sir, – I have followed the news of the Russian attack on Ukraine with dismay but am full of admiration for the Ukrainian people’s brave resistance to the assault on their country.

Among a range of measures being taken by the international community are sporting sanctions, including stripping Moscow of the Champions League football final and banning Russian clubs from Uefa/Fifa competitions.

As many of your readers will know, Scotland is due to play Ukraine in a World Cup play-off tie later this month. As an act of solidarity with Ukraine and its people I would propose that Scotland forfeit the tie and allow Ukraine to advance to the final World Cup play-off round unopposed. Hopefully then the winner of the other play-off semi- final – Austria or Wales – would follow suit and allow Ukraine to progress to the finals in Qatar in November.

I know Scotland are close to a first World Cup finals appearance since 1998 and that this would be a gut-wrenching sacrifice for some in the Tartan Army. But this would surely make the gesture of support for Ukraine all the more inspiring and memorable.

Stuart Beveridge, Petrie Crescent, Elgin.

Every little thing we do helps

Sir, – I signed an open letter with 2 million-plus against the Ukraine invasion. Protests around the world, even by brave people in Russia, are current. Vocal support will only stop this war via critical social and business impacts filtering into Russia; I gladly add my tiny voice.

Economic sanctions and isolation are very important, though they will certainly hurt me with huge gas/electric and bread price rises, But I would rather live in one room, wear thermals, eat porridge and jog for warmth than accept lying and killing and nuclear threats from a tyrant (Putin) seeing his strong position as unassailable.

Ukrainians will suffer much more.

Every little thing we do helps. I put some cash to Ukrainian Red Cross because I can. It is something compared to their everything. Saintly people are helping essential supplies to evacuees.

Ukraine invasion is a pivotal moment. Please add your voice in whatever way you think, in whatever forum, it will help. On wider impacts – ultimately “Ukraine wars” is where lying (Russian in this case) ends up – use and tolerance of political lying by any government is destructive.

Mike Hannan, Cults, Aberdeen.

Nato planes and electronic warfare

Sir, – We never hear any reports of aircraft of the Nato forces which are equipped with elint and sigint capabilities for collecting Russian communications between Moscow and their invading forces in Ukraine.

Surely it would be that such intelligence would be of use in jamming communications between their ground and air forces since reports of ground forces being lost and running out of fuel may well have been due to the fact that their communications are being interfered with due to the effects of electronic warfare. We can but hope.

Alexander Sutherland, Hilton Drive, Aberdeen.

