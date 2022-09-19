David Knight: The Queen’s presence will be felt everywhere for generations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Knight: The Queen’s presence will be felt everywhere for generations

By David Knight
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:28 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and King Charles III shake hands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Photo: Peter Byrne/AP/Shutterstock)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and King Charles III shake hands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Photo: Peter Byrne/AP/Shutterstock)

I was listening to a rather exasperated man berating his parents publicly on the radio.

It was about the Queen.

It was a gentle rollicking, maybe even tongue-in-cheek.

If I was following him right, he was saying they spurned a chance to accompany him to watch the hearse speed by on its journey to Edinburgh. Instead, they opted to travel to the capital to pay their respects in person as Queen Elizabeth II lay at rest.

They were prepared for a long, gruelling wait.

But the extraordinary thing is that, not only were they an elderly couple but also not good on their feet. Somewhat frail, one suspected. Yet, they were prepared to put their bodies through the wringer.

He couldn’t fathom it, watching as he was from the comfort of his armchair at home.

Maybe it’s a generational thing. I suppose joining a crowd lining the streets was a more spontaneous and instant show of emotion as the first waves of grief took hold. Like being in the thick of it on social media.

But, on the other hand, there was a deeper, more contemplative process in paying homage for hours on end in a solemn queue. Being able to analyse one’s innermost thoughts and suffering a little pain along the way. A sense of duty; just like another couple, I heard about who got up at 3am to travel to Edinburgh.

The art of queuing

The scenes we have seen in London and Scotland over the last few days were truly extraordinary. People sensed they were helping to make history, which later generations will look back on in awe, like flickering black and white Pathe newsreels.

For someone like me, who can’t even bear queueing for fish and chips, there was a sense of awe, too. I’ve taken to playing online chess on my phone to kill time, but a tight game in a chip shop queue isn’t great for concentration, when you can be skewered in one move.

Members of the public queued outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh in their droves to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo by Gary Hunt

The art of queuing has sparked its own debate during these momentous events. Distraction is the key to coping, or a deep sense of anticipation, as in waiting to see the Queen’s coffin.

These amazing scenes have culminated in the crowning moment, so to speak, with the Queen’s funeral today, of course. What went before was an overture to this final crescendo.

Queen of the World

Today is the day we dreaded: finally bidding farewell to our adored monarch. She is the only one most of us have known; not only the ultimate matriarch of the United Kingdom, but “Queen of the World”, as one US paper put it.

Her presence will live on in the British psyche – for centuries to come, I believe. There are clear precedents for this.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Photo by PA

Look at the way the Tudor Queen Elizabeth I and the Victorian eras still impact on our lives today. A huge, jaw-dropping Victoria Monument sits outside Buckingham Palace – surely Queen Elizabeth II’s passing will require something of similar stature.

Her presence will be felt everywhere, for generations.

King Charles will appear at future Braemar Gatherings but, in our mind’s eye, we’ll see her familiar, excited, smiling face behind him.

Protestors, pick your moments

People have expressed themselves in so many ways in this historic moment. There has even been a human rights debate over protesters being arrested or questioned by police.

Don’t get me wrong, young inexperienced police officers do have a habit of putting their feet in it and overstepping the mark. I know – I challenged their bosses enough times during my days as a news executive.

Freedom to protest is sacrosanct, but give us a break

But, there was something pretty daft and self-defeating about turning up to events where 99.9% of people wanted to pay homage to their Queen – and then staging an anti-monarchy protest, or testing police patience by waving blank paper at them. It’s asking for trouble.

Freedom to protest is sacrosanct, but give us a break – time and place, etc.

King Charles or President Sturgeon?

People have already been expressing themselves about the future of the monarchy, of course. In one poll after her death, a big majority thought the Queen did a magnificent job, but one in five did not support the monarchy as an institution.

Offering stability while making his own mark is a big challenge for the King, as he heralds a new Carolean age.

The two previous incumbents named Charles distinguished themselves in extreme ways. Charles I lost his head and became known as “the tyrant king”, then finally lost his head for real.

King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort drive down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, following a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral. Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

The SNP has blown hot and cold about retaining the monarchy in the unlikely event – currently – of winning independence.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claims the monarch would still be head of state in Scotland, but factions in the SNP think otherwise. How long would pro-monarchy policy last if they won?

Who would you prefer to be staring back at you at Braemar? King Charles, or President Sturgeon?

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Editor's Picks