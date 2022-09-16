Aberdeen Trinity Cemetery plans receive over 220 objections after families’ confusion over wall removal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen building developer has ruled out knocking down the outer wall of Trinity Cemetery as part of plans for flats after dozens of objections were lodged.

Concerns have grown about the building proposals with more than 220 objections submitted online.

But the developer, Tinto Architecture, has explained most of these objections have been made on the assumption the wall bordering the gravestones will be destroyed.

Many families have been upset after hearing reports their loved one’s resting places could be disturbed.

However, Aberdeen City Council and Tinto have both confirmed the wall will remain in place if the plans are given the go-ahead.

Families left confused and upset

The Moirs are one of the families who have been impacted by the confusion.

Donna Moir’s daughter, Ashleigh Moir died when she was only a few months old from meningitis. She is buried beside the wall with grandparents Emma Marie and Alexander Kindness.

Donna Moir, 46, said: “I would have been devastated if the wall came down. It could have destroyed a lot and removed their final resting place.”

Marjorie Moir, 65, said: “It’s a huge relief to know they are not going to touch the graveyard wall.”

Many other people with family members laid to rest in the cemetery have been leaving objections on the council’s planning website.

On September 15, one wrote: “The idea that all of these families must see their loved ones’ last resting place desecrated, for financial gain of others is most abhorrent.”

Also on September 15, another wrote: “No matter how carefully or sensitively done this is surely a desecration of a burial site.”

What are the plans proposing?

The flats proposal aims to build a mix of one and two-bedroom flats in a six-floor building on Park Road – a stone’s throw away from Pittodrie.

Although the plans do state they will alter the wall, it has been confirmed only a supportive pillar will be moved to accommodate a tree. Nothing on the graveyard side of the wall will be changed.

But the small side wall, which currently has the Paterson’s sign on it, will be removed to help widen access.

The plot is currently used as a depot by light haulage firm Paterson’s and is located directly behind the recently built Ocean Apartments.

Richard Slater, design and delivery lead at Tinto Architecture said: “Whoever picked up the planning statement clearly misread what was happening to the wall.

“The wall will stay as a wall and there will absolutely be 100% no damage to any of the graves on the other side of the wall.”

Plans with a controversial past

However, even before the confusion with the wall, the plans have had a controversial past.

In June, the initial plans for 47 new flats attracted over 100 objections. They raised various concerns including road safety, overdevelopment and disturbance to existing residents.

Just four days later, the plans were withdrawn hours before they were due to be scrutinised by councillors.

In August, the developer launched new downsized plans. They are the current proposals that will likely go before the council planning committee.

Why were the families not told?

Some families have been upset they were not informed of the plans.

Connor Moir, 23, said: “We should have been notified about the construction and contacted by the company. It’s just basic respect.”

In response, an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “As the proposal is for a local development, and not a major one, there was no requirement by the applicant to consult before submitting a planning application.

“There is no planning requirement for the council to notify the families who use the graveyard of the development proposal.”

To read the plans, visit here.