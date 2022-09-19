Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie ‘must be knocking at the door’ of Scotland squad, says boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes Ross McCrorie “must be knocking at the door” of the Scotland squad.

Midfielder McCrorie missed out on selection for Scotland’s UEFA Nations League games with Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.

Scotland host war-torn Ukraine at Hampden in the League B Group 1 fixture on Wednesday evening.

There are no Aberdeen players in national boss Steve Clarke’s 25-man squad for the Nations League games.

Goodwin is convinced McCrorie is a Scotland international of the future – and hopes the breakthrough comes soon.

He reckons if national boss Steve Clarke is looking for an “energetic midfielder”, McCrorie fits the bill.

He said: “If Steve Clarke is looking for an energetic central midfielder, he wouldn’t have to look much further than Ross McCrorie.

“It is a very difficult position at the moment in the Scotland national team for a young lad to force his way in.

“There are some very good players in that particular position at the moment – John McGinn, Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay just to name a few.

“However, Ross is a confident lad with great self-belief.

“He believes that he should be at some point in that (Scotland) fold, and I certainly do as well.

“I think he has all the attributes of what you would want in a central midfielder.

“He has bags of energy, is very good on the ball and is adding goals to his game now.

“That is something that we challenged him with in the pre-season.

“To be getting in the box more and getting on the end of things.

“He has already scored a few goals for us this season.”

Tough competition for midfield

McCrorie has scored four times this season, with two of those goals particularly impressive.

He scored a sensational 30-yard drive in a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Raith Rovers at Pittodrie.

McCrorie also rattled in an 18-yard thunderbolt off the underside of the bar in a 5-0 home Premiership defeat of Livingston.

Although uncapped at senior level by Scotland, McCrorie has previously been in a Scotland squad under Clarke.

McCrorie was named in Clarke’s squad for the Nations League games against Slovakia and the Czech Republic in October 2020.

The midfelder is a former Scotland U21 captain and made 20 appearances at that level, scoring once.

Midfielder McCrorie has represented his country at every level since childhood – at U15, U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21.

McCrorie’s versatility could lead to Scotland call-up

Premier League stars McTominay (Manchester United) and McGinn (Aston Villa) occupy the Scotland midfield along with Celtic captain Callum McGregor.

However, Goodwin insists McCrorie’s versatility could be another factor that could push him into the national squad.

McCrorie has also played at centre-back and right-back for the Dons.

He slotted into the centre-back role in the 3-1 loss at Hibs following the dismissal of Liam Scales.

Goodwin said: “The good thing about Ross for me is that he can play a number of different positions as well.

“I know Steve Clarke looks at that as well with some of his players.

“McTominay has played centre-half and centre midfield in the past.

“He has other players there who can fill in in different positions.

“And Ross certainly fits that mould.”

Dons’ stars on Nations League duty

Scotland also host Republic of Ireland on Saturday before facing Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday.

Although Aberdeen have no players in the Scotland senior squad for the UEFA Nations League triple-header, the Dons do, however, have players involved in UEFA Nations League action.

Striker Bojan Miovski, capped 10 times, is in the North Macedonian squad to face Georgia and Bulgaria.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani, capped 15 times, is in the Albania squad for games against Israel and Iceland.

Aberdeen’s form key to call up hopes

Within weeks of taking over the Aberdeen managerial reins in February, Goodwin secured McCrorie on an extended contract.

The former Rangers player signed a two-year extension until summer 2026.

Goodwin accepts Aberdeen, and not just McCrorie, will have to deliver strong form this season for the midfielder to be called up.

An absolute WONDER goal from Ross McCrorie! 😱 A great strike from distance gives him his third Premier Sports Cup goal of the campaign, and doubles @AberdeenFC's lead 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ryZl16mINt — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) July 24, 2022

He said: “First and foremost we need to get Aberdeen back to where they were used to being on a consistent basis.

“I think the higher up the table we are the better (for Scotland call-up chances)

“And if Ross is consistent in his own individual performances then he has got to be knocking on the door, there is no doubt about it.”