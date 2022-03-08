Readers’ Letters: Never a bridge too far with this crew

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Your Past Times picture (Press and Journal, February 22) of the construction of the Kessock Bridge in 1979 brought back fond memories.

I worked on that project for the bridge construction company Redpath Dorman Long.

Many of the workforce on the Kessock Bridge previously worked on the Cromarty Bridge with Fairclough/Hercules Piling and later worked on both the Kylesku Bridge for Morrison Construction/Weldex and the Dornoch Bridge crossing for Christiani Neilson/Morrison Construction. A hardy bunch who worked in all Highland weather conditions that could be challenging at times.

John Marley, Cairns Park, New Alyth, Perthshire.

Forfeit the World Cup for Ukraine

Sir, – I have followed the news of the Russian attack on Ukraine with dismay but am full of admiration for the Ukrainian people’s brave resistance to the assault on their country.

Among a range of measures being taken by the international community are sporting sanctions, including stripping Moscow of the Champions League football final and banning Russian clubs from Uefa/Fifa competitions.

As many of your readers will know, Scotland is due to play Ukraine in a World Cup play-off tie later this month. As an act of solidarity with Ukraine and its people I would propose that Scotland forfeit the tie and allow Ukraine to advance to the final World Cup play-off round unopposed. Hopefully then the winner of the other play-off semi- final – Austria or Wales – would follow suit and allow Ukraine to progress to the finals in Qatar in November.

I know Scotland are close to a first World Cup finals appearance since 1998 and that this would be a gut-wrenching sacrifice for some in the Tartan Army. But this would surely make the gesture of support for Ukraine all the more inspiring and memorable.

Stuart Beveridge, Petrie Crescent, Elgin.

Every little thing we do helps

Sir, – I signed an open letter with 2 million-plus against the Ukraine invasion. Protests around the world, even by brave people in Russia, are current. Vocal support will only stop this war via critical social and business impacts filtering into Russia; I gladly add my tiny voice.

Economic sanctions and isolation are very important, though they will certainly hurt me with huge gas/electric and bread price rises, But I would rather live in one room, wear thermals, eat porridge and jog for warmth than accept lying and killing and nuclear threats from a tyrant (Putin) seeing his strong position as unassailable.

Ukrainians will suffer much more.

Every little thing we do helps. I put some cash to Ukrainian Red Cross because I can. It is something compared to their everything. Saintly people are helping essential supplies to evacuees.

Ukraine invasion is a pivotal moment. Please add your voice in whatever way you think, in whatever forum, it will help. On wider impacts – ultimately “Ukraine wars” is where lying (Russian in this case) ends up – use and tolerance of political lying by any government is destructive.

Mike Hannan, Cults, Aberdeen.

Nato planes and electronic warfare

Sir, – We never hear any reports of aircraft of the Nato forces which are equipped with elint and sigint capabilities for collecting Russian communications between Moscow and their invading forces in Ukraine.

Surely it would be that such intelligence would be of use in jamming communications between their ground and air forces since reports of ground forces being lost and running out of fuel may well have been due to the fact that their communications are being interfered with due to the effects of electronic warfare. We can but hope.

Alexander Sutherland, Hilton Drive, Aberdeen.