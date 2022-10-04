Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries

By Louise Glen
October 4, 2022, 3:41 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 4:04 pm
First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.

Construction of new ferries for Islay is officially under way.

The first piece of steel was cut during a ceremony at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Turkey, where the two vessels are being built for Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMal), for use on the CalMac network.

The ferries were ordered in March 2022. The first one is due to be delivered in 2024, the second in 2025.

The 311ft-long, vehicle and passenger ferries will each have capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars or 14 commercial vehicles.

Ferry capacity on the islands have long been a problem – as the demand for whisky across the globe increases.

There are nine working distilleries on the island at the moment, with two more planned to open in the next few years.

Adding to the ferry fleet will provide a

The increase in the number of ferries will provide a combined 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes.

Improving the resilience of the fleet

This summer has seen communities across the network raise concern about the lack of capacity. The Free Church (Continuing) blamed the situation on the Wrath of God.

A spokeswoman for CMal said the new ferries would also improve the overall resilience of the wider fleet.

She added: “Carbon reduction has been a key factor in vessel design and the new ferries are expected to deliver a significant reduction in emissions.”

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive at CMal said: “This initial stage of the build will see the construction of the first blocks being carried out under cover, before being relocated to the slipway to be assembled in a process called keel laying.

“Work at the shipyard is progressing well; the team at Cemre is delivering each stage within the agreed timeline.

“I’m sure this will be welcome news for island communities to see the build programme get underway for these much-needed vessels.”

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal).

The £91 million contract to build the two ferries was awarded by CMal to Cemre Marin Endustri in Turkey in March after a competitive procurement process.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered by October 2024 and will enter service following sea trials and crew familiarisation.

The second vessel will follow in early 2025.

The Islay vessels form part of a 10-year programme of investment by Cmal, backed by £580 million from the Scottish Government for five years from 2021 to 2026.

Plans will deliver 21 new vessels for the fleet and multi-million-pound upgrade of harbour infrastructure over the next decade.

Further multi-million-pound investment will be needed to fund plans from 2026 onwards.

Last week, CMal defended its position in light of a BBC documentary investigating the procurement of two ferries from Ferguson Shipyard in Govan.

Tags

Conversation

