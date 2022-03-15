Huntly boss pays tribute to departing midfielder Glenn Murison as return to Australia beckons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly boss Allan Hale has hailed the impact Glenn Murison has had on the club as the midfielder prepares to return to Australia.

Murison will head Down Under in the Spring, after his first visit there in 2020 was hampered by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 24-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for the Black and Golds across two spells at Christie Park and played his last game against Buckie Thistle last weekend.

Hale, who brought Murison back to Huntly after his return from Australia 18 months ago, paid tribute to how he helped the club progress during his time in charge.

He said: “It’s really disappointing for us to lose Glenn. He’s a really important member of the squad and has been consistent since we came in.

“He has the support of everyone at the club and we hope he goes over there and enjoys it.

“We’ve been aware of it for a while and Glenn has been pretty honest about the situation. He was over there the last time and it got cut short; it was always an opportunity he was going to explore again.

“He’s a local lad and playing for Huntly means a lot to him. He wants to help the club move forward and has played an important part in our progression.

“I’m sure it’s something he will continue to do when he’s back on UK soil again.”

Murison made his debut for Huntly in 2015 and was part of the side which reached the Aberdeenshire Shield final earlier this season.