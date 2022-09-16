Readers’ letters: Climate change, the Queens cortege and EU Commission’s view on democracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Climate change, the Queens cortege and EU Commission’s view on democracy

By P&J and EE readers
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

Buckie Hotel Queen breast cancer
Readers' letters: Old Coach House Hotel in Buckie, mourning the Queen and breast cancer
0
Lockdown Queen and King Charles III
Readers' letters: Misinformation about Lockdown, why we respect the Queen and new monarch King…
0
The Queen's cortege passing through Ballater.
Readers' letters: The Queen's cortege, global warming and prophetic words after death of King…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers letters: Liz Truss, church closures and Friends of the Earth's anti-fracking campaign
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: The cost of electric cars, the UK's population decline and strike action
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Liz Truss worries, the vital role of bin men and new Aberdeen…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Talent within Scottish football, independence for the Northern Isles and bus trip…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Bon Accord shopping centre, bin strikes and expensive net-zero goals
0
The proposed Aberdeen FC beach stadium.
Readers' letters: Funding for new football stadium, climate change and how to survive the…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Appreciation for police officers, the destruction of Aberdeen city's heritage and wind…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0
The swan sculptures were officially opened today at 4pm. Picture by Paul Glendell.
New Tillydrone swan sculptures hope to renew community's 'sense of pride'
0

Editor's Picks