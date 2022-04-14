Readers’ letters: Sour grapes over Ross County’s deserved victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – I am surprised that there has been no response to Chris Crighton’s sour grapes regarding the result of the Aberdeen v Ross County match last weekend.

I thought his comment, and I quote, “County will not be overly fussed that their unlikely climb out of the bottom six was due to a wrongly awarded penalty”, was a bit below the belt as he conveniently forgot the earlier penalty that was not given to County.

Even the Aberdeen keeper said it was a penalty.

Ross County are in the top six because they have more points than Aberdeen. Fully deserved.

Willie Gunn, Mounteagle Drive, Culbokie, Ross-shire.

SNP must get their own house in order

Sir, – Nicola Sturgeon is again “demanding” the UK Government again come clean and tell us the truth about the Rishi Sunak affair.

This from a first minister of an SNP government who continually hide any information which might cause them public scrutiny. The signing of contracts for the ferry fiasco comes to mind.

Who was responsible for hospital to care home treatment of Covid sufferers?

What happened to the £300k that SNP donors apparently gave as well as all the “goodies” like bikes, laptops and playgrounds that were promised using funds from the UK Covid war chest?

Instead of always shouting about Westminster it might be worthwhile explaining why, when we have the highest drugs deaths in Europe, a drug dealer openly selling them in an Elgin nightclub gets community service instead of jail, and why a 21-year-old burning down a barn with cattle inside gets community service because the judge follows rules which say he is too immature at that age for jail.

The same SNP also intends not only to allow votes for 16-year-olds but will allow them to stand for Scottish Parliament.

What planet are they on?

Jim Ross, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Differing policies make little sense

Sir, – Yet again our nationalist government seems to have a serious internal policy disconnect. It seems they now wish us to accept that teenagers should be allowed to stand for seats in Holyrood, yet the justice system continues to deem such youths “too immature to be responsible for their actions”.

Further, I believe we are entitled to be governed by those “experienced in life”; a classroom background has little to do with the realities faced by most of us daily.

Moreover, the same could be said for some of our so-called professional politicians.

With the current parlous state of our education system I fear for our country’s future at the hands of 16-year-olds.

D Barrie Wallace, Drayton House, Alves.

Democracy only when it suits

Sir, – The first minister, when referring to the British Government’s attitude regarding independence for Scotland, calls it “democracy in action” and the “people’s right”.

The democratically elected Orkney Islands Council has turned down applications to build wind farms in Orkney on four separate occasions, only to be overturned by the Scottish Government.

Where is our democracy? Or is the word democracy only used when it suits the first minister’s purpose?

Jim Leitch, Feolquoy, Evie, Orkney.

It’s time to end this political carnival

Sir, – We now have the first prime minister in living memory proven to be a criminal.

No wonder more and more Scots want to break free from the circus that is Westminster.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.