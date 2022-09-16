Aberdeen Trinity Cemetery plans receive over 220 objections after families’ confusion over wall removal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Trinity Cemetery plans receive over 220 objections after families’ confusion over wall removal

By Cameron Roy
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 5:44 pm
The wall along the edge of Trinity Graveyard was rumored to be coming down. Picture by Kath Flannery.
The wall along the edge of Trinity Graveyard was rumored to be coming down. Picture by Kath Flannery.

An Aberdeen building developer has ruled out knocking down the outer wall of Trinity Cemetery as part of plans for flats after dozens of objections were lodged.

Concerns have grown about the building proposals with more than 220 objections submitted online.

But the developer, Tinto Architecture, has explained most of these objections have been made on the assumption the wall bordering the gravestones will be destroyed.

Many families have been upset after hearing reports their loved one’s resting places could be disturbed.

However, Aberdeen City Council and Tinto have both confirmed the wall will remain in place if the plans are given the go-ahead.

Families left confused and upset

The Moirs are one of the families who have been impacted by the confusion.

Donna Moir’s daughter, Ashleigh Moir died when she was only a few months old from meningitis. She is buried beside the wall with grandparents Emma Marie and Alexander Kindness.

Donna Moir, 46, said: “I would have been devastated if the wall came down. It could have destroyed a lot and removed their final resting place.”

Marjorie Moir, 65, said: “It’s a huge relief to know they are not going to touch the graveyard wall.”

Donna and Connor Moir are pictured at their family graveside. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Many other people with family members laid to rest in the cemetery have been leaving objections on the council’s planning website.

On September 15, one wrote: “The idea that all of these families must see their loved ones’ last resting place desecrated, for financial gain of others is most abhorrent.”

Also on September 15, another wrote: “No matter how carefully or sensitively done this is surely a desecration of a burial site.”

What are the plans proposing?

The flats proposal aims to build a mix of one and two-bedroom flats in a six-floor building on Park Road – a stone’s throw away from Pittodrie.

Although the plans do state they will alter the wall, it has been confirmed only a supportive pillar will be moved to accommodate a tree. Nothing on the graveyard side of the wall will be changed.

But the small side wall, which currently has the Paterson’s sign on it, will be removed to help widen access.

The small wall with the Paterson’s sigh on it will be removed. Picture by Kath Flannery.

The plot is currently used as a depot by light haulage firm Paterson’s and is located directly behind the recently built Ocean Apartments.

Richard Slater, design and delivery lead at Tinto Architecture said: “Whoever picked up the planning statement clearly misread what was happening to the wall.

“The wall will stay as a wall and there will absolutely be 100% no damage to any of the graves on the other side of the wall.”

Plans with a controversial past

However, even before the confusion with the wall, the plans have had a controversial past.

In June, the initial plans for 47 new flats attracted over 100 objections. They raised various concerns including road safety, overdevelopment and disturbance to existing residents.

This image shows the proposed new Park Road flats next to the existing Ocean Apartments.

Just four days later, the plans were withdrawn hours before they were due to be scrutinised by councillors.

In August, the developer launched new downsized plans. They are the current proposals that will likely go before the council planning committee.

Why were the families not told?

Some families have been upset they were not informed of the plans.

Connor Moir, 23, said: “We should have been notified about the construction and contacted by the company. It’s just basic respect.”

Donna and Connor Moir walking beside the gravestones. Picture by Kath Flannery.

In response, an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “As the proposal is for a local development, and not a major one, there was no requirement by the applicant to consult before submitting a planning application.

“There is no planning requirement for the council to notify the families who use the graveyard of the development proposal.”

To read the plans, visit here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The swan sculptures were officially opened today at 4pm. Picture by Paul Glendell.
New Tillydrone swan sculptures hope to renew community's 'sense of pride'
0
Resident X
First look: Work underway as Resident X street food market prepares to open in…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Drive-Thru Diners: The heat is on... did our 5 dishes at Noks Thai Kitchen in Dyce wow (or disappoint)? Picture shows; Julia Bryce and Karla Sinclair. Dyce. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The heat is on... did our 5 dishes at Noks Thai Kitchen in Dyce…
0
To go with story by David Proctor. St Margaret's School for Girls is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a series of events featuring inspiring women. Picture shows; St Margaret's School for Girls is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a series of events featuring inspiring women.. Aberdeen. Supplied by St Margaret's School for Girls Date; Unknown
Exclusive: Music director at top Aberdeen private school accused of sexually assaulting two pupils
Professor Brian Cox is coming to Aberdeen.
All you need to know about Professor Brian Cox's show in Aberdeen
0
Northern Hotel accommodation closes
Aberdeen hotelier mothballs rooms to save on energy costs and stay in business
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Aberdeen woman claims First Bus rerouting has 'cut' community off from rest of city
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0
The swan sculptures were officially opened today at 4pm. Picture by Paul Glendell.
New Tillydrone swan sculptures hope to renew community's 'sense of pride'
0

Editor's Picks