Five-figure success stories for Perth Ram Society show

Trade hit five figures in both the ram lambs and shearlings at the Perth Ram Society show and sale of North-type Blackfaces, held at United Auctions’ Stirling Mart, which reached a peak of £14,000.

Making that money was the champion ram lamb from David Baillie, Calla, Carnwath, which sold to Tom, Mairi and Robert Paterson’s Craigneich flock, at Muthill, Crieff.

He is sired by an 8,500gns ram bought from Thomas Harkin at Ballymena, while the dam is a daughter of a 5,500gns Conway.

Next best in the lambs was a £9,000 bid for the best from the Shearer family at Hillhead of Morinsh, Glenlivet.

Sired by a £1,400 Craigneich and out of a ewe by a £7,000 Achdregnie, he was knocked down jointly to Matthew Hamilton, Woolfords, West Calder, and Conway Bros, Prumbridge, Omagh.

Dufftown-based Scott Robertson received the best price yet for his 40-ewe Avonside flock, selling a ram lamb at £7,000 to Cadogan Estates’ Auchnacloich flock at Amulree.

That one’s sire is a £1,200 Scarhill, bought at Stirling last year.

The Glenhead lamb consignment from Neil Kydd, Glenisla, peaked at £4,800, for a son of a £2,500 Craigneich, which sold to Stephen Duncan, Achdregnie, Glenlivet, while the Smiths at Scarhill achieved a top of £4,000 for a ram lamb by £18,000 Calla, which sold to the Shearers’ Hillhead of Morinsh flock.

Shearling ram ring

In the shearling ram ring, trade topped at £10,000 for the reserve champion from Matthew Hamilton, Woolfords, which sold to a trio of Northern Ireland buyers – M Smyth, Owen McEvoy and Sean McCusker. He is sired by a home-bred £4,000 Woolfords, while the dam is a daughter of £10,500 Achdregnie.

From the same pen, one sold at £5,000 to James Brown, Corriecravie, Arran, and another at £3,800 to C Breslin, Cronkeerin, Co Donegal.

The Paterson family enjoyed another successful day with shearlings from their Craigneich flock, hitting the £8,000 mark twice.

First at that money was a son of a £1,400 Calla, which sold to Doldy Farms, Glenisla, while the other, a son of a £2,000 Achdregnie, was knocked down to A and E Grant, Glendamph, Glenisla.

The Patersons also had a £4,000 seller, which went to Woolfords.

Champion shearling at the pre-sale show came from Cadogan Estates’ Auchnacloich flock, managed by Archie and Ben Mackinnon.

A son of a £10,000 Woolfords, he went on to make £5,000, selling to the judge, David Baillie, Calla.

Other leading shearling prices included one at £4,000 from Hillhead of Morinsh, which sold to the Patersons at Craigneich and a £2,800 seller from Stephen Duncan, Achdregnie, which went to Gaich Farms, Grantown on Spey.

Averages: Perth Society sale – 166 shearling rams, £1010 (-£104 for four fewer sold); 40 ram lambs, £1451 (-£410 for six more sold).