Readers’ letters: Take blame for ferry mistakes

I noted that in Parliament Kate Forbes avoided the question when asked if she would resign if there were further delays or cost increases to the two ferries stuck in Ferguson’s yard on the Clyde.

The next day the first minister made it very clear that “the buck stops with me” when it comes to responsibility for the ongoing disastrous project. Will she therefore resign in the event of further cost increases or delays?

Mike Salter, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Where will cars go?

I have just seen what’s happening with the beach masterplan.

Where are they putting all the cars as I didn’t notice any car parks?

Also, what is happening about the away buses for the football supporters, and where can you park if are unable to walk if you are disabled?

Eric Robertson

Old enough to be named

A 16-year-old boy tried to choke a police officer at crash scene.

The teen cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, however he is old enough to vote.

This world is crazy.

AK