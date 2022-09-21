Readers’ letters: Everyday heroes, Sweden’s Covid-19 example and King Charles III

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Proudly taking their place alongside world leaders and dignitaries at the Queen’s funeral were around 200 members of the public, the so-called “everyday heroes” who have been honoured for striving to make better the lives of those in their communities.

They and their like-minded fellows are the real stalwarts that oil the wheels of society.

They beaver away, often with little thanks, in their multiplicity of roles, be it the person who gives of their time to drive the elderly and frail for a hospital appointment, the scout leader demonstrating to eager youngsters a range of new skills that will benefit their future lives, the volunteer who in our fragile world helps at the local food bank or Covid vaccination centre, the person who has for many decades played the organ in church – as familiar as the fabric of the building itself, when we celebrate the wedding of son or daughter and in more sombre mood the saying goodbye to a much-loved relative or friend.

They stood shoulder to shoulder in prayer with those of higher rank amid the silence of the abbey, the only medal they wore often more honestly and deservedly earned than the rows on the breasts of the mightiest in the land.

Ivan W Reid. Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Pigs soar above hamfisted humour

Sir, – Saturday’s Flying Pigs article was brilliant, especially Kenny Cordiner’s gauche tribute to “Rog” Federer.

Compared to that, Iain McIver’s effort last Wednesday was about as funny and insightful as the old Haudagain Roundabout and his lame joke about King Charles thinking the space bar on the Nasa capsule computer was for ordering drinks was only exceeded in irrelevance and mediocrity by the rest of his article.

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Crises will require hope to overcome

Sir, – After a time when the kingdom was united in grief to honour the life and service of a much-loved woman who seemed immortal; when everyday life was temporarily suspended and all our woes were forgotten, we return to grim reality.

To strike-ridden Britain and the NHS in crisis.

When seeing Dr Finlay face-to-face is indeed a work of fiction.

A return to confrontational politics.

We may recall Harold Wilson’s comment that devaluation will not affect the pound in your pocket as sterling verges on collapse.

When the tear in one’s eye is due to soaring fuel bills, ever-increasing food costs and rampant inflation.

Not to mention coming to terms with the eye-watering profits of oil and gas companies.

Our late Queen was ever faithful and ever the optimist in the darkest of times.

Let us honour her memory and confidence and work together for the benefit of all.

Will the new Carolean age be one of courageous hope or cowardly discontent?

Bill Maxwell. Mar Place, Keith.

Sweden set right example for Covid

Sir, – Sweden’s policy of not having Covid lockdowns was controversial.

But a recently published scientific paper, lead-authored by Casey Mulligan, comes out in favour of Sweden.

It is titled “Non-Covid excess deaths, 2020-21: Collateral damage of policy choices?”

This category of deaths includes heart disease and hypertension, diabetes and obesity, drug- and alcohol-induced deaths, road accidents and homicide.

One of the main findings of this study was that for the EU as a whole there were approximately 64 non-Covid excess deaths per 100,000.

But for Sweden, which didn’t have lockdowns, the figure was much lower at 33 per 100,000.

Geoff Moore. Braeface Park, Alness.

Independence will prompt reaction

Sir, – David Knight invites us to say whether we “would prefer to have either King Charles or President Sturgeon sitting back at Braemar looking at us”.

This presumes a massive political change in Scotland where the SNP take control over education, media, defence, etc, to rapidly consolidate and make their changes bound by legislation. Would they do that? Oh yes – why not just look at their track and media record?

Have we asked our local SNP people how they would control illegal immigration or how they would plug a massive fiscal deficit recently? Well, don’t expect an answer any time soon.

In the chaos that would ensue from Scottish “independence”, King Charles would not have time to “stare back at us from Braemar” – he would be too busy dealing with the fall-out from a President Sturgeon and protecting the interests of the remaining UK.

What we have to remember in politics is that for every action there is an equal and positive reaction, similar to that in science.

Far more likely is a political reaction in the UK. Despite our royalty having high positions with military command in the armed services, which take an oath of loyalty to them – not the government of the day – it becomes very easy to envisage a right-wing UK government sweeping into Westminster backed by the armed services.

Sam Coull. Lendrum Terrace, Boddam.

