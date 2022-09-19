Readers’ letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – The year 1953 was important for two notable events, the coronation of the Queen and the conquering of Mount Everest by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. Also, much less noteworthy but to me one just as important, the year I left school as a 5ft nothing 15-year-old with no qualifications destined as I thought for a life working the land.

To celebrate the coronation or the departure of the headmaster’s least favourite pupil from school I received a glossy book full of pictures of the opulence in view as Elizabeth was crowned Queen.

As I worked my way through the pages my incredulity increased at the wealth on display, so different to the lifestyle of a neighbouring family where a widow was bringing up her family of four sons in conditions that would now be classed as poverty, presents at birthdays and Christmas unaffordable.

Such was my repugnance at the yawning chasm between rich and poor, I deposited the book in a dustbin and resolved to have nothing to do with those of inherited privilege and wealth, a resolve I am proud to have kept in my long life in all it’s various roles.

Never having seen in person anyone with a royal connection my exposure has been solely through media outlets, people always seen on TV or pictured in the papers, but with whom I had no connection.

When her majesty passed away I sympathised for the pain endured by her family and the millions who took comfort from her ever presence but on a personal note her death, as her life, had no impact on me.

Despite being “a country loon with education not worth a scrap of paper” I had a great passion for poetry, especially that of Robert Burns whose genius is as relevant to the issues of today as to those at the time of writing.

In 1794, he wrote the masterpiece For a’ That and a’ That, in which he writes “then let us pray, that come it may, as come it will for a’ that” when he hopes “that man to man, the warld o’er, shall brothers be for a’ that”.

Sadly, with my book of life now in its eighth and probably final chapter, the hierarchical nature of society is just as pronounced as ever, many still flock in awe to the altar of privilege and wealth, Burns’ hopes that prince and pauper could meet on equal terms is no more than a poetical pipe dream.

Ivan W Reid. Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Caught short and uninsured to boot

Sir, – If you want to see, you cannot pee.

I’m a 91-year-old man, have needed specs for well nigh 50 years and as such have used the same firm of opticians, sorry optometrists. Historically, I have found all staff to be so polite and helpful until the latest visit. Still polite, but not so helpful.

My age and other medical conditions require me to use a drug to get rid of excess fluid. No problem with my optometrist as they have toilet facilities.

I nearly always plan my day and do not need to use toilets away from home. This time I was caught short and asked to use the loo. “Sorry, we are not insured”, I was told. I wonder what the staff do? Thank heaven for the Art Gallery in Aberdeen.

F McQueen. Kirk Terrace, Cults.

Better be careful what you wish for

Sir, – I have been watching events following the death of the Queen and I have to say that I did not notice the anti-monarchy protests.

Press reports of people holding up messages such as “Not my King” or “Not in my name”, or shouting, should be treated as legitimate messages of dissent and not be subject to arrest.

However, the woman who shouted a message and waved a banner containing the “F” word should be at least restrained as that went beyond the limits of reasonableness which many people, including myself, found objectionable.

Republicans should be allowed to state their opinions without interference, however, I would caution them to be careful about what they wish for. Do they want a Trump or Biden, or a Macron or, worse, a Putin?

Mike Salter. Glassel, Banchory.

Scotland certainly not little England

Sir, – In a previous letter I said I can’t understand why the percentage for Yes is not much higher.

I have many English friends that are members of English Scots for Yes, but it has been pointed out to me that large numbers of English people are coming up to Scotland for a better life than they have where they come from, then wanting it to be the same as where they come from. They are very welcome, but not if they want to change the way we are.

It’s not a small number and this could be one reason the polls for Yes are not much higher. People should live in the country they support or support the country they live in. If they want a better future for our children and grandchildren they need to support Yes.

Herbert Petrie. Parkhill, Dyce.

Eco-protesters at risk of hypocrisy

Sir, – Vegans placing flowers on packaged meat to mourn dead animals may be bizarre but it is legitimate, peaceful protest.

Eco-vandals who use oil-based superglue promote a product that itself may harm the environment. By all means, protest peacefully but not noisily during funeral proceedings.

And protesters must carefully examine their lifestyle to ensure that synthetics do not taint their idealised view of life so that their self-promoting, holier-than-thou, messianic zeal focused on saving our planet is not hypocritical in the slightest degree.

Scientists have been talking about the potential for climate change for more than 100 years and the greenhouse effect haunts us now. Global realisation of the consequences came too late. The carbon catastrophe began during the industrial revolution and we suffer its effects now in the 21st Century. All we can do is try to mitigate the consequences of planetary heating.

Fortunately, the UK produces only 1% of global carbon dioxide so I’ll continue to support Scottish meat producers and dairy farmers but condemn those eco-hooligans, neds or no, whose antics result in much more pollution than those who cast flowers at carcasses.

Bill Maxwell. Mar Place, Keith.

Struggle to spend a penny in Stoney

Sir, – Due to lack of money the council have closed Stonehaven beach toilets. Unless you know the beach toilet building is, or was, a toilet, you probably wouldn’t see the A4 notice on the door saying the leisure centre toilets have been opened to the public, and there are no signs or a map pointing to the leisure centre.

A simple solution would be to put a public toilets sign on the signpost at the top of beach road and one at the leisure centre. My suspicion is they haven’t done that already because these toilets are not designed, or manned, for public use.

Simple signage is also missing for beach parking. A few weeks ago overspill parking was set up at Baird Park and a sign put up as you enter Stonehaven, but people only realise there’s a problem when they get to the beach and have to turn back – causing more congestion – and there should be another sign at the beach so they know where to go.

And lastly, there is a lot of controversy about the recycling centre booking system. Having just retired after 43 years of selling software, I know a clunky app when I see one and the staff have many anecdotes about people, especially pensioners, turning up hoping to get in without battling with a succession of screens and fumbled keystroke errors.

In general, Aberdeenshire Council does a great job, but they could do a lot better in the “ease of use”, customer-focus category.

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Events can lodge in the memory forever

Sir, – I refer to Scott Begbie’s tribute to the late Queen, Elizabeth 11, and must congratulate him on his well-balanced input on her achievements during her 70-year reign.

He mentioned how certain events on a particular day can remain in one’s memory forever.

Here are some I remember:

May 2 1949 – the maiden flight of the DH Comet from Hatfield. At the time I was in nearby Ponsbourne Park and clearly recall the event. This make of aircraft was subsequently grounded after a series of crashes which resulted in the loss of around 400 lives in total.

June 2 1953 – in Stracathro School watching the coronation ceremony of our late Queen, Elizabeth II, on television.

September 27 1950 – the once-in-a-lifetime day of the “blue sun”. I was resident in Glen Clova and still clearly recall what I saw. The cause was due to a massive forest fire in Canada resulting in the smoke drifting across the Atlantic Ocean and over northern parts of the United Kingdom.

July 31 1964 – the death of Jim Reeves, pictured, country singer and songwriter, was announced. I was in Aberdeen city centre when a friend told me the news. I recall this vividly as he was my favourite C&W artist at the time.

November 22 1963 – in Montrose Station while waiting for a train to Aberdeen I learned of the assassination of JFK.

December 21 1988 – Pan-Am Boeing 747 blew up over Lockerbie, killing all on board and 11 on the ground. I could scarcely believe an event like this had happened in Scotland.

July 6 1987 – the Piper Alpha disaster. At home in Bucksburn, I became aware of virtual non-stop helicopter traffic in and out of Aberdeen Airport. Sadly, I knew one of the victims well.

September 11 2001 – The 9/11 planes crashing into the World Trade Centre, New York. I was visiting a family in Luthermuir and believed I was watching a film on TV. There were other never to- be forgotten days but not all were tragic events. Sadly the tragic events are those which tend to bring back memories more vividly.

TF.