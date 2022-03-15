Readers’ letters: Time is short for diplomatic solution in Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SIR, – The founding fathers of the UN Charter, who had lived through the two world wars, would be appalled to see what is happening in Ukraine.

The aim of the charter was to ensure that the invasion of one sovereign state by another would never happen again – disputes would be settled by diplomacy.

Article Two enshrined this aim, and it held until 2003, when it was subtly altered to give legality to the invasion of Iraq, Libya and Syria.

When Kofi Annan – secretary general of the UN at the time – was asked about this, he said that such invasions could be justified “if a sovereign state was not willing or in a position to protect its own citizens”, but citizens come in all political shapes and sizes and cannot be assessed by an outside body.

The situation in Ukraine and the strain the war is putting on the livelihoods of citizens throughout the Western world are both factors that have caused conflict in the past and could lead us to another world war unless a diplomatic solution is found soon.

Iris Clyde, Kirkwall.

Unionist spin will not fool the voters

SIR, – Leaflets from the Conservative party in Scotland and other unionist parties are being delivered to homes now. Local unionists are trying to claim credit for many things while failing to realise that people can see the damage being done by their parties to the average family.

It beggars belief that anyone can support the party in charge in Westminster.

The prime minister has normalised failing to be truthful and his privileged cabal in Parliament can be seen braying and sniggering while he does so. They mainly act like this when Scottish politicians attempt to speak. He constantly asserts that the UK is world-beating , but it is in fact a global laughing stock.

The lost track and trace money, cash for peerages, the abandonment of helpers in Afghanistan, Windrush deportations, Grenfell , the demonising of foreigners –the list is endless.

We see Russian people on television who have believed the propaganda that Ukraine started this war, but it is also sad to see that so many in the UK believe the propaganda fed to them by TV media and newspapers. I

n light of the horrendous war in Ukraine, Russian oligarchs have been given time to shift their money from the UK – elsewhere they have had assets seized.

The PM’s links are well documented. For example, after the alleged Russian poisonings an emergency meeting was called by Nato to discuss sanctions.

True to form Boris Johnson skipped his security detail and flew to Italy where he allegedly socialised with a man reported to be ex-KGB. Johnson later ennobled his son to the Lords.

The Tory party has been compromised by so many vast Russian donations that it could be argued the PM is a security threat to the UK. In another time his behaviour would have been regarded as treason.

Scotland should leave this union and improve our lives by ensuring Scottish money is spent here and our representatives are heard.

Ann Bowes, Danestone, Bridge of Don.

MPs years too late in being counted

SIR, – Last week MPs stood in the Commons wearing blue and yellow ribbons while giving a standing ovation to the Ukrainian ambassador.

What were they doing in 2003 when Blair and Bush launched an illegal invasion of Iraq? Where were they when Nato and Saudi Arabia bombed Libya and Yemen respectively? Why didn’t they protest when Nato broke its promise not to expand into eastern Europe?

Why did the West start counting the dead in Ukraine on February 24 instead of in 2014?

Geoff Moore, Braeface Park, Alness.