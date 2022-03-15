Huntly boss pays tribute to departing midfielder Glenn Murison as return to Australia beckons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly boss pays tribute to departing midfielder Glenn Murison as return to Australia beckons

By Jamie Durent
March 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Huntly midfielder Glenn Murison
Huntly midfielder Glenn Murison

Huntly boss Allan Hale has hailed the impact Glenn Murison has had on the club as the midfielder prepares to return to Australia.

Murison will head Down Under in the Spring, after his first visit there in 2020 was hampered by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 24-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for the Black and Golds across two spells at Christie Park and played his last game against Buckie Thistle last weekend.

Hale, who brought Murison back to Huntly after his return from Australia 18 months ago, paid tribute to how he helped the club progress during his time in charge.

He said: “It’s really disappointing for us to lose Glenn. He’s a really important member of the squad and has been consistent since we came in.

“He has the support of everyone at the club and we hope he goes over there and enjoys it.

Huntly manager Allan Hale

“We’ve been aware of it for a while and Glenn has been pretty honest about the situation. He was over there the last time and it got cut short; it was always an opportunity he was going to explore again.

“He’s a local lad and playing for Huntly means a lot to him. He wants to help the club move forward and has played an important part in our progression.

“I’m sure it’s something he will continue to do when he’s back on UK soil again.”

Murison made his debut for Huntly in 2015 and was part of the side which reached the Aberdeenshire Shield final earlier this season.

WATCH: Episode 30 of Highland League Weekly – Lossiemouth v Fraserburgh highlights, plus the Aberdeenshire Shield final

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]