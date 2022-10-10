Readers’ letters: Aberdeen International Airport undeserving of award, ferries fiasco and the benefits of tax cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Aberdeen International Airport undeserving of award, ferries fiasco and the benefits of tax cuts

By P&J and EE readers
October 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Airport, ferries fiasco and tax cuts
Aberdeen International Airport.

Sir, – I concur with Gordon Bruce’s letter (EE, October 5) regarding our “international” airport receiving an award. I also had to check the date on my calendar.

Like Mr Bruce, we also had a 40-minute wait for our luggage on our return from holiday recently, which was followed by a 50-minute wait for a taxi.

Surely an international airport should have a rail link to its city centre, but our Mickey Mouse airport is limited to a few taxis per hour, and a bus with a route that doesn’t suit most.

I note that a so-called backwater by many – Inverness – is currently working on a rail link to and from its city centre. So I’m afraid it’s the Oil Capital of Europe that is the backwater.

On a holiday earlier this year I departed and returned via Edinburgh Airport, and compared to Aberdeen, Edinburgh is miles ahead.

I honestly feel that Aberdeen’s airport bosses should look hard in the mirror with regards to their performance, as should the council, who should be “beating the drum” to push for a rail link to our airport, as well as other city establishments, such as TECA.

Gordon Park

Angus MacNeil MP, it’s time you spoke up on the ferries fiasco

Sir, – The P&J on October 5 carried a piece headed “Progress on ferries for Islay”. Lucky Islay and I sincerely hope all works out well for them.

However, what about the Outer Hebrides? Many column inches, much airtime and TV coverage have made reference to the utter shambles that surrounds the construction of the Glen Sannox and the somewhat anonymous Hull 802. Hard to believe it could take so long to get baptised!

So, good luck to the Islay folk who contribute so much to the treasury via distilling Uisge Beatha.

But, what about those who are not so fortunate in terms of a high-value industry on their doorstep?

Having been brought up in Benbecula I grew accustomed to “things” taking longer. The required article could be a tyre, or a fan belt for the tractor, or a part for the hay bailer. It was accepted that procuring said parts would have a longer lead-in time than would be the case if you lived on the mainland.

But, you accepted that.

Where is the Western Isles member of Parliament in all of this fiasco of cancelled sailings, long overdue delivery of much-needed new vessels, refurbishment of piers, etc? Well, the answer is that he is keeping his head well below the parapet. So, why on earth would you vote for someone who appears to not think a jot about his constituents!

Previous MPs in the shape of Malcolm K. MacMillan and Donald Stewart put their constituents first every time.

So, Angus Brendan, I invite you to get involved in sorting out this mess which your colleagues in Holyrood have propounded.

I think you owe us that, at the very least.

Angus MacCuish, Macaulay Walk, Aberdeen.

Greens’ opinions should be ignored

Sir, – Roy Turnbull (P&J, October 5) and I could argue about the causes and alleged risks of man-made global overheating until the cows come home.

Whatever the precise causal mechanisms responsible for climate control, the salient and practical points are these:

1) The UK’s release of greenhouse gases including man-made carbon dioxde (CO2), is very small, at less than 1.3% of the world’s output.

2) Therefore, whatever might be the role of CO2 in influencing the Earth’s climate changes, the UK’s share of it is immaterial.

3) We and the governments risk becoming broke and, meanwhile, are in desperate debt.

4) By decarbonising, which would neither help us nor impress any other nations to follow suit, we would certainly go broke by spending at least £3 trillion by 2050. The money and resources would thereby go completely to waste.

5) The worried Greens’ and Climate Change Committee’s impractical, ruinous opinions on our decarbonising can therefore be safely ignored.

From these, and additional considerations, we must drop climate greenery if we want to survive as a viable nation.

Charles Wardrop, Viewlands Rd West, Perth.

What does ‘buck stops here’ mean?

Sir, – I have been wondering what the term “the buck stops here” means.

Our First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is very fond of using the term.

But in reality, nothing ever seems to happen afterwards.

After the scandal of people with Covid being transferred from hospital to care homes, Nicola accepted that as first minister that the buck stopped with her.

Then we had the revelation that Scotland has the highest rate of deaths from drug overdose and again Nicola admitted the buck stopped with her.

In more recent times she accepted that the buck stopped with her after the Alex Salmond inquiry and the doomed Ferguson Shipyard fiasco.

These have cost the taxpayers of Scotland millions of pounds, and yet nothing has actually been done about any of them.

The recent programme on BBC TV showed the award of the ferry contract to Ferguson Shipbuilding in Port Glasgow was, in many people’s opinion, corrupt.

And now we are finding out the shipyard needs another £84 million to complete the work.

But Nicola sees no criminality in the deal, and her deputy John Swinney has promised another inquiry into the affair.

Also in the news, but tucked way from the headlines, is the news the inquiry into the Edinburgh trams is going to cost more than the inquiry, held by the British Government, into the Iraq war.

How much more are the people of this country going to put up with from this inept Scottish Government?

And how much more public money are we willing to spend to make up for their ineptitude?

Hugh Millar, Castlegreen Road, Thurso.

Woefully simplistic ‘growth’ nonsense

Sir, – PM Truss and Chancellor Kwarteng appear to have stumbled on a new economic “plan” – growth. Strange, I thought almost every past administration had been aiming for the same. I must be wrong and it’s an entirely novel concept. Oh, and we’ve been warned against “the anti-growth” mob, who appear to include everyone other than this right-wing pretend government.

This is woefully simplistic nonsense.

Notice the term “sustainable growth” is not the aim, just growth, for growth’s sake. How are we to measure this growth – gross domestic product (GDP), or by reference to how it might foster the wellbeing of the population and communities?

An American economist described GDP as “a chain smoking, terminal cancer patient going through divorce who crashes his car on the way to his job as an arms dealer because of texting while eating a take-away hamburger.” Maybe that’s the template they’re after.

In 1968, Senator Robert Kennedy was scathing about a simplistic desire for increasing GDP for its own sake: “…gross domestic product does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education or the joy of their play. It does not include the beauty of our poetry or the strength of our marriages, the intelligence of our public debate or the integrity of our public officials.

“It measures neither our wit nor our courage, neither our wisdom nor our learning, neither our compassion nor our devotion to our country, it measures everything in short, except that which makes life worthwhile.”

Roddie Macpherson, High Street, Avoch.

Much talk about additional ‘levers’

Sir, – An angry first minister is starting to realise that, in the real world, her budget options are limited.

There is much talk of more levers but what levers exactly? I suspect she just means more power.

She is starting to acknowledge she has to make difficult financial choices entirely dependent on the actual financial situation of Scotland which is not as rosy as was made out in the original independence white paper.

How will Scotland’s economy be sustained and improved? That is the nub of the problem.

What levers does she need to deliver a limited and economically-constrained independence? Would the markets see her as more credible than Truss or about 10 times less credible?

There are no “bonnie” Banks of Scotland to bail her out. The SNP have no immediate solution. It will take time and an awful lot of effort. They are economically illiterate and completely incompetent.

The as yet unanswered question: can the SNP maintain their high moral standards and honesty with respect to independence?

They lost the last referendum as no one believed their fanciful oil price which was going to make Scotland rich beyond their dreams.

They then asked a knowledgeable individual to come up with a revised masterplan, but the potential problems were identified and timescale to overcome the lack of growth in the Scottish economy was such that it would take at least 25 years.

This has therefore been discarded and as yet we have no alternative.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

Give tax relief on new machinery

Sir, – Tax cuts benefit the economy by putting more of peoples’ income at their own disposal.

Naturally, they are of greater benefit to those who pay more tax than others, the so-called rich. That is the entire point of the exercise. Tax cuts would have no effect otherwise.

Another good move would be to give businesses 100% tax relief for money spent on new equipment and machinery. That would stimulate the economy and create employment.

The obsession we have with the “fairness” of everything to do with tax is a huge brake on our development.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross.

England ‘the knife crime capital’

Sir, – Not more stabbings south of the border. England must be the knife crime capital of Europe, time they got their house in order. Not a week goes by without reading about this and sorry to say it is getting worse.

J.Macdonald, Isle of South Uist.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

The drovers' road in Dornoch. Image: Sandy McCook
Readers' letters: Single lanes wrong route for housing development traffic, call to crown King…
EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 30 File photo dated 27/09/22 of 10 and 20 Euro notes on top of electricity bills, as the Irish government's one-off measures "will insulate most households from rising prices" this winter, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday September 30, 2022. The think tank added that further welfare bonuses, lump-sum payments and household energy credits would be needed next winter to prevent "real term cuts" to the living standards of lower-income households. See PA story IRISH Budget. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Readers' Letters: Britain’s Tories aid the rich, NC500 'mess and chaos', and SNP fails…
Asthma patients are to be given new environmentally-friendly inhalers.
Readers' letters: Inhaler plans good for patients and the environment, 'waffling' Sturgeon and derailing…
Aberdeen set to benefit from multi-million pound electricity network boost On Scottish & Southern Electricity Network's website
Readers' letters: Our reliance on electricity, the ferry fiasco and Labour party conference
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Image: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Conservatives' mini-Budget, ferries saga and call for tourist tax
St Fittick’s Park, renewable energy and vaping
Readers' letters: St Fittick’s Park, renewable energy and why we shouldn't ban vaping
The Queen's Cortege at Holburn Junction in Aberdeen. Crowds lining the streets surged forward as the cars drove by. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Readers' Letters: Opinions on the Queen coverage, the mini-Budget and shopping locally
Online scammers families lottery
Readers' letters: Online scammers, nuclear families and lottery winners
North coast of Fair Isle, Shetland.
Readers' letters: The potential of Shetland, issues with renewable energy and sewage leaks
The Queen bagpipes cyclists
Readers' letters: The Queen, the politicalisation of bagpipes and cyclists paying council tax

Most Read

1
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
3
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital
4
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
5
Bannor Masson.
Unpaid work for man who sucker-punched female police officer
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Aberdeen fan view: Honesty does not pay off for Dons duo Jim Goodwin and…
7
Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum’s death
8
P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by .
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
9
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
10
Liam Fraser threatened to release sex videos involving his former partner on to the internet.
Aberdeen man threatened to publish sex videos involving ex-girlfriend

More from Press and Journal

File photo dated 17/5/20121 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport. British Airways and Ryanair are under investigation over whether they breached consumer laws by not offering refunds for flights that were operating but customers could not take due to the Covid pandemic. Issue date: Wednesday June 9, 2021. PA Photo. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the companies may have needed to issue refunds for flights that took place but were not allowed for non-essential travel. The watchdog will be writing to both airlines as part of an investigation. See PA story CONSUMER Travel. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
Bethany Watt was last seen at 10.30pm on Monday.
Police search for missing teen Bethany Watt, 16, last seen in Fraserburgh
Car on roof on Crown Street with police at the scene
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Crown Street in…
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub 'argument'
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
4 January 2020. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Fraserburgh FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L Turriff Capotain 5 - Cameron Bowden and R - Fraserburgh 3 Greg Buchan
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan hoping for better Aberdeenshire Shield experience
P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by .
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.
Aberdeen's confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Neil Drysdale: Angry players and managers should turn the other cheek rather than use…
Bridge of Don Thistle's Sam Muirhead, right, is pursues by Banchory St. Ternan's Greg Milne. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead thinks top-flight is…

Editor's Picks